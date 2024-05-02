Carpe data, carpe DIEM

FAO’s Data in Emergencies (DIEM) tool allows for a rapid impact assessment of damage caused by emergencies, directing response teams to where they are needed most. ©FAO

On the morning of 7 October 2023, two consecutive 6.3 magnitude earthquakes shook western Afghanistan, causing a devastating loss of lives, injuries, and damages across the region. According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), 1 384 people died and 1 853 people were injured. More than 21 500 homes were destroyed, affecting around 154 000 people in all. Irrigation canals vital for crops were decimated; animals were lost or weakened, and survivors needed support to restart their planting.



Within just two days of the disaster, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) had already completed a rapid impact assessment of the damage caused to people, livestock, and crops, directing emergency response teams to where they were most needed.



That's thanks to the creation of the Data in Emergencies (DIEM) Hub, which has revolutionized FAO's ability to collect, analyse and disseminate data in countries where shocks have occurred.



"When it comes to organizing relief operations, the first few days after disaster strikes are crucial. Detailed, comprehensive and timely data collectively allows us to target the people who need it most,” said Rein Paulsen, Director of the FAO Office of Emergencies and Resilience.



DIEM does this by combining remote sensing, in the form of satellite images, with primary data, such as surveys and interviews collected by local enumerators on the ground. The result is a granular and rapid understanding of the impact of shocks, allowing for more informed and rapid responses. The shocks analysed by DIEM comprise both natural and human-induced hazards, from climate-related disasters to volcanic eruptions and invasive pests to conflicts or economic shocks.



Established during the first wave of the COVID-19 global pandemic, DIEM’s objective is to inform decision-making in support of emergency response, protecting lives and agricultural livelihoods.



Beyond emergencies, DIEM is also used by FAO to regularly monitor countries prone to natural disasters and facing varying levels of food insecurity. Thanks to multiple data collection rounds over several years, DIEM can identify trends across time and space. The tool’s speed of analysis, granularity and frequency make these data invaluable to timely responses by FAO, other United Nations agencies, governments and other partners around the world.