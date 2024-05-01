Meritage Homes Announces Two-Part Series Investor Day Webcast Calls

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH, “Meritage” or the “Company”), the fifth-largest homebuilder in the U.S., today announced that it will host a two-part series of investor day webcast calls with Phillippe Lord, chief executive officer of Meritage Homes, and Hilla Sferruzza, chief financial officer of Meritage Homes. Each call will be different and distinct in its coverage of key strategic topics for the Company, including the introduction to a new business model, long-term targets, land financing updates and capital allocation. The two calls will conclude with a question-and-answer session from both the guest host and the live audience.



The first strategy call will take place on Monday, May 20, 2024, at 11:00 am Pacific Time (2:00 pm Eastern Time) with guest host equity analyst Alan Ratner of Zelman & Associates. Please register for this call here .

The second strategy call will take place on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at 10:00 am Pacific Time (1:00 pm Eastern Time) with guest host equity analyst Stephen Kim of Evercore ISI. Please register for this call here .

Each call will last approximately 90 minutes. Registration is required for the call. A replay will be available on the Investor Relations page.

About Meritage Homes Corporation

Meritage Homes is the fifth-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2023. The Company offers energy-efficient and affordable entry-level and first move-up homes. Operations span across Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Meritage Homes has delivered over 180,000 homes in its 38-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. The Company is an industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, an eleven-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s ("EPA") ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award, a ten-time recipient of the EPA's ENERGY STAR® Residential New Construction Market Leader Award, and a three-time recipient of the EPA's Indoor airPLUS Leader Award.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com .

Contacts: Emily Tadano, VP Investor Relations and ESG (480) 515-8979 (office) investors@meritagehomes.com



