Fertilizer Additives Market : Trends Growth Map over Time to Understand the Industry Growth Rate

Fertilizer Additives Market Trends

Increased demand for agricultural commodities, ongoing R&D in fertilizer manufacturing technology, and advancements such as time-release encapsulation.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Fertilizer Additives Market" report by Allied Market Research forecasts significant growth in the global fertilizer additives industry. In 2020, the market generated $3.2 billion and is expected to reach $4.7 billion by 2030, with a projected CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Key Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

- Drivers: Increased demand for agricultural commodities, ongoing R&D in fertilizer manufacturing technology, and advancements such as time-release encapsulation.

- Restraints: Adoption of organic agriculture practices.

- Opportunities: Implementation of nutrient management methods for optimal on-farm nutrient utilization and soil health maintenance.

Covid-19 Impact:

- Consumer demand declined during the pandemic, affecting production and prices.

- Lockdown restrictions led to reduced operations in manufacturing facilities, disrupting the supply chain.

- Lowered income for small farmers decreased demand, but a post-Covid increase is anticipated.

- Safety strategies and techniques implemented by manufacturing companies resulted in increased demand for fertilizer additives as the market stabilizes.

Market Segments:

Form: Granular segment held the highest share in 2020 and is expected to maintain its lead, with a projected CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Type: Anti-caking agents segment dominated in 2020 and is expected to continue its dominance, with the fastest CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Region: LAMEA is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 4.5%, followed by North America. LAMEA also accounted for the highest market share in 2020 and is expected to maintain its lead by 2030.

Major Players:

- ArrMaz Products Inc.

- CHEMIPOL, S.A.

- Clariant AG

- Emulchem

- KAO Corporation

- LignoStar

- Michelman Inc.

- Novochem Group

- Solvay

- Tolsa SA

