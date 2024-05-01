Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,866 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,411 in the last 365 days.

Questions and Answers on Mount Street

It is important to note that International Protection applicants have a statutory right to anonymity. Under Section 26(2) of the International Protection Act 2015, “A person shall not, without the consent of the applicant, publish in a written publication available to the public or broadcast, or cause to be so published or broadcast, information likely to lead members of the public to identify a person as an applicant.”

You just read:

Questions and Answers on Mount Street

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more