Gear Energy Ltd. Announces Results of Directors Vote
CALGARY, Alberta, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gear Energy Ltd. ("Gear") (TSX:GXE) is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in Gear's management proxy circular dated March 14, 2024 were elected as directors of Gear. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at Gear's annual meeting of shareholders held today (the "Meeting") are set out below.
On a vote by ballot, each of the following seven nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Gear:
|Nominee
|Outcome
of Vote
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|Greg Bay
|Elected
|58,603,862
|89.327%
|7,002,297
|10.673%
|Don T. Gray
|Elected
|59,467,801
|90.644%
|6,138,358
|9.356%
|Kevin Johnson
|Elected
|63,041,696
|96.091%
|2,564,463
|3.909%
|Scott Robinson
|Elected
|62,702,722
|95.574%
|2,903,437
|4.426%
|Kathy Turgeon
|Elected
|62,503,738
|95.271%
|3,102,421
|4.729%
|Wilson Wang
|Elected
|62,457,347
|95.200%
|3,148,812
|4.800%
|Bindu Wyma
|Elected
|61,537,864
|93.799%
|4,068,295
|6.201%
For details of the voting results on the other matters considered at the Meeting, see Gear's Report of Voting Results to be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: Kevin Johnson President & CEO 403-538-8463 David Hwang Vice President Finance & CFO 403-538-8437 Email: info@gearenergy.com Website: www.gearenergy.com