Green City Pros Announces Specials to Help the Greater Houston Area Prepare for Spring and Summer

Green City Pros, a leading provider in HVAC, energy efficiency, and comprehensive cleaning services, recently announced a range of special offers.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green City Pros, a leading provider in HVAC, energy efficiency, and comprehensive cleaning services, recently announced a range of special offers designed to enhance the comfort and safety of their customers’ homes. Known for their commitment to excellence and a team of highly trained, professional technicians—all proud veterans—they deliver exceptional service and unmatched value. With the summer heat fast approaching, there is no better time to upgrade an air conditioning system. Green City Pros is currently offering a $2,000 buyback trade-in value for an old AC unit, as well as financing options, which include $0 down payment and 0% interest for 18 months, along with low monthly payments. As an added bonus, every installation comes with a free UV light to keep air clean and free from pathogens.

For consumers not sure about replacing their unit, the company has a page on its website devoted to educating people about what factors can shorten the lifespan of an air conditioning unit. For example, if it is necessary to run a unit constantly, it is most likely time for a replacement. Additionally, having a current unit serviced regularly by a reputable company like Green City Pros can make a significant difference. Not only will it keep the system running more efficiently, but it can also prevent problems that lead to an early need for replacement.

When the time comes to get a new air conditioning or HVAC system, Green City Pros can help with that too. They offer free in home quotes where they send one of their industry leading technicians to assess the situation on site. That way customers know exactly what is needed before having a new system installed. Green City Pros offers a wide variety of brands including Daikin, Goodman, Ruud, Rheem, Trane, and many more. Their site also has information about installation options, warranties, and financing.

Although air conditioning systems are important with summer coming, Green City Pros is known for providing a wide range of services such as remodeling and construction, home improvement, and cleaning services, which are helpful and important any time of year. To further ensure the health and wellbeing of residential and commercial properties, Green City Pros is currently offering special pricing on its comprehensive cleaning services:

- Air Duct Cleaning + Dryer Vent Cleaning for just $127

- Air Duct Cleaning at a discounted rate of $99

- Dryer Vent Cleaning available for $69

- Chimney Inspection service for only $49

- Bundle a Chimney Sweep + Inspection for $99

The importance of air duct and dryer vent cleaning, alongside chimney sweeps and inspections, cannot be overstated. These services play a critical role in maintaining indoor air quality, reducing allergen levels, and preventing fire hazards in homes and commercial properties. Regular cleaning and maintenance ensure HVAC systems operate efficiently, prolonging their lifespan and saving on energy costs. Similarly, chimney inspections and sweeps are vital for fire safety and optimal fireplace performance, preventing soot buildup and detecting structural issues early. Green City Pros emphasizes these services to foster healthier, safer living environments.

For those interested in maintenance tips, service insights, and a closer look at the work ethic and service quality of Green City Pros, their YouTube channel provides valuable information and showcases their commitment to improving home environments.

For more details on current specials or to schedule a service, please visit https://greencitypros.com.

About Green City Pros

Based in Houston, Texas, Green City Pros have serviced over 50,000 satisfied customers since 2004. Starting over twenty years ago with two technicians and a truck, Green City Pros has grown to more than twenty technicians and provide service to the Greater Houston Area and more. Green City Pros provides green energy solutions for commercial and residential properties–whether the project is simple or complex, large or small. Their team currently includes licensed and bonded project managers, HVAC technicians, indoor air quality specialists, electricians, plumbers, carpenters, cleaning crews, and more.

Green City Pros offers the most competitive prices in the market as well as financing plans. Some of the many services they provide include air conditioning repair and maintenance, HVAC and air duct cleaning, insulation, chimney and fireplace inspection and restoration, home improvement, cleaning services, and 24/7 emergency services. Green City Pros currently serves Houston and surrounding cities such as Katy, Sugarland, Cypress, Humble, Tomball, Missouri City, Richmond, Pearland, Pasadena, Woodlands, Spring, Conroe, and more. Embrace a healthier, more comfortable home or business with Green City Pros—where quality meets reliability and efficiency.