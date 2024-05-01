Submit Release
Gear Energy Ltd. Announces Results of Directors Vote

CALGARY, Alberta, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gear Energy Ltd. ("Gear") (TSX:GXE) is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in Gear's management proxy circular dated March 14, 2024 were elected as directors of Gear. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at Gear's annual meeting of shareholders held today (the "Meeting") are set out below.

On a vote by ballot, each of the following seven nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Gear:

Nominee   Outcome
of Vote		   Votes For   % For   Votes Withheld   % Withheld
Greg Bay   Elected   58,603,862   89.327%   7,002,297   10.673%
Don T. Gray   Elected   59,467,801   90.644%   6,138,358   9.356%
Kevin Johnson   Elected   63,041,696   96.091%   2,564,463   3.909%
Scott Robinson   Elected   62,702,722   95.574%   2,903,437   4.426%
Kathy Turgeon   Elected   62,503,738   95.271%   3,102,421   4.729%
Wilson Wang   Elected   62,457,347   95.200%   3,148,812   4.800%
Bindu Wyma   Elected   61,537,864   93.799%   4,068,295   6.201%
                     

For details of the voting results on the other matters considered at the Meeting, see Gear's Report of Voting Results to be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.


FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Kevin Johnson
President & CEO
403-538-8463

David Hwang
Vice President Finance & CFO
403-538-8437

Email: info@gearenergy.com
Website: www.gearenergy.com

