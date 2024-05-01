Pennant Acquires Utah Home Health and Hospice Provider

EAGLE, Idaho, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG), the parent company of the Pennant group of affiliated home health, hospice, home care and senior living companies, today announced that it has acquired South Davis Home Health and South Davis Hospice (“South Davis”), which provides skilled home health and hospice services in Davis County, Utah.



“This acquisition provides us with an opportunity to further expand in the state of Utah, and will complement our agencies throughout central and northern Utah,” said Brent Guerisoli, Chief Executive Officer of Pennant. “We continue to be the provider of choice in these communities, and this opportunity expands our ability to provide life-changing hospice services to residents of Davis County and its surrounding communities,” Guerisoli added.

“The South Davis Home Health and Hospice staff have touched so many lives, and we are are thrilled to partner with the team of skilled clinicians and compassionate caregivers from South Davis in delivering life-changing home health and hospice services to the residents of this community,” added John Gochnour, President and Chief Operating Officer of Pennant.

Mr. Guerisoli reaffirmed that Pennant continues to pursue opportunities to acquire high quality home health, hospice and senior living businesses throughout the United States.

About Pennant:

The Pennant Group, Inc. is a holding company of independent operating subsidiaries that provide healthcare services through 112 home health and hospice agencies and 53 senior living communities located throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Each of these businesses is operated by a separate, independent operating subsidiary that has its own management, employees and assets. References herein to the consolidated “company” and “its” assets and activities, as well as the use of the terms “we,” “us,” “its” and similar verbiage, are not meant to imply that The Pennant Group, Inc. has direct operating assets, employees or revenue, or that any of the home health and hospice businesses, senior living communities or the Service Center are operated by the same entity. More information about Pennant is available at www.pennantgroup.com.

