Mstone Portfolio Company, Epygenix Therapeutics, Announces Agreement to be Acquired For Total Deal Value of $680M
EINPresswire.com/ -- Mstone Partners (“Mstone”), an entrepreneurial biotech incubator in the form of a holding company, today announces that Epygenix Therapeutics, Inc. (“Epygenix”), an Mstone portfolio company, entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by a US NASDAQ-listed biopharma company, for $35 million upfront payment in cash with the potential for payments of up to $130 million based on development and regulatory milestones. There are additional potential payments of up to $515 million if certain sales milestones are achieved.
Mstone is proud to have played a leading role in Epygenix’s development as an investor and Epygenix’s controlling shareholder. Equally important, Mstone professionals provided critical professional services to Epygenix in all essential areas across the organization including general management, clinical and CMC, biostatistics, research, financial operations, human resources, business development, investor relations, and IP management.
“Mstone’s philosophy is rooted in a commitment to providing our portfolio companies with a comprehensive range of essential support: from the expertise required to successfully identify and develop portfolio companies and therapeutic assets, to the capital required to sustain those important efforts,” said Mstone founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alex Yang, who also served as Epygenix’s Chair and Chief Executive Officer. “Epygenix’s development and this transaction validate that commitment, especially as we seek to advance other promising portfolio companies.”
Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP served as legal advisor to Epygenix.
A copy of the press release can be found here: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harmony-biosciences-acquires-epygenix-therapeutics-inc-adding-late-stage-epilepsy-franchise-to-growing-pipeline-of-innovative-cns-assets-302131000.html
About Mstone Partners
Mstone Partners, an entrepreneurial biotech incubator in the form of a holding company, owns and manages a portfolio of drug development companies. Mstone focuses on rare, pediatric, and neurodegenerative disorders and innovative therapies for targeted indications. Since 2016, in a centralized, hub-and-spoke model, Mstone has established and closely managed a number of companies based in the US, Hong Kong, Singapore and Korea, some of which are now in advanced clinical-stages with US FDA. Furthermore, Mstone has expanded its focus into AI-based healthcare businesses and medical devices in aesthetics.
About Epygenix Therapeutics, Inc.
Epygenix Therapeutics, Inc. is a precision medicine-based biopharmaceutical company focused on genetically screening, discovering, and developing drugs to treat rare and intractable forms of genetic epilepsy in childhood, such as Dravet Syndrome (DS). Epygenix is currently focused on developing EPX-100 and EPX-200, drug candidates that were discovered in a zebrafish model of DS which replicates the genetic mutation that causes DS and mimics the human pathology. This mechanism of action has been shown to eliminate both clinical and electrographic seizure activity which could translate into improved patient functioning.
