How to design inclusive research funding schemes

Did you know that COST’s low-barrier entry research networks create interdisciplinary research cooperation opportunities for underrepresented researchers? COST’s Head of Policy Bart Veys talks to Science|Business to share more.

Learn how COST has ensured that that 40% of researchers involved in COST Actions are young researchers, 52% of COST Action leadership positions are held by women researchers, 50%+ of the COST budget benefits researchers in less research intensive countries.