Non-Lethal Weapons Market to Observe Highest Growth of USD 12,490.5 million with Growing CAGR of 7.4% by 2028

By technology, the market is categorized into chemical, electroshock, mechanical and kinetic, acoustic/light, and others.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐍𝐨𝐧-𝐋𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐥 𝐖𝐞𝐚𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 valued $7,378.2 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $12,490.5 million in 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.4%. Increase in territorial conflicts across the world and technologically advanced solutions drive the growth of the global non-lethal weapons market. However, increase in number of incidents causing adverse effects of use of non-lethal weapons and government regulations and environmental concerns hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rise in budgetary expenses in military and R&D initiatives are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Rise in territorial conflicts globally and availability of technologically advanced solutions, are expected to drive the global non-lethal weapons market growth during the forecast period. However, government regulations and environmental concerns, and the rise in number of incidents causing adverse effects due to the use of non-lethal weapons are anticipated to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, increase in budgetary expenses in military and R&D initiatives are expected to offer growth opportunities for the market in the future.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

𝐀𝐋𝐒 𝐋𝐄𝐒𝐒-𝐋𝐄𝐓𝐇𝐀𝐋 𝐒𝐘𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐌𝐒, 𝐈𝐍𝐂., 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐁𝐈𝐍𝐄𝐃 𝐒𝐘𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐌𝐒, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., .𝐙𝐀𝐑𝐂 𝐈𝐍𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐋 𝐈𝐍𝐂., 𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐃𝐎𝐑 𝐍𝐎𝐍-𝐋𝐄𝐓𝐇𝐀𝐋 𝐓𝐄𝐂𝐇𝐍𝐎𝐋𝐎𝐆𝐈𝐄𝐒, 𝐏𝐄𝐏𝐏𝐄𝐑𝐁𝐀𝐋𝐋 𝐓𝐄𝐂𝐇𝐍𝐎𝐋𝐎𝐆𝐈𝐄𝐒, 𝐈𝐍𝐂., .𝐈𝐒𝐏𝐑𝐀 𝐁𝐘 𝐄𝐈 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐒𝐀𝐅𝐀𝐑𝐈𝐋𝐀𝐍𝐃, 𝐋𝐋𝐂., 𝐍𝐎𝐍𝐋𝐄𝐓𝐇𝐀𝐋 𝐓𝐄𝐂𝐇𝐍𝐎𝐋𝐎𝐆𝐈𝐄𝐒, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐑𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐀𝐆, 𝐀𝐒𝐏, 𝐈𝐍𝐂.

By technology, the market is categorized into chemical, electroshock, mechanical and kinetic, acoustic/light, and others. The chemical segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to the high demand for chemical non-lethal weapons such as tear gas, aerosols, smoke grenades, and chemical projectiles by the law enforcement agencies globally. The rise in popularity of electroshock weapons is expected to increase the demand for electroshock non-lethal weapons over the years.

North America dominates the market in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. U.S. dominated the global non-lethal weapons market share in 2020, and Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, due to rise in number of riots and conflicts across several countries in the region. Non-lethal weapons are the weapons that are specifically designed and developed to debilitate or keep away any attacker, and have a low likelihood of injury or fatality, or inactivate equipment, causing a negligible impact on the surroundings.

On the basis of end-users, the law enforcement agencies segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to around three-fifths of the market. Moreover, the segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2028.

The global non-lethal weapons market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

By product type, the non-lethal weapons market size is segregated into gases & sprays, grenades, taser guns, bullets, and others. The gases & sprays segment dominated the product type segment in 2020, owing to the introduction of advanced product enhancements such as munitions, aerosols, pepper sprays, and tear & signaling gases that are able to serve diversified needs of the consumers.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By technology, the electroshock segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

By product type, the taser guns segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By end user, the law enforcement agencies segment is projected to lead the global non-lethal weapons market owing to higher CAGR as compared to military and citizens segments.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

