NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for First-Quarter Financial Results

CFO Commentary to Be Provided in Writing Ahead of Call

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 22, at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, which ended April 28, 2024.

The call will be webcast live (in listen-only mode) on investor.nvidia.com . The company’s prepared remarks will be followed by a question-and-answer session, which will be limited to questions from financial analysts and institutional investors.

Ahead of the call, NVIDIA will provide written commentary on its first-quarter results from its CFO, Colette Kress. This material will be posted to investor.nvidia.com immediately after the company’s results are publicly announced at approximately 1:20 p.m. PT.

The webcast will be recorded and available for replay until the company’s conference call to discuss financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2025.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world leader in accelerated computing.

For further information, contact: Simona Jankowski Mylene Mangalindan Investor Relations Corporate Communications NVIDIA Corporation NVIDIA Corporation sjankowski@nvidia.com mmangalindan@nvidia.com

© 2024 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA and the NVIDIA logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

