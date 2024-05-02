ESource Corporation Introduces Fractional Learning Leader Solution
ESource Corporation Launches Innovative Fractional Learning Leader Solution for the SMB Market and Divisions of Large Enterprises
Our Fractional Learning Leaders are not just consultants; they are part-time executives who act as catalysts for strategic development and change within the organizations they serve.”SPARTA, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ESource Corporation, a leader in training and development staffing and consulting, announced the launch of its new service offering: the Fractional Learning Leader solution. This service is designed to assist organizations in navigating the complexities of employee learning and training, as well as successfully onboarding new employees in today's rapidly changing business environment.
By providing experienced, part-time learning and development leadership to companies, ESource says it can help companies who are experiencing:
• High growth,
• Learning leadership gaps,
• Mergers and acquisition challenges,
• Entry into new markets, or
• Launching new products and services.
According to the company, the Fractional Learning Leader service by ESource offers companies access to seasoned learning and development professionals who can integrate seamlessly into organizations to address specific challenges.
"Our Fractional Learning Leaders are not just consultants; they are part-time executives who act as catalysts for strategic development and change within the organizations they serve," remarked Tony Irace, VP of Learning Solutions for ESource. He went on to say that the key benefits of using ESource’s Fractional Learning Leader solution were:
• Flexibility and Scalability: The fractional solution allows SMBs or divisions of larger companies to adjust the level of expertise as their business needs evolve.
• Cost-Effectiveness: The solution provides high-level expertise without the overhead associated with full-time positions. As these Fractional Learning Leaders require additional resources, they have the reach of ESource’s 30 years of expertise and nearly 25,000 learning and development professionals to scale up and down as needed effectively.
• Strategic Alignment: Fractional Leaning Leaders use their depth of experience as CLOs and VPs of Learning and Development to ensure that learning and development strategies are perfectly aligned with business goals.
According to Mike Giambra, the CEO and Founder of ESource, "This service is more than just a temporary staffing solution; it's a strategic partnership that empowers businesses to be resilient and adaptive in the face of new challenges and opportunities." He went on to say that companies and individuals interested in this new ESource solution can learn more on their company’s home page at www.ESourceCorp.com.
The company also mentioned that if CLOs, VPs, and Directors of Learning and Development would like to learn more about the Fractional Learning Leader role, they should visit the company’s career page at https://www.ESourceCorp.com/careers/ to learn more about the requirements to become part of this exclusive new learning leadership offering at ESource.
About Fractional Learning Leaders
Fractional Learning Leaders are experienced learning executives who work with organizations on a part-time or project basis to solve learning and development challenges. Following ESource’s proprietary FARE process — Familiarize, Audit, Recommend, Execute — they ensure that the solutions provided are custom-tailored to the company’s culture, opportunities, and strategic objectives. The team is experienced in many industry verticals including technology, finance, healthcare, and manufacturing. The Fractional Learning Leaders have backgrounds as CLOs, VPs, and Directors of Learning and Development.
About ESource Corporation
ESource Corporation is a premier provider of training and development, staffing, and consulting services with over 30 years of business experience focused on the learning and development function. With a company value system focused on creating innovative solutions like the Fractional Learning Leader, ESource is dedicated to helping organizations achieve their learning and development goals. ESource supports a variety of industries, including technology, finance, healthcare, and manufacturing, ensuring that each client receives the best possible expertise and outcomes. For more information visit https://www.ESourceCorp.com/.
