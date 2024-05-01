Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has requested a business case for funding of 100 additional speed cameras. The location of the static speed safety cameras were based on fatal and serious injury collision data from the last seven years and speed data, as well as feedback from stakeholders.
You just read:
Minister McEntee welcomes announcement of the locations for nine static speed cameras
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.