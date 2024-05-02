Olive Oil Market Projected to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2031, Reveals Allied Market Research

The demand for organic olive oil is likely to gain high traction across the world.

Global Organic Olive Oil Market Insights Report” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled “Organic Olive Oil Market," The organic olive oil market was valued at $932.60 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach $2.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2031.

According to EU standards, organic olive oil is defined as olive oil produced using organic methods. This indicates, firstly, that chemical-synthetic fertilizers, plant protection agents, and soil herbicides were not used in the cultivation of the olives. Furthermore, because of the entire organic production process—from the crop to the bottling—must adhere to the rules for organic farming, the take-up of organic and conventional olive oils occurs at different periods to prevent cross-contamination; hence, such factors are likely to contribute towards organic olive oil market growth. Moreover, changing consumption patterns of consumers are leading to various organic olive oil market opportunities.

Every package of organic olive oil should contain the words BIO or ORGANIC and be referred to as a product of organic farming, in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 1169/2011 of the European Parliament on the Provision of Food Information to Consumers. Additionally, the GR BIO icon as well as the Certification Institute icon must be present on the label of Greek organic olive oil products. Moreover, the USDA is the organization that certifies organic olive oil products in the U.S.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 disease in 2020 hampered the organic olive oil market. The government imposed strict lockdown and ban on travel rules in order to curb the spread of the virus. The manufacturing facilities were either partially or completely shut down and the organic olive oil industry faced shortages of labor. Moreover, due to the travel restrictions, the supply chains were disrupted. However, following the ease in lockdown restrictions, the organic olive oil market gained some momentum and demand is expected to grow rapidly in the upcoming years. This is attributed to the fact that extra virgin olive oil can help in fighting the COVID-19 virus, as it is highly effective in building and boosting immunity.

Moreover, from organic olive oil market analysis after COVID, it is expected that production of organic olive oil would rise to meet customer demand around the world. Additionally, it is anticipated that organic olive oil production will rise during the forecast period. After a significant disruption, the organic olive oil supply chain is anticipated to operate smoothly. Additionally, because of increased health awareness, people all over the world are choosing healthier options, which is driving growth in the market for organic olive oil and is likely to become one of the organic olive oil market trends in the projected period. Moreover, new product introductions, a sizable product selection, government measures to stimulate the economy, as well as the manufacturing and international trade of olive oil, are some of the factors expected to drive the organic olive oil market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

→ 𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐢 𝐬𝐩𝐚

→ 𝐍𝐮𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞 𝐒𝐆𝐏𝐒

→ 𝐒𝐀

→ 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐚 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬

→ 𝐃𝐞𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐨, 𝐎𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐱𝐨 𝐒.𝐋.

→ 𝐦𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐚 𝐤𝐢𝐤𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐬 𝐬.𝐚.

→ 𝐏𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐢𝐚𝐧, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.

→ 𝐁𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩

→ 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐎𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐎𝐢𝐥 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐨.

→ 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐚, 𝐋𝐋𝐂

𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰

According to the insights of CXOs of leading companies, the consumption of organic olive oil is on the rise owing to a surge in consumption from the commercial segment, particularly in restaurants for frying and sautéing. The high-value food processing industry, where demand for organic olive oil is substantial but yet in its infancy, is the most intriguing and promising of all the sectors. Moreover, the rapid expansion of the food & beverage industry, combined with the wide range of uses for olive oil, is helping to drive up demand for organic olive oil globally. Organic olive oil has a variety of uses besides the food business, including pharmaceutical and personal cosmetic uses. Organic olive oil is in greater demand in the market owing to increase in consumer expenditure on healthy products.

Governments from numerous countries have taken the initiative to maintain the quality of products such as olives, which increases the growth of the organic olive oil market. In addition, many classifications of olive oils and their attributes are defined by European law. It also offers guidelines for labelling and packaging. To make sure that these regulations are followed and that the goods offered to consumers live up to their expectations, EU Member States conduct controls on samples of olive oil.

Another factor that influences the demand for organic olive oil is the rise in demand for olive oil. There is an increase in demand for organic products as consumers become more health-conscious. Consequently, the demand for organic olive oil has seen a multifold increase in the past four years, especially in the developed countries of North America and Europe, including but not limited to the U.S., Canada, the UK, and Germany. The demand for organic olive oil is likely to gain high traction across the world with growing consumer awareness regarding organic variants of the product and downward pressure on the price point. Furthermore, many new market players are expected to enter the organic olive oil market over the forecast period, attracted by profitable growth and high profit margins.

