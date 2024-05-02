HCM City delegation visits Trường Sa island district, DK1 platform

VIETNAM, May 2 - KHÁNH HOÀ — A delegation of HCM City led by Deputy Commander of the Việt Nam People's Navy Rear Admiral Phạm Như Xuân and Vice Secretary of the city’s Party Committee Nguyễn Phước Lộc visited soldiers and people in Trường Sa island district and DK1 platform in the south-central province of Khánh Hoà from April 26 to May 2.

The delegation visited the islands of Sinh Tồn (Sin Cowe), Cô Lin (Collins Reef), Núi Le (Cornwallis South Reef), Tốc Tan (Alison Reef), Đá Tây (West London Reef), Trường Sa (Spratly), and DK1/17 platform; and attended a ceremony to celebrate the 49th anniversary of the liberation of Trường Sa (April 29, 1975 - April 29, 2024).

The delegation also visited cultural works and places where soldiers stay, study and work; and held a memorial ceremony to pay tribute to war martyrs who sacrificed their lives to protect the national sovereignty over sea and islands.

The delegation gave soldiers and people there greenhouses, solar lights, computers, water pumps and purifiers, and others worth a total of about VNĐ42 billion (US$1.65 million).

Since 2007, HCM City has organised 15 delegations consisting of more than 1,500 people to visit the Trường Sa island district and DK1 Platform.

About VNĐ450 billion from the city's "For Homeland Seas and Islands - For the Frontline of the Fatherland" fund has been used to support soldiers and people in islands and border areas. — VNS