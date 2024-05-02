SPLC Applauds Eatonville’s Designation on Annual List of America’s 11 Most Endangered Historic Places    

EATONVILLE, Fla. — Today, the National Trust for Historic Preservation named Eatonville, Florida, to its 2024 listing of America’s 11 Most Endangered Historic Places. The annual ranking brings attention to sites that are significant to American history and at risk of destruction or irreparable damage.

“Eatonville, incorporated in 1887, was one of the first self-governing all-Black municipalities in the United States and the town has long been known for its strong sense of community,” said Carol Quillen, president and CEO of the National Trust for Historic Preservation. “Today it requires protection, investment, and support in the face of development pressures from larger metropolitan areas and other complex challenges. As the hometown setting in famous literary works by Zora Neale Hurston, Eatonville is already well known to countless book lovers around the world as something we should all treasure. We support the great work already being done so that the local community and interested travelers can continue to enjoy this wonderful town for years to come.”

Since its debut in 1988, the list of America’s 11 Most Endangered Historic Places has proven to be a highly effective tool for shining a light on the threats facing the nation’s greatest treasures. Due to the efforts of the National Trust and supporters, the list has often provided the decisive force needed to preserve important cultural landmarks. Now in its 37th year, the ongoing initiative has galvanized public support behind more than 350 sites across the country.

“The Association to Preserve the Eatonville Community is thrilled that the National Trust for Historic Preservation has bestowed such an honor onto our town,” said N.Y. Nathiri, executive director of the P.E.C. “Eatonville is widely acknowledged for being the first incorporated African American community in the nation. Today’s announcement solidifies our place in the canon of American history.”

Founded during Reconstruction, Eatonville is one of the first towns in America to be incorporated by newly emancipated Black people and home of renowned Harlem Renaissance writer Zora Neale Hurston.

To learn more about the places on this year’s list and find out what you can do to help preserve them, go to www.SavingPlaces.org/11Most.

About the Southern Poverty Law Center

The Southern Poverty Law Center is a catalyst for racial justice in the South and beyond, working in partnership with communities to dismantle white supremacy, strengthen intersectional movements, and advance the human rights of all people. For more information, www.splcenter.org.

About the Association to Preserve the Eatonville Community

The Association to Preserve the Eatonville Community, Inc. (P.E.C.), established in 1987, is a 501 (c) 3 organization whose mission is to promote Eatonville, Florida’s considerable heritage, historical, and cultural resources as a means for the community’s revitalization and economic development; and via programming which promotes pride of heritage, educational excellence and the cultural arts will preserve and protect the community for posterity. For more information, Association to Preserve the Eatonville Community.