MPD Searching for Suspect Discharging a Firearm in Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the community’s assistance in locating a suspect who discharged a firearm in Southeast.

On Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at approximately 9:14 a.m., officers responded to the 3700 block of 4th Street, Southeast, for the report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found evidence of a shooting but no victims.

The suspect and suspect vehicle were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

The vehicle is described as a red four-door Lincoln sedan with Maryland license plate 4DN6297. This car was stolen in an armed carjacking on April 26, 2024. CCN: 24062625

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24065110