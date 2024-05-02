PPE Detection Market With a Remarkable CAGR of 78.9% by 2020 to 2027.

The construction segment dominated the market and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The expansion of the PPE detection market is primarily propelled by stringent government and industrial regulations mandating PPE usage in high-risk industrial environments. Furthermore, the growth is bolstered by advancements in healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors, where PPE compliance is imperative within sensitive areas such as hospitals and drug development laboratories. Notably, PPE detection system developers have tailored their products to integrate seamlessly with existing CCTV setups deployed for safety and surveillance purposes.

Market Outlook:

In 2019, the market size for PPE detection stood at $31.3 million, with projections indicating a surge to $1,979.9 million by 2027, boasting a remarkable CAGR of 78.9% from 2020 to 2027. PPE detection systems are designed to ascertain whether individuals are wearing appropriate protective gear at their workplace. Given the crucial role of PPE kits in ensuring bodily safety and preventing accidents, many production and manufacturing facilities deploy PPE detection systems at entry points to enforce compliance.

Despite these advancements, the efficacy of PPE detection systems is hindered by various technical challenges that have yet to be fully addressed, limiting their ability to achieve 100% accuracy in verifying PPE usage.

Key Segments

By Type -

Eye, Face & Head

Hand

Body

Other

By Deployment -

On-Premises

Cloud

By End-user Industry

Oil & Gas

Construction

Healthcare

Food Processing

Others

Key Points:

By type, the eye, face & head segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2019.

By deployment, the on-premise segment generated the highest revenue in 2019.

By end-user industry, the construction segment generated the highest revenue in 2019.

Major Players:

The major players profiled in the PPE detection market include Agile Lab (AIM2), Axis Communications AB, Intenseye, OptiSol Business Solution, Pervasive Technologies, Skyl.ai, System One Digital, Uncanny Vision Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Vehant Technologies, VITech and Wipro Limited.

Major companies in the market have adopted strategies such as business expansion and product launch, to offer better products and services to customers in the PPE detection market.

