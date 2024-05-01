Read more about LDVA, VSO leadership encourage veterans to contact legislators to support House Bill 496, oppose Senate Bill 159

POSTED ON May 1, 2024

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 1, 2024

LDVA, VSO LEADERSHIP ENCOURAGE VETERANS TO CONTACT LEGISLATORS TO SUPPORT HOUSE BILL 496, OPPOSE SENATE BILL 159

BATON ROUGE, La.—LDVA Secretary Charlton Meginley, COL (USAF Retired) and national and state leadership from multiple veterans service organizations (VSO) encourage veterans to advocate for themselves and their brothers- and sisters-in-arms in supporting House Bill 496 by Rep. Dodie Horton. Veterans should exercise their right to be heard by contacting their local legislators to voice their support in advance of the bill being heard on the House Floor in the coming days.

In addition to supporting HB 496, we urge veterans to oppose Senate Bill 159 by Sen. Stewart Cathey, which was reported favorably out of the House Judiciary Committee this afternoon as well.

“We made it very clear today that we believe SB 159 is not only unlawful in its current posture, but it allows unregulated private companies to take money out of veterans’ pockets,” said Secretary Meginley. “I stand beside national and state VSO leaders, my staff and my fellow veterans in adamant opposition to this bill, with a promise that we will continue to advocate for the best interests of Louisiana’s veterans and their families. With the support of Gov. Landry, we will rally behind Rep. Horton to support HB 496 as it makes its way through the process.”

SB 159 by Sen. Stewart Cathey, intended to protect veterans against private companies who are compensated up to $12,500 for filing claims on behalf of veterans, fails to adhere to current federal law. LDVA and VSO leadership fully support HB 496 by Rep. Dodie Horton, which provides stopgap measures to protect veterans from the unlawful practices of these private companies.

Individuals supporting SB 159 argue that the private companies provide veterans with a choice on who files their claim; however, Secretary Meginley reminds all veterans that there are multiple options for filing claims. LDVA employs 74 veterans assistance counselors throughout the state who file claims on behalf of veterans free of charge, and VSOs offer their services at no charge as well. Additionally, there are dozens of accredited attorneys and agents who often offer initial claims assistance free of charge.

Veterans and veteran supporters can visit legis.la.gov/legis/FindMyLegislators.aspx to locate their local legislators regarding both bills. For more information, email veteran@la.gov or call 225.219.5000.

###