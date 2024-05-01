Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,852 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,387 in the last 365 days.

Superior Energy Services Announces First Quarter 2024 Results and Conference Call

HOUSTON, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Energy Services, Inc. (the “Company”) filed its Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2024. In accordance with the Company’s Shareholders Agreement, it will host a conference call with shareholders on May 6, 2024.

For the first quarter of 2024, the Company reported net income from continuing operations of $37.9 million, or $1.88 per diluted share, with revenue of $208.6 million. This compares to net income from continuing operations of $44.6 million or $2.22 per diluted share, with revenue of $244.4 million, for the fourth quarter of 2023. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company utilized an indirect foreign mechanism known as a Blue Chip Swap (“BCS”) to remit approximately $4.3 million U.S. dollars from Argentina through the purchase and sale of BCS securities. This transaction resulted in a net loss of $7.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The Company’s Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure defined on page 4) was $68.1 million and net cash provided by operating activities was $88.9 million for the first quarter of 2024, which helped drive Free Cash Flow (a non-GAAP measure defined on page 4) to $68.2 million, the highest level achieved for a fiscal quarter since the Company’s emergence from bankruptcy in 2021. This compares to Adjusted EBITDA of $85.3 million, net cash provided from operations of $47.0 million, and Free Cash Flow of $39.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Refer to pages 8, 11 and 12 for a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to Net Cash from Operating Activities and a Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP results.

Brian Moore, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our first quarter results came in at the low end of expectations due in large part to the delay of key projects in our Well Services segment, most notably in our well control and completions services business units. Our expectation is that this activity will be realized over the remainder of 2024. Our leadership remains committed to creating value through free cash flow generation and shareholder return, both of which we realized in the first quarter with record post-emergence free cash flow for a fiscal quarter and the completion of an approximate $250 million special dividend to shareholders in March.”

First Quarter 2024 Geographic Breakdown

U.S. land revenue was $46.5 million for the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 4% compared to revenue of $44.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. This increase was driven primarily by increases in our hydraulic workover business within our Well Services segment.

U.S. offshore revenue was $66.1 million in the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of 31% compared to revenue of $96.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. While the first quarter of 2024 saw declines across all service lines in both our Rental and Well Services segments, this change was primarily driven by our Well Services segment, due to a large deepwater project in our completion services business unit in the fourth quarter of 2023.

International revenue was $96.0 million in the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of 7% compared to revenue of $103.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to a decline in Latin America land activity within our Well Services segment and premium drill pipe activity within our Rental segment.

First Quarter 2024 Segment Reporting

The Rentals segment revenue in the first quarter of 2024 was $108.1 million, an 8% decrease compared to revenue of $117.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. This decrease is attributable to decreased revenue across all rental product service lines, which include our premium drill pipe, accommodations and bottom hole assemblies. Lower rental revenues were mainly attributable to a decline in our U.S. offshore market operations. Adjusted EBITDA was $63.0 million, a 10% decrease from the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a non-GAAP measure defined on page 4) was 58%, a 1% decrease from the fourth quarter of 2023.

The Well Services segment revenue in the first quarter of 2024 was $100.5 million, a 21% decrease compared to revenue of $126.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. This decrease was primarily driven by declines in our completion services business unit in the U.S. offshore market. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2024 was $21.5 million with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 21%, as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $31.2 million with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 25% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Liquidity

As of March 31, 2024, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of approximately $295.6 million. As of March 31, 2024, our borrowing base, as defined in our credit agreement, was approximately $120.9 million, and we had $36.7 million in letters of credit outstanding which reduced the borrowing availability to $84.2 million. At March 31, 2024, we had no outstanding borrowings under our credit facility.

Total cash proceeds received during the first quarter of 2024 from the sale of non-core businesses and assets were $2.6 million compared to total cash proceeds received during the fourth quarter of 2023 of $6.4 million. Additionally, during the first quarter of 2024, we paid a special cash dividend totaling $250.4 million to our shareholders.

First quarter 2024 capital expenditures were $20.7 million. The Company expects total capital expenditures for 2024 to be approximately $90 to $100 million. Approximately 90% of total 2024 capital expenditures are targeted for the replacement of existing assets. Of the total estimated 2024 capital expenditures, approximately 65% is expected to be invested in the Rentals segment.

2024 Guidance

We expect the second quarter of 2024 revenue to come in at a range of $185 million to $205 million with Adjusted EBITDA in a range of $50 million to $60 million.

In regard to full year 2024 guidance, we expect revenue to come in at a range of $780 million to $860 million with Adjusted EBITDA in a range of $240 million to $290 million.

We are lowering both the upper end, and lower end of our full year guidance due to updated projections related to our rental activity in our U.S. land market, as a result of lower natural gas activity. We remain well positioned in this market should activity levels improve.

Conference Call Information

The Company’s management team will host a conference call on Monday, May 6, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be available via live webcast in the “Events” section at ir.superiorenergy.com. To access via phone, participants can register for the call here, where they will be provided a phone number and access code. The call will be available for replay until May 6, 2025 on Superior’s website at ir.superiorenergy.com. If you are a shareholder and would like to submit a question, please email your question beforehand to Jamie Spexarth at ir@superiorenergy.com.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services serves the drilling, completion and production-related needs of oil and gas companies worldwide through a diversified portfolio of specialized oilfield services and equipment that are used throughout the economic life cycle of oil and gas wells. For more information, visit: www.superiorenergy.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Superior’s consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company also uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin internally for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company also believes these non-GAAP measures provide investors useful information about operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making. Non-GAAP financial measures are not recognized measures for financial statement presentation under U.S. GAAP and do not have standardized meanings and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other public companies. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin should be considered as supplements to, and not as substitutes for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before net interest expense, income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation, amortization, accretion and depletion, adjusted for other gains and losses, which management does not consider representative of our ongoing operations. We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA by segment as a percentage of segment revenues. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, please see the tables under “―Superior Energy Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA” included on pages 11 and 12 of this press release.

Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash from operating activities less payments for capital expenditures. Free Cash Flow is considered a non-GAAP financial measure under the SEC’s rules. Management believes, however, that Free Cash Flow is an important financial measure for use in evaluating the Company’s financial performance, as it measures our ability to generate additional cash from our business operations. Free Cash Flow should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income as a measure of our performance or net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. Additionally, our definition of Free Cash Flow is limited and does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures due to the fact that the measure does not deduct the payments required for debt service and other obligations or payments made for business acquisitions. Therefore, we believe it is important to view Free Cash Flow as supplemental to our entire Statement of Cash Flows.

The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure, Adjusted EBITDA, contained in this press release to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net income, as the information necessary for a quantitative reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure to its respective most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is not (and was not, when prepared) available to the Company without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent difficulty and impracticability of predicting certain amounts required by GAAP with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Net income includes the impact of depreciation, income taxes and certain other items that impact comparability between periods, which may be significant and are difficult to project with a reasonable degree of accuracy. In addition, we believe such reconciliation could imply a degree of precision that might be confusing or misleading to investors. The probable significance of providing this forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure without the directly comparable GAAP financial measure is that such GAAP financial measure may be materially different from the corresponding non-GAAP financial measure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and future oral or written statements or press releases by the Company and its management may contain, certain forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, the words “expects,” “anticipates,” “targets,” “goals,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks”, “will” and “estimates,” variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements other than statements of historical fact regarding the Company’s financial position and results, financial performance, liquidity, strategic alternatives (including dispositions, acquisitions, and the timing thereof), market outlook, future capital needs, capital allocation plans, business strategies and other plans and objectives of our management for future operations and activities are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company’s management in light of its experience and prevailing circumstances on the date such statements are made. Such forward-looking statements, and the assumptions on which they are based, are inherently speculative and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to conditions in the oil and gas industry, U.S. and global market and economic conditions generally and macroeconomic conditions worldwide, (including inflation, interest rates, supply chain disruptions and capital and credit markets conditions) that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from such statements. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and factors, many of which are outside the control of the Company, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements.

While the Company believes that the assumptions concerning future events are reasonable, it cautions that there are inherent difficulties in predicting certain important factors that could impact the future performance or results of its business.

These forward-looking statements are also affected by the risk factors, forward-looking statements and challenges and uncertainties described in the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and Form 10-Q’s for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and those set forth from time to time in the Company’s other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.superiorenergy.com. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
Jamie Spexarth, Chief Financial Officer
1001 Louisiana St., Suite 2900
Houston, TX 77002
Investor Relations, ir@superiorenergy.com, (713) 654-2200

SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS  
(in thousands, unaudited)  
                   
    Three Months Ended  
    March 31,     December 31,     March 31,  
    2024     2023     2023  
                   
Rentals   $ 108,091     $ 117,816     $ 108,821  
Well Services     100,543       126,609       111,316  
Total revenues     208,634       244,425       220,137  
                   
Rentals     37,766       40,577       36,468  
Well Services     68,873       85,230       81,253  
Total cost of revenues     106,639       125,807       117,721  
                   
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion     20,447       19,818       20,139  
General and administrative expenses     34,975       33,403       30,990  
Restructuring and transaction expenses     -       1,311       1,983  
Other gains, net     (1,082 )     (1,125 )     (1,398 )
Income from operations     47,655       65,211       50,702  
                   
Other income (expense):                  
Interest income, net     6,840       7,180       5,439  
Loss on Blue Chip Swap Securities     -       (7,736 )     -  
Other expense, net     (1,813 )     (4,883 )     (2,152 )
Income from continuing operations before income taxes     52,682       59,772       53,989  
Income tax expense     (14,787 )     (15,126 )     (24,065 )
Net income from continuing operations     37,895       44,646       29,924  
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax     -       18       289  
Net income   $ 37,895     $ 44,664     $ 30,213  
                   
Income per share - basic and diluted                  
Net income from continuing operations   $ 1.88     $ 2.22     $ 1.49  
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax     -       -       0.01  
Net income   $ 1.88     $ 2.22     $ 1.50  
                   
Weighted-average shares outstanding                  
Basic     20,162       20,136       20,107  
Diluted     20,180       20,177       20,131  


SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS  
(in thousands, unaudited)  
    March 31,     December 31,  
    2024     2023  
ASSETS            
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 237,845     $ 391,684  
Accounts receivable, net     243,416       276,868  
Inventory     69,095       74,995  
Income taxes receivable     10,424       10,542  
Prepaid expenses     20,562       18,614  
Other current assets     7,194       7,922  
Total current assets     588,536       780,625  
Property, plant and equipment, net     308,280       294,960  
Notes receivable     70,214       69,005  
Restricted cash     57,711       85,444  
Deferred tax assets     61,130       67,241  
Other assets, net     42,304       43,718  
Total assets   $ 1,128,175     $ 1,340,993  
             
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)            
Current liabilities:            
Accounts payable   $ 42,949     $ 38,214  
Accrued expenses     95,431       103,782  
Income taxes payable     24,596       20,220  
Decommissioning liability     21,631       21,631  
Total current liabilities     184,607       183,847  
Decommissioning liability     150,733       148,652  
Other liabilities     45,308       47,583  
Total liabilities     380,648       380,082  
             
Total equity     747,527       960,911  
Total liabilities and equity   $ 1,128,175     $ 1,340,993  


SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS  
(in thousands, unaudited)  
                       
    Three Months Ended  
    March 31,     -   December 31,     -   March 31,  
    2024     -   2023     -   2023  
                       
Cash flows from operating activities                      
Net income   $ 37,895       $ 44,664       $ 30,213  
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operating activities:                      
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion     20,447         19,818         20,139  
Other noncash items     3,235         517         14,399  
Loss on Blue Chip Swap Securities     -         7,736         -  
Decommissioning cost payments     (430 )       (4,497 )       -  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:     27,747         (21,194 )       8,502  
Net cash from operating activities     88,894         47,044         73,253  
                       
Cash flows from investing activities                      
Payments for capital expenditures     (20,698 )       (7,278 )       (18,086 )
Proceeds from sales of assets     2,616         6,389         11,569  
Purchases of Blue Chip Swap Securities, net     -         (7,736 )       -  
Net cash from investing activities     (18,082 )       (8,625 )       (6,517 )
                       
Cash flows from financing activities                      
Distributions to shareholders     (250,417 )       -         -  
Repurchase of shares     (962 )       -         -  
Other     (1,005 )       -         (1,116 )
Net cash from financing activities     (252,384 )       -         (1,116 )
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash     (181,572 )       38,419         65,620  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period     477,128         438,709         339,107  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period   $ 295,556       $ 477,128       $ 404,727  
                       
Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow                      
Net cash from operating activities   $ 88,894       $ 47,044       $ 73,253  
Payments for capital expenditures     (20,698 )       (7,278 )       (18,086 )
Free Cash Flow   $ 68,196       $ 39,766       $ 55,167  
                       
Free Cash Flow is a Non-GAAP measure. See Non-GAAP Measures for our definition of Free Cash Flow.  


SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHIC REGION BY SEGMENT
(in thousands, unaudited)
             
    Three Months Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
    2024   2023   2023
U.S. land            
Rentals   $ 39,006   $ 39,597   $ 45,133
Well Services     7,466     5,188     6,355
Total U.S. land     46,472     44,785     51,488
             
U.S. offshore            
Rentals     37,251     43,904     35,670
Well Services     28,872     52,380     16,321
Total U.S. offshore     66,123     96,284     51,991
             
International            
Rentals     31,834     34,315     28,018
Well Services     64,205     69,041     88,640
Total International     96,039     103,356     116,658
Total Revenues   $ 208,634   $ 244,425   $ 220,137


SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS  
(in thousands, unaudited)  
                       
    Three Months Ended  
    March 31,     -   December 31,     -   March 31,  
    2024     -   2023     -   2023  
Revenues                      
Rentals   $ 108,091       $ 117,816       $ 108,821  
Well Services     100,543         126,609         111,316  
Total Revenues   $ 208,634       $ 244,425       $ 220,137  
                       
Loss from Operations                      
Rentals   $ 51,211       $ 57,647       $ 53,014  
Well Services     13,392         23,956         12,854  
Corporate and other     (16,948 )       (16,392 )       (15,166 )
Total loss from Operations   $ 47,655       $ 65,211       $ 50,702  
                       
Adjusted EBITDA                      
Rentals   $ 63,021       $ 69,802       $ 65,182  
Well Services     21,523         31,194         19,931  
Corporate and other     (16,442 )       (15,712 )       (12,289 )
Total Adjusted EBITDA   $ 68,102       $ 85,284       $ 72,824  
                       
Adjusted EBITDA Margin                      
Rentals     58 %       59 %       60 %
Well Services     21 %       25 %       18 %
Corporate and other   n/a       n/a       n/a  
Total Adjusted EBITDA Margin     33 %       35 %       33 %
                       
Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP measure. See Non-GAAP Measures for our definition of Adjusted EBITDA.  


SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA  
(in thousands, unaudited)  
                   
    Three Months Ended  
    March 31,     December 31,     March 31,  
    2024     2023     2023  
                   
Net income (loss) from continuing operations   $ 37,895     $ 44,646     $ 29,924  
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion     20,447       19,818       20,139  
Interest income, net     (6,840 )     (7,180 )     (5,439 )
Income taxes     14,787       15,126       24,065  
Restructuring and transaction expenses     -       1,311       1,983  
Other gains, net     -       (1,056 )     -  
Other expense, net     1,813       4,883       2,152  
Loss on Blue Chip Swap Securities     -       7,736       -  
 Adjusted EBITDA   $ 68,102     $ 85,284     $ 72,824  
                   
Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP measure. See Non-GAAP Measures for our definition of Adjusted EBITDA.  
                   


SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT  
(in thousands, unaudited)  
                   
    Three Months Ended  
    March 31,     December 31,     March 31,  
    2024     2023     2023  
Rentals                  
Income (loss) from operations   $ 51,211     $ 57,647     $ 53,014  
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion     11,810       12,155       12,168  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 63,021     $ 69,802     $ 65,182  
                   
Well Services                  
Income (loss) from operations   $ 13,392     $ 23,956     $ 12,854  
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion     8,131       7,238       7,077  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 21,523     $ 31,194     $ 19,931  
                   
Corporate                  
Income (loss) from operations   $ (16,948 )   $ (16,392 )   $ (15,166 )
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion     506       425       894  
Restructuring and transaction expenses     -       1,311       1,983  
Other adjustments (1)     -       (1,056 )     -  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ (16,442 )   $ (15,712 )   $ (12,289 )
                   
Total                  
Income (loss) from operations   $ 47,655     $ 65,211     $ 50,702  
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion     20,447       19,818       20,139  
Restructuring and transaction expenses     -       1,311       1,983  
Other adjustments     -       (1,056 )     -  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 68,102     $ 85,284     $ 72,824  
                   
Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP measure. See Non-GAAP Measures for our definition of Adjusted EBITDA.
                   
(1) Adjustments for exit and disposal activities related to non-core businesses.  

Primary Logo

You just read:

Superior Energy Services Announces First Quarter 2024 Results and Conference Call

Distribution channels: Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more