Cenovus reports voting results of annual meeting of shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) held its annual meeting of shareholders on May 1, 2024. Each matter voted on is described in greater detail in the Corporation’s 2024 Management Information Circular dated March 6, 2024.



Shareholders voted as follows on the matters before the meeting:

Appointment of Auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was reappointed as auditor of the Corporation.

Votes for Votes withheld Number Percent Number Percent 1,488,986,088 99.65 5,218,342 0.35

Election of Directors Each of the following thirteen nominees proposed by management were elected directors of the Corporation:

Nominee Votes for Votes against Number Percent Number Percent Stephen E. Bradley 1,457,070,734 99.83 2,503,482 0.17 Keith M. Casey 1,453,207,929 99.56 6,366,286 0.44 Michael J. Crothers 1,455,760,732 99.74 3,813,485 0.26 James D. Girgulis 1,081,360,201 74.09 378,214,014 25.91 Jane E. Kinney 1,451,313,033 99.43 8,254,047 0.57 Eva L. Kwok 1,397,978,373 95.78 61,587,456 4.22 Melanie A. Little 1,456,542,516 99.79 3,022,565 0.21 Richard J. Marcogliese 1,445,438,842 99.03 14,135,274 0.97 Jonathan M. McKenzie 1,457,327,836 99.85 2,246,379 0.15 Claude Mongeau 1,377,177,335 94.35 82,394,644 5.65 Alexander J. Pourbaix 1,426,261,125 97.72 33,312,853 2.28 Frank J. Sixt 1,173,365,475 80.39 286,208,403 19.61 Rhonda I. Zygocki 1,395,277,673 95.60 64,287,348 4.40

Cenovus welcomes Stephen E. Bradley to the Board of Directors. Mr. Bradley is a Director of CK Asset Holdings Limited, a publicly traded global property investment, development, management and utility infrastructure company, and Power Asset Holdings Limited, a publicly traded global energy investment company.

Cenovus would like to extend its sincere thanks and best wishes to Hal Kvisle and Wayne Shaw, who decided not to stand for re-election. Mr. Kvisle had been a Director of Cenovus since 2018 and Mr. Shaw joined the Board following the Husky transaction in 2021.

Non-Binding Advisory Vote on the Corporation’s Approach to Executive Compensation An advisory resolution was passed to accept the Corporation’s approach to executive compensation.

Votes for Votes against Number Percent Number Percent 1,427,463,152 97.80 32,183,535 2.20

Shareholder Rights Plan A resolution was passed to amend and reconfirm the Corporation’s shareholder rights plan.

Votes for Votes against Number Percent Number Percent 1,409,329,267 96.55 50,316,622 3.45

