Gear Energy Ltd. Announces Results of Directors Vote

GEAR Energy Ltd. ("Gear") (TSX:GXE) is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in Gear's management proxy circular dated March 14, 2024 were elected as directors of Gear. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at Gear's annual meeting of shareholders held today (the "Meeting") are set out below.



On a vote by ballot, each of the following seven nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Gear:

Nominee Outcome

of Vote Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Greg Bay Elected 58,603,862 89.327% 7,002,297 10.673% Don T. Gray Elected 59,467,801 90.644% 6,138,358 9.356% Kevin Johnson Elected 63,041,696 96.091% 2,564,463 3.909% Scott Robinson Elected 62,702,722 95.574% 2,903,437 4.426% Kathy Turgeon Elected 62,503,738 95.271% 3,102,421 4.729% Wilson Wang Elected 62,457,347 95.200% 3,148,812 4.800% Bindu Wyma Elected 61,537,864 93.799% 4,068,295 6.201%

For details of the voting results on the other matters considered at the Meeting, see Gear's Report of Voting Results to be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: Kevin Johnson President & CEO 403-538-8463 David Hwang Vice President Finance & CFO 403-538-8437 Email: info@gearenergy.com Website: www.gearenergy.com