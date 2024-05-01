“I am pleased that we have reached this milestone. I would like to thank all those involved in getting to this stage – Members of Dáil and Seanad Éireann for their contributions to the debates and also colleagues in the HSE, the Office of the Attorney General, the Department of Justice, An Garda Siochána and officials in my Department for their input.
Minister for Health welcomes completion of Safe Access Zones legislation in the Oireachtas
