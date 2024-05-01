Pace Center for Girls Receives $100,000 Grant from State Farm to Advance Career and College Preparation for Girls

Jacksonville, FL., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pace Center for Girls, a nationally recognized model that provides education, counseling, training and advocacy for more than 3,000 girls and young women annually, received a $100,000 grant from State Farm Insurance to support career and college preparation.

The funding supports Pace’s comprehensive vocational and education program dedicated to providing girls, who have faced adversity, with the necessary tools to obtain a high school diploma or GED, long term employability skills and to pursue an education past high school, whether at a professional training program, the military, a community college or a four-year college or university.

“One of the greatest responsibilities we have as a society is to ensure all girls and young women have access to opportunities to be successful as adults,” said Mary Marx, President and CEO of Pace Center for Girls. “We are grateful to State Farm for investing in Pace and providing us the opportunity to enhance our life-skills training and career and college readiness pathways.”

Of the $100,000 investment, State Farm is awarding $42,000 in scholarships to Pace girls. Girls like Alexis will represent 21 communities across the state of Florida and receive a State Farm Scholarship supporting college, vocational school, or certificate training. She will study psychology at Santa Fe College this fall with a goal of becoming a therapist. “Every girl deserves to be respected and heard. Pace not only supported me to make it to graduation, but also gave me the extra help I need to succeed after high school. My counselor helped me fill out my college application and I will be the first person in my family to attend college,” shared Alexis.

Pace has seen transformational improvements among girls personally and professionally. Eight out of 10 girls graduate from high school, pursue higher education or secure employment after the program, and nine out of 10 have experienced overall academic improvement.

“We are proud to support Pace in their commitment to provide career and college opportunities to all girls,” said Jose Soto, State Farm Corporate Responsibility Analyst. “Our State Farm agents and employees enjoy volunteering at Pace Center career days, speaking opportunities on different insurance and finance topics, and other Pace Center community events.”

The partnership between Pace Center for Girls and State Farm exemplifies the transformative power of collaboration in empowering young women through education, career readiness, and mental health support.

###





About Pace Center for Girls

Founded in 1985, Pace provides free year-round middle and high school academics, case management, counseling, and life skills development in a safe and supportive environment that recognizes and deals with past trauma and builds upon girls’ individual strengths. Dedicated to meeting the social, emotional, and education needs of girls, Pace has a successful and proven program model that has changed the life trajectory of more than 40,000 girls and is recognized as one of the nation’s leading advocates for girls in need. For more information on Pace Center for Girls, visit www.pacecenter.org.

About State Farm®:

For over 100 years, the mission of State Farm has been to help people manage the risks of everyday life, recover from the unexpected and realize their dreams. State Farm and its affiliates are the largest providers of auto and home insurance in the United States. Its more than 19,400 agents and 67,000 employees serve over 91 million policies and accounts – including auto, fire, life, health, commercial policies and financial services accounts. Commercial auto insurance, along with coverage for renters, business owners, boats and motorcycles, is also available. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company is the parent of the State Farm family of companies. State Farm is ranked No. 44 on the 2023 Fortune 500 list of largest companies. For more information, please visit http://www.statefarm.com.

Attachment

Kendall Toothe Pace Center for Girls 904‑439‑3998 kendall.toothe@pacecenter.org