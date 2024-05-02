Gauteng Health on newforensic pathology multi-body-carrier vehicles

In an effort to improve efficiencies and turnaround times when it comes to the collection of deceased bodies, especially during multiple fatality incidents, the Gauteng Department of Health’s (GDoH) Forensic Pathology Service (FPS) has unveiled a new fleet of multi-body-carrier vehicles.

These include 11 Sprinter vans which can carry six (6) adult and two (2) infant bodies in a single trip, and seven (7) bakkies that can carry two bodies at a go.

The MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko officially handed over the 18 vehicles to Gauteng FPS at a ceremony held at the Diepkloof FPS mortuary in Soweto today (Tuesday, 30 April).

MEC Nkomo-Ralehoko said that the new fleet will ensure that the Gauteng FPS is able to respond and provide swift interventions in multiple fatality incidents similar to the unfortunate Boksburg gas tanker explosion and Johannesburg inner city building fire incident which required that resources be redirected to adequately respond to the incidents.

“During such unfortunate and tragic incidents, our response and carrying out of bodies to mortuaries is delayed due to the many trips that have to be taken by the one and two carrier vehicles. We will now be able to carry multiple deceased bodied at once in the shortest period using the newly acquired fleet.

“This is a transformative step forward in our commitment to enhancing the capabilities of our forensic services. The state-of-the-art vehicles symbolise our dedication to excellence, and our commitment to upholding the highest standards of dignity and respect in our work,” said the MEC.

The vehicles are equipped with the latest technology to ensure efficient and dignified management of unnatural deaths and have technological advancements such as cameras, GPS for precise location tracking, enhanced refrigeration systems to better preserve evidence, and more ergonomic designs to ensure the safety and comfort of our personnel such as a hand washing station.

The bakkies are designed to respond to incidents in rough terrain and equipped a winch to pull bodies out of mountainous terrain and locations where the vehicles and personnel are unable to access the scene. These bakkies will be able to respond effectively to similar incidents such as the recent Limpopo bus crash where the deceased bodies had to be carried up the bridge.

In addition, the MEC said that GDoH will continue investing in the Gauteng FPS to ensure the wellbeing of grieving families and dignity of the deceased. The fleet follows the deployment of the Forensic Pathology Fingerprint System which has improved the identification of unidentified deceased bodies and the opening of the Ga-Rankuwa Forensic Pathology Services training centre to train medical doctors, undergraduate doctors, and forensic officers amongst others.

“We will continue to transform our forensic pathology service, ensuring that we not only meet but exceed the expectations of the communities we serve. This commitment to excellence, coupled with our innovative approach, is what will drive us forward, reinforcing our position as leaders in forensic pathology, not just in Gauteng but across the county and in the SADC region,” said MEC Nkomo-Ralehoko.

