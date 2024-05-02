Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and Uniper enter hydrogen partnership

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), through its Energy Transition Fund, and Uniper have signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen collaboration on bringing green hydrogen from CIP’s HØST PtX Esbjerg project to Germany.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The partnership between CIP and Uniper, a global energy merchant and one of the world’s largest power producers, will drive collaboration on the production, transport, and marketing of green hydrogen from the HØST PtX Esbjerg project, located on the Danish Westcoast, to Germany.



It is expected that HØST as ultimo 2028, will be connected to the German hydrogen backbone via a new hydrogen pipeline to be developed from Denmark to Germany by the Danish transmission system operator Energinet in cooperation with Gasunie Deutschland Transport Services. This will enable access to the consumption sites in Germany and help bring competitively priced green hydrogen to the German market.

In partnership, CIP and Uniper will develop a model to bring up to 140,000 tons of green hydrogen annually to customers in Germany. Uniper intends to include the green hydrogen from HØST into its green gas portfolio and supply the industry’s needs with varying flexibility profiles and with different contract lengths.

Holger Kreetz, COO at Uniper: “We see great potential in this collaboration. HØST fits our strategic target of achieving at least 1 GW installed electrolyser capacity by 2030 and our other electrolyser developments in Germany such as Green Wilhelmshaven. Uniper’s diversified hydrogen portfolio consists of various supply sources to guarantee competitive and secure supplies in line with customer needs.”

Karsten Plauborg, partner at CIP commented: “This is an important step for CIP and the HØST PtX Esbjerg project. With the vast renewable energy potential from the North Sea as well as the planned hydrogen pipeline connecting Denmark to Germany, we are excited to take the next step in bringing the green hydrogen from the HØST project to German customers. While CIP has a significant portfolio of power-to-gas projects, Uniper’s strong position with German energy customers is a key enabler in establishing this new market.”

About Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP)

Founded in 2012, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners P/S (CIP) today is the world’s largest dedicated fund manager within greenfield renewable energy investments and a global leader in offshore wind. The funds managed by CIP focus on investments in offshore and onshore wind, solar PV, biomass and energy-from-waste, transmission and distribution, reserve capacity, storage, advanced bioenergy, and Power-to-X.

CIP manages 12 funds and has to date raised approximately EUR 28 billion for investments in energy and associated infrastructure from more than 160 international institutional investors. CIP has approximately 500 employees and 12 offices around the world.

About HØST PtX Esbjerg

Part of CIP’s Energy Transition Fund I, the HØST PtX Esbjerg project is a leading, Danish Power-to-X project under development, deploying large-scale industrial use of electrolysis technology on gigawatt level to produce green hydrogen. Powered entirely by renewables, HØST PtX Esbjerg will produce up to 140,000 tonnes of green hydrogen per annum for use in the chemicals industry, predominantly expected in the German market.

About Uniper

Düsseldorf-based Uniper is an international energy company with activities in more than 40 countries. The company and its roughly 7,000 employees make an important contribution to supply security in Europe, particularly in its core markets of Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and the Netherlands.

Uniper’s operations encompass power generation in Europe, global energy trading, and a broad gas portfolio. Uniper procures gas—including liquefied natural gas (LNG)—and other energy sources on global markets. The company owns and operates gas storage facilities with a total capacity of more than 7 billion cubic meters.

