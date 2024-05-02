Ramada Regina East Emerald Park Offers Something for Everyone
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ramada Regina East Emerald Park is pleased to announce that they offer something for everyone at their newly constructed hotel just minutes from Emerald Park. The comfortable, modern hotel features rooms in varying sizes, from traditional double queen rooms to full-size suites to accommodate families or large groups.
Ramada Regina East Emerald Park is a fantastic option for all types of travelers, from solo business professionals to families. They can accommodate every need with hotel rooms designed to sleep varying numbers of people. All rooms include access to the hotel's many amenities, including a 24-hour fitness center, a business center, meeting rooms, and Wi-Fi access. Guests will enjoy the on-site waterpark, featuring two water slides, a hot tub, a sauna, and a kiddie pool.
Ramada Regina East Emerald Park is conveniently located close to other amenities and activities in the Emerald Park area. As a newly constructed hotel, guests can expect a pristine experience when booking a room. All rooms include a hot continental breakfast served to guests each morning.
Anyone interested in learning about the newly constructed hotel can find out more by visiting the Ramada Regina East Emerald Park website or calling +1 (306) 525-5300.
About Ramada Regina East Emerald Park: Ramada Regina East Emerald Park is a newly constructed hotel in Emerald Park, SK, providing guests with various room sizes and numerous amenities at the most affordable rates. The comfortable hotel offers fully furnished rooms that ensure guests enjoy their stay. With an on-site waterpark and various other features, the hotel offers something for everyone.
Company: Ramada Regina East Emerald Park
Address: 32 Great Plains Road
City: Emerald Park
Province: Saskatchewan
Country: Canada
Postal Code: S4L 1B8
Telephone number: +1 (306) 525-5300
Email address: info@ramadaemeraldparkreginaeast.com
Vicky
Ramada Regina East Emerald Park is a fantastic option for all types of travelers, from solo business professionals to families. They can accommodate every need with hotel rooms designed to sleep varying numbers of people. All rooms include access to the hotel's many amenities, including a 24-hour fitness center, a business center, meeting rooms, and Wi-Fi access. Guests will enjoy the on-site waterpark, featuring two water slides, a hot tub, a sauna, and a kiddie pool.
Ramada Regina East Emerald Park is conveniently located close to other amenities and activities in the Emerald Park area. As a newly constructed hotel, guests can expect a pristine experience when booking a room. All rooms include a hot continental breakfast served to guests each morning.
Anyone interested in learning about the newly constructed hotel can find out more by visiting the Ramada Regina East Emerald Park website or calling +1 (306) 525-5300.
About Ramada Regina East Emerald Park: Ramada Regina East Emerald Park is a newly constructed hotel in Emerald Park, SK, providing guests with various room sizes and numerous amenities at the most affordable rates. The comfortable hotel offers fully furnished rooms that ensure guests enjoy their stay. With an on-site waterpark and various other features, the hotel offers something for everyone.
Company: Ramada Regina East Emerald Park
Address: 32 Great Plains Road
City: Emerald Park
Province: Saskatchewan
Country: Canada
Postal Code: S4L 1B8
Telephone number: +1 (306) 525-5300
Email address: info@ramadaemeraldparkreginaeast.com
Vicky
Ramada Regina East Emerald Park
+1 (306) 525-5300
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram