National Fuel Reports Second Quarter Earnings

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Fuel Gas Company (“National Fuel” or the “Company”) (NYSE:NFG) today announced consolidated results for the second quarter of its 2024 fiscal year and for the six months ended March 31, 2024.



FISCAL 2024 SECOND QUARTER SUMMARY

GAAP net income of $166.3 million, or $1.80 per share, compared to GAAP net income of $140.9 million, or $1.53 per share, in the prior year, an increase of 18% per share.

Adjusted operating results of $165.3 million, or $1.79 per share, compared to $141.8 million, or $1.54 per share, in the prior year, an increase of 16% per share (see non-GAAP reconciliation on page 2).

Pipeline and Storage segment revenue was up $12.9 million, or 14%, from the prior year, primarily due to the resolution of the National Fuel Gas Supply Corporation (“Supply Corporation”) rate proceeding, which is expected to increase annual revenues by $56 million.

Exploration and Production segment produced 103 Bcf of natural gas, an increase of 10% from the prior year, driven by strong operational execution, particularly in the highly productive Eastern Development Area (“EDA”).

Gathering segment revenue increased $7.0 million, or 12%, from the prior year, primarily as a result of a 15% increase in throughput, driven by both Seneca Resources and third-party producers.

Utility segment earnings increased by $13.0 million, or 41%, from the prior year largely due to an increase in base rate delivery revenues from our 2023 Pennsylvania jurisdiction rate case settlement.

Company is revising its fiscal 2024 earnings guidance to a range of $4.75 to $5.05 per share, excluding items impacting comparability, while lowering capital expenditure guidance to a range of $885 to $980 million.



MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

David P. Bauer, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Fuel Gas Company, stated: “National Fuel had an excellent second quarter with adjusted operating results increasing 16% compared to the prior year. Leading the way was strong performance from our regulated businesses, which collectively delivered earnings growth of 36%, primarily driven by the completion of rate proceedings in our FERC-regulated Supply Corporation and the Pennsylvania jurisdiction of our Utility business.

“Operationally, we continue to execute on strategic objectives across our asset base. Of note, the ongoing transition to the EDA is exceeding expectations and was the main driver behind the double-digit growth in Seneca’s production and Gathering business throughput. While lower natural gas prices were a headwind compared to last year’s second quarter, our disciplined hedging program mitigated a majority of the commodity price impacts.

“Looking ahead, the underlying strength of each of our businesses, and our commitment to hedging through the cycles, provide confidence in our long-term outlook for the Company. This outlook supports our long-standing commitment to shareholder returns, which was further enhanced in the second quarter with the commencement of a new $200 million share buyback program. Together, our outlook for growth and commitment to returning capital to shareholders position the Company to create value in the coming years.”

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED OPERATING RESULTS

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, (in thousands except per share amounts) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Reported GAAP Earnings $ 166,272 $ 140,880 $ 299,292 $ 310,570 Items impacting comparability: Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset (E&P) (536 ) 2,471 3,662 2,273 Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset 147 (677 ) (1,004 ) (623 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments (Corporate / All Other) (769 ) (1,068 ) (1,818 ) (1,278 ) Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments 162 224 382 268 Adjusted Operating Results $ 165,276 $ 141,830 $ 300,514 $ 311,210 Reported GAAP Earnings Per Share $ 1.80 $ 1.53 $ 3.24 $ 3.37 Items impacting comparability: Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset, net of tax (E&P) — 0.02 0.03 0.02 Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax (Corporate / All Other) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) (0.01 ) Rounding — — — (0.01 ) Adjusted Operating Results Per Share $ 1.79 $ 1.54 $ 3.25 $ 3.37



FISCAL 2024 GUIDANCE UPDATE

National Fuel is revising its fiscal 2024 earnings guidance to reflect the results of the second quarter along with updated forecast assumptions and projections. The Company is now projecting that earnings, excluding anticipated non-cash ceiling test impairment charges and other items impacting comparability, will be within the range of $4.75 to $5.05 per share, a decrease of $0.15 per share from the midpoint of the Company’s prior guidance range. The decrease from the Company’s prior earnings guidance primarily reflects the full year impact of lower natural gas prices and price-related production curtailments at Seneca during the second quarter, partially offset by an increase in revenue in the Pipeline and Storage segment.

The Company is now assuming that NYMEX natural gas prices will average $2.00 per MMBtu for the remainder of fiscal 2024, a decrease of $0.40 per MMBtu. For guidance purposes, the Company’s updated natural gas price projections approximate the current NYMEX forward curve and consider the impact of local sales point differentials and new physical firm sales, transportation, and financial hedge contracts. Given the Company's price projections, we expect to experience a ceiling test impairment in each of the two remaining quarters of fiscal 2024.

The Exploration and Production segment’s fiscal 2024 net production is now expected to be in the range of 390 to 405 Bcf, which reflects the impacts of approximately 5 Bcf of price-related curtailments due to low in-basin pricing during the second quarter. This guidance range does not incorporate any additional price-related curtailments over the remainder of the fiscal year. Seneca currently has firm sales contracts in place for approximately 95% of its projected remaining fiscal 2024 natural gas production, significantly limiting its exposure to in-basin markets. Approximately 74% of expected remaining production is either matched by a financial hedge or was entered into at a fixed price.

The Pipeline and Storage segment’s revenues are now expected to be in the range of $400 to $420 million, a $10 million increase at the midpoint. The increase is attributable to several factors, including the settlement of the Supply Corporation rate case.

The Company’s consolidated capital expenditures are now expected to be in the range of $885 to $980 million, a $10 million decrease at the midpoint. During the first half of the fiscal year, the Company operated a two-rig program with a dedicated completion crew, while also periodically utilizing a top-hole rig. As previously planned, the Company dropped a rig at the end of the second quarter and expects to maintain a reduced activity level for the balance of the fiscal year.

The Company’s other guidance assumptions are outlined in the table on page 7.

DISCUSSION OF SECOND QUARTER RESULTS BY SEGMENT

The following earnings discussion of each operating segment for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 is summarized in a tabular form on pages 8 and 9 of this report (earnings drivers for the six months ended March 31, 2024 are summarized on pages 10 and 11). It may be helpful to refer to those tables while reviewing this discussion.

Note that management defines Adjusted Operating Results as reported GAAP earnings adjusted for items impacting comparability, and Adjusted EBITDA as reported GAAP earnings before the following items: interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, other income and deductions, impairments, and other items reflected in operating income that impact comparability.

Upstream Business

Exploration and Production Segment

The Exploration and Production segment operations are carried out by Seneca Resources Company, LLC (“Seneca”). Seneca explores for, develops and produces primarily natural gas reserves in Pennsylvania.

Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Variance GAAP Earnings $ 62,065 $ 60,982 $ 1,083 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset, net of tax (389 ) 1,794 (2,183 ) Adjusted Operating Results $ 61,676 $ 62,776 $ (1,100 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 172,068 $ 154,574 $ 17,494



Seneca’s second quarter GAAP earnings increased $1.1 million versus the prior year. Higher natural gas production, lower per unit lease operating and transportation expense (“LOE”), and lower other taxes were partially offset by lower realized natural gas prices, and increases in per unit depreciation, depletion and amortization (“DD&A”) and interest expenses.

The GAAP earnings increase also includes an unrealized gain of $0.5 million ($0.4 million after-tax) recognized during the current-year second quarter related to an increase in the fair value of contingent consideration Seneca received in connection with the June 2022 divestiture of its California assets. In the prior year's second quarter, Seneca recorded an unrealized loss of $2.5 million ($1.8 million after-tax) on that contingent consideration. Excluding these unrealized gains and losses, Seneca's adjusted operating results decreased $1.1 million.

During the second quarter, Seneca produced 102.9 Bcf of natural gas, an increase of 9.6 Bcf, or 10%, from the prior year, despite the impact of approximately 5 Bcf of price-related curtailments due to low in-basin pricing. The increase in production was largely due to production from new Marcellus and Utica wells in Seneca's EDA.

Seneca’s average realized natural gas price, after the impact of hedging and transportation costs, was $2.56 per Mcf, a decrease of $0.02 per Mcf from the prior year. Pre-hedging realized natural gas prices decreased 29% from the prior year; however, Seneca’s hedging portfolio, which experienced a gain of $0.58 per Mcf during the quarter, mitigated a significant portion of this impact.

On a per unit basis, LOE was $0.68 per Mcf, a decrease of $0.03 per Mcf from the prior year. On an absolute basis, LOE increased $3.9 million primarily due to higher transportation and gathering costs as a result of increased production, partially offset by a decrease in water management costs. LOE included $58.1 million for gathering and compression services from the Company's Gathering segment to connect Seneca’s production to sales points along interstate pipelines.

DD&A expense was $0.71 per Mcf, an increase of $0.08 per Mcf from the prior year. Absolute DD&A expense increased $14.8 million due to higher natural gas production and a higher per unit DD&A rate. The higher per unit rate was driven by an increase in Seneca's full cost pool due to a combination of higher capitalized costs and an increase in estimated future development costs related to proved undeveloped wells.

Other taxes decreased $1.6 million largely as a result of lower Impact Fees in Pennsylvania due to the decline in NYMEX natural gas prices.

Interest expense increased $2.9 million primarily due to a higher average amount of net borrowings combined with higher average interest rates.

Midstream Businesses

Pipeline and Storage Segment

The Pipeline and Storage segment’s operations are carried out by Supply Corporation and Empire Pipeline, Inc. (“Empire”). The Pipeline and Storage segment provides natural gas transportation and storage services to affiliated and non-affiliated companies through an integrated system of pipelines and underground natural gas storage fields in western New York and Pennsylvania.

Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Variance GAAP Earnings $ 30,737 $ 23,858 $ 6,879 Adjusted EBITDA $ 70,033 $ 58,926 $ 11,107



The Pipeline and Storage segment’s second quarter GAAP earnings increased $6.9 million versus the prior year primarily due to higher operating revenues, partly offset by higher operation and maintenance (“O&M”) and DD&A expenses.

The increase in operating revenues of $12.9 million was primarily attributable to an increase in Supply Corporation’s transportation and storage rates effective February 1, 2024, in accordance with the approved interim rates in connection with its rate case settlement, which is pending final Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approval. In addition, Supply Corporation recorded a final true-up adjustment to a surcharge for pipeline safety and greenhouse gas costs that concluded with the effective date of its rate increase, reflective of investments made in those areas.

O&M expense increased $1.8 million primarily due to an increase in personnel costs and compressor maintenance costs. The increase in DD&A expense of $1.8 million was attributable to higher average depreciable plant in service compared to the prior year.

Gathering Segment

The Gathering segment’s operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Midstream Company, LLC’s limited liability companies. The Gathering segment constructs, owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines and compression facilities in the Appalachian region, which delivers Seneca and other non-affiliated Appalachian production to the interstate pipeline system.

Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Variance GAAP Earnings $ 28,706 $ 24,334 $ 4,372 Adjusted EBITDA $ 53,103 $ 46,263 $ 6,840



The Gathering segment’s second quarter GAAP earnings increased $4.4 million versus the prior year primarily due to higher operating revenues, partly offset by higher DD&A expense. Operating revenues increased $7.0 million, or 12%, which was the result of a $4.8 million increase in revenue from Seneca and a $2.2 million increase in revenue from non-affiliated parties. DD&A expense increased $0.7 million primarily due to higher average depreciable plant in service compared to the prior year.

Downstream Business

Utility Segment

The Utility segment operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation (“Distribution”), which sells or transports natural gas to customers located in western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania.

Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Variance GAAP Earnings $ 44,739 $ 31,720 $ 13,019 Adjusted EBITDA $ 78,326 $ 65,820 $ 12,506



The Utility segment’s second quarter GAAP earnings increased $13.0 million versus the prior year due to higher customer margins (operating revenues less purchased gas sold), lower interest expense and a lower effective income tax rate, partially offset by an increase in O&M expense.

The $14.4 million increase in customer margin for the quarter was primarily due to the impact of the base rate increase in Distribution's Pennsylvania jurisdiction. Last year, the Company received approval for a $23 million annual rate increase that went into effect in August 2023 and the ability to implement a weather normalization adjustment (“WNA”), which serves to help mitigate the impact of temperature fluctuations on usage and margin revenues (subject to a 3% deadband). Despite lower usage due to warmer weather, the Company recovered approximately $4.6 million from the Pennsylvania WNA mechanism in the current quarter. Distribution continues to benefit from a WNA mechanism in its New York jurisdiction, which helped to mitigate the impact of warmer weather on margins in the current and prior year quarters. Higher revenues from the Company’s system modernization tracking mechanisms in its New York service territory also contributed to the increase.

O&M expense increased by $2.9 million, primarily driven by higher personnel costs. These increases were partially offset by a decline in the accrual for uncollectible accounts due to a decrease in the natural gas commodity component of customer bills.

Interest expense declined $1.2 million primarily due to lower average amount of net borrowings, partially offset by higher average interest rates.

The reduction in the Utility segment's effective income tax rate was primarily driven by an increase in tax deductions related to certain repairs and maintenance expenditures as a result of updated IRS guidance published in 2023.

Corporate and All Other

The Company’s operations that are included in Corporate and All Other generated combined earnings of less than $0.1 million in the current-year second quarter, which was essentially flat compared to a combined net loss of less than $0.1 million in the prior-year second quarter.

EARNINGS TELECONFERENCE

National Fuel is an integrated energy company reporting financial results for four operating segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuelgas.com.

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY

AND SUBSIDIARIES

GUIDANCE SUMMARY

As discussed on page 2, the Company is revising its earnings guidance for fiscal 2024. Additional details on the Company's forecast assumptions and business segment guidance are outlined in the table below.

The revised earnings guidance range does not include the impact of certain items that impacted the comparability of earnings during the six months ended March 31, 2024, including: (1) after-tax unrealized losses on a derivative asset, which reduced earnings by $0.03 per share; and (2) after-tax unrealized gains on other investments, which increased earnings by $0.02 per share. While the Company expects to record certain adjustments to unrealized gain or loss on a derivative asset and unrealized gain or loss on investments during the six months ending September 30, 2024, the amounts of these and other potential adjustments and charges, including ceiling test impairments, are not reasonably determinable at this time. As such, the Company is unable to provide earnings guidance other than on a non-GAAP basis.

Previous FY 2024 Guidance Updated FY 2024 Guidance Adjusted Consolidated Earnings per Share, excluding items impacting comparability $4.90 to $5.20 $4.75 to $5.05 Consolidated Effective Tax Rate ~ 25 - 25.5% ~ 25% Capital Expenditures (Millions) Exploration and Production $525 - $575 $525 - $555 Pipeline and Storage $120 - $140 $120 - $140 Gathering $90 - $110 $90 - $110 Utility $150 - $175 $150 - $175 Consolidated Capital Expenditures $885 - $1,000 $885 - $980 Exploration and Production Segment Guidance* Commodity Price Assumptions NYMEX natural gas price $2.40 /MMBtu $2.00 /MMBtu Appalachian basin spot price $1.70 /MMBtu $1.60 /MMBtu Production (Bcf) 395 to 410 390 to 405 E&P Operating Costs ($/Mcf) LOE $0.69 - $0.70 $0.69 - $0.70 G&A $0.17 - $0.19 $0.17 - $0.19 DD&A $0.69 - $0.74 $0.69 - $0.74 Other Business Segment Guidance (Millions) Gathering Segment Revenues $245 - $260 $240 - $255 Pipeline and Storage Segment Revenues $380 - $420 $400 - $420

* Commodity price assumptions are for the remaining 6 months of the fiscal year.

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 (Unaudited) Upstream Midstream Downstream Exploration & Pipeline & Corporate / (Thousands of Dollars) Production Storage Gathering Utility All Other Consolidated* Second quarter 2023 GAAP earnings $ 60,982 $ 23,858 $ 24,334 $ 31,720 $ (14 ) $ 140,880 Items impacting comparability: Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset 2,471 2,471 Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset (677 ) (677 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments (1,068 ) (1,068 ) Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments 224 224 Second quarter 2023 adjusted operating results 62,776 23,858 24,334 31,720 (858 ) 141,830 Drivers of adjusted operating results** Upstream Revenues Higher (lower) natural gas production 19,687 19,687 Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging (2,006 ) (2,006 ) Higher (lower) other operating revenues (1,830 ) (1,830 ) Midstream Revenues Higher (lower) operating revenues 10,204 5,539 15,743 Downstream Margins*** Impact of usage and weather 4,452 4,452 Impact of new rates in Pennsylvania 8,530 8,530 System modernization and improvement tracker revenues 1,764 1,764 Regulatory revenue adjustments (1,554 ) (1,554 ) Higher (lower) other operating revenues (987 ) (987 ) Operating Expenses Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses (3,064 ) (3,064 ) Lower (higher) operating expenses (1,412 ) (2,320 ) (676 ) (4,408 ) Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes 1,261 1,261 Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion (11,726 ) (1,392 ) (547 ) (13,665 ) Other Income (Expense) Higher (lower) other income 941 941 (Higher) lower interest expense (2,308 ) (981 ) 730 900 (1,659 ) Income Taxes Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate (521 ) (463 ) (498 ) 2,429 178 1,125 All other / rounding (593 ) (18 ) (122 ) (25 ) (126 ) (884 ) Second quarter 2024 adjusted operating results 61,676 30,737 28,706 44,739 (582 ) 165,276 Items impacting comparability: Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset 536 536 Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset (147 ) (147 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments 769 769 Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on other investments (162 ) (162 ) Second quarter 2024 GAAP earnings $ 62,065 $ 30,737 $ 28,706 $ 44,739 $ 25 $ 166,272 * Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations. ** Drivers of adjusted operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate. *** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 (Unaudited) Upstream Midstream Downstream Exploration & Pipeline & Corporate / Production Storage Gathering Utility All Other Consolidated* Second quarter 2023 GAAP earnings per share $ 0.66 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.35 $ — $ 1.53 Items impacting comparability: Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset, net of tax 0.02 0.02 Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Second quarter 2023 adjusted operating results per share 0.68 0.26 0.26 0.35 (0.01 ) 1.54 Drivers of adjusted operating results** Upstream Revenues Higher (lower) natural gas production 0.21 0.21 Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Higher (lower) other operating revenues (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Midstream Revenues Higher (lower) operating revenues 0.11 0.06 0.17 Downstream Margins*** Impact of usage and weather 0.05 0.05 Impact of new rates in Pennsylvania 0.09 0.09 System modernization and improvement tracker revenues 0.02 0.02 Regulatory revenue adjustments (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Higher (lower) other operating revenues (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Operating Expenses Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses (0.03 ) (0.03 ) Lower (higher) operating expenses (0.02 ) (0.03 ) (0.01 ) (0.06 ) Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes 0.01 0.01 Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion (0.13 ) (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.16 ) Other Income (Expense) Higher (lower) other income 0.01 0.01 (Higher) lower interest expense (0.02 ) (0.01 ) 0.01 0.01 (0.01 ) Income Taxes Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) 0.03 — — All other / rounding — 0.01 0.01 (0.01 ) 0.01 0.02 Second quarter 2024 adjusted operating results per share 0.67 0.33 0.31 0.48 — 1.79 Items impacting comparability: Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset, net of tax — — Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments, net of tax 0.01 0.01 Second quarter 2024 GAAP earnings per share $ 0.67 $ 0.33 $ 0.31 $ 0.48 $ 0.01 $ 1.80 * Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations. ** Drivers of adjusted operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate. *** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS SIX MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 (Unaudited) Upstream Midstream Downstream Exploration & Pipeline & Corporate / (Thousands of Dollars) Production Storage Gathering Utility All Other Consolidated* Six months ended March 31, 2023 GAAP earnings $ 152,174 $ 53,335 $ 49,072 $ 55,537 $ 452 $ 310,570 Items impacting comparability: Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset 2,273 2,273 Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset (623 ) (623 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments (1,278 ) (1,278 ) Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments 268 268 Six months ended March 31, 2023 adjusted operating results 153,824 53,335 49,072 55,537 (558 ) 311,210 Drivers of adjusted operating results** Upstream Revenues Higher (lower) natural gas production 43,811 43,811 Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging (42,547 ) (42,547 ) Higher (lower) other operating revenues (3,593 ) (3,593 ) Midstream Revenues Higher (lower) operating revenues 7,642 10,418 18,060 Downstream Margins*** Impact of usage and weather 1,694 1,694 Impact of new rates in Pennsylvania 15,378 15,378 System modernization and improvement tracker revenues 2,682 2,682 Regulatory revenue adjustments (1,950 ) (1,950 ) Higher (lower) other operating revenues (1,488 ) (1,488 ) Operating Expenses Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses (7,432 ) (7,432 ) Lower (higher) operating expenses (4,346 ) (2,938 ) (5,014 ) (1,144 ) (13,442 ) Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes 3,898 3,898 Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion (24,687 ) (2,024 ) (1,139 ) (1,483 ) (29,333 ) Other Income (Expense) Higher (lower) other income 890 1,089 (1,170 ) 809 (Higher) lower interest expense (3,916 ) (1,591 ) 404 2,180 (2,923 ) Income Taxes Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate 1,482 (336 ) (981 ) 4,245 207 4,617 All other / rounding 712 (186 ) (243 ) 599 181 1,063 Six months ended March 31, 2024 adjusted operating results 117,206 54,792 57,531 71,289 (304 ) 300,514 Items impacting comparability: Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset (3,662 ) (3,662 ) Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset 1,004 1,004 Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments 1,818 1,818 Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on other investments (382 ) (382 ) Six months ended March 31, 2024 GAAP earnings $ 114,548 $ 54,792 $ 57,531 $ 71,289 $ 1,132 $ 299,292 * Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations. ** Drivers of adjusted operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate. *** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE SIX MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 (Unaudited) Upstream Midstream Downstream Exploration & Pipeline & Corporate / Production Storage Gathering Utility All Other Consolidated* Six months ended March 31, 2023 GAAP earnings per share $ 1.65 $ 0.58 $ 0.53 $ 0.60 $ 0.01 $ 3.37 Items impacting comparability: Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset, net of tax 0.02 0.02 Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Rounding (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Six months ended March 31, 2023 adjusted operating results per share 1.67 0.58 0.53 0.60 (0.01 ) 3.37 Drivers of adjusted operating results** Upstream Revenues Higher (lower) natural gas production 0.47 0.47 Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging (0.46 ) (0.46 ) Higher (lower) other operating revenues (0.04 ) (0.04 ) Midstream Revenues Higher (lower) operating revenues 0.08 0.11 0.19 Downstream Margins*** Impact of usage and weather 0.02 0.02 Impact of new rates in Pennsylvania 0.17 0.17 System modernization and improvement tracker revenues 0.03 0.03 Regulatory revenue adjustments (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Higher (lower) other operating revenues (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Operating Expenses Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses (0.08 ) (0.08 ) Lower (higher) operating expenses (0.05 ) (0.03 ) (0.05 ) (0.01 ) (0.14 ) Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes 0.04 0.04 Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion (0.27 ) (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) (0.32 ) Other Income (Expense) Higher (lower) other income 0.01 0.01 (0.01 ) 0.01 (Higher) lower interest expense (0.04 ) (0.02 ) — 0.02 (0.04 ) Income Taxes Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate 0.02 — (0.01 ) 0.05 — 0.06 All other / rounding 0.01 (0.01 ) — — 0.01 0.01 Six months ended March 31, 2024 adjusted operating results per share 1.27 0.59 0.62 0.77 — 3.25 Items impacting comparability: Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset, net of tax (0.03 ) (0.03 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments, net of tax 0.02 0.02 Six months ended March 31, 2024 GAAP earnings per share $ 1.24 $ 0.59 $ 0.62 $ 0.77 $ 0.02 $ 3.24 * Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations. ** Drivers of adjusted operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate. *** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES (Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, (Unaudited) (Unaudited) SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating Revenues: Utility Revenues $ 290,198 $ 406,758 $ 492,119 $ 718,376 Exploration and Production and Other Revenues 264,614 244,552 518,633 521,525 Pipeline and Storage and Gathering Revenues 75,127 65,951 144,549 136,218 629,939 717,261 1,155,301 1,376,119 Operating Expenses: Purchased Gas 105,940 243,839 162,491 415,035 Operation and Maintenance: Utility 59,288 56,453 112,993 106,805 Exploration and Production and Other 32,794 31,782 67,620 58,655 Pipeline and Storage and Gathering 39,340 37,479 74,303 70,740 Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 23,019 25,367 45,434 51,572 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 118,935 100,964 234,725 197,564 379,316 495,884 697,566 900,371 Operating Income 250,623 221,377 457,735 475,748 Other Income (Expense): Other Income (Deductions) 6,070 2,884 9,801 9,203 Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt (28,453 ) (27,583 ) (56,915 ) (57,188 ) Other Interest Expense (6,636 ) (5,861 ) (12,910 ) (9,704 ) Income Before Income Taxes 221,604 190,817 397,711 418,059 Income Tax Expense 55,332 49,937 98,419 107,489 Net Income Available for Common Stock $ 166,272 $ 140,880 $ 299,292 $ 310,570 Earnings Per Common Share Basic $ 1.81 $ 1.53 $ 3.25 $ 3.39 Diluted $ 1.80 $ 1.53 $ 3.24 $ 3.37 Weighted Average Common Shares: Used in Basic Calculation 92,114,415 91,794,765 92,011,772 91,686,110 Used in Diluted Calculation 92,512,447 92,256,348 92,478,604 92,264,717





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) March 31, September 30, (Thousands of Dollars) 2024 2023 ASSETS Property, Plant and Equipment $ 14,056,169 $ 13,635,303 Less - Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 6,548,662 6,335,441 Net Property, Plant and Equipment 7,507,507 7,299,862 Current Assets: Cash and Temporary Cash Investments 50,769 55,447 Receivables - Net 180,717 160,601 Unbilled Revenue 46,571 16,622 Gas Stored Underground 8,565 32,509 Materials and Supplies - at average cost 47,258 48,989 Other Current Assets 85,123 100,260 Total Current Assets 419,003 414,428 Other Assets: Recoverable Future Taxes 77,416 69,045 Unamortized Debt Expense 6,418 7,240 Other Regulatory Assets 69,609 72,138 Deferred Charges 89,004 82,416 Other Investments 78,744 73,976 Goodwill 5,476 5,476 Prepaid Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs 222,834 200,301 Fair Value of Derivative Financial Instruments 196,291 50,487 Other 4,723 4,891 Total Other Assets 750,515 565,970 Total Assets $ 8,677,025 $ 8,280,260 CAPITALIZATION AND LIABILITIES Capitalization: Comprehensive Shareholders' Equity Common Stock, $1 Par Value Authorized - 200,000,000 Shares; Issued and Outstanding - 92,031,724 Shares and 91,819,405 Shares, Respectively $ 92,032 $ 91,819 Paid in Capital 1,045,929 1,040,761 Earnings Reinvested in the Business 2,090,172 1,885,856 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) 75,340 (55,060 ) Total Comprehensive Shareholders' Equity 3,303,473 2,963,376 Long-Term Debt, Net of Current Portion and Unamortized Discount and Debt Issuance Costs 2,386,574 2,384,485 Total Capitalization 5,690,047 5,347,861 Current and Accrued Liabilities: Notes Payable to Banks and Commercial Paper 278,900 287,500 Accounts Payable 93,996 152,193 Amounts Payable to Customers 72,346 59,019 Dividends Payable 45,563 45,451 Interest Payable on Long-Term Debt 22,553 20,399 Customer Advances — 21,003 Customer Security Deposits 30,600 28,764 Other Accruals and Current Liabilities 183,966 160,974 Fair Value of Derivative Financial Instruments — 31,009 Total Current and Accrued Liabilities 727,924 806,312 Other Liabilities: Deferred Income Taxes 1,199,909 1,124,170 Taxes Refundable to Customers 316,455 268,562 Cost of Removal Regulatory Liability 288,819 277,694 Other Regulatory Liabilities 165,023 165,441 Other Post-Retirement Liabilities 2,803 2,915 Asset Retirement Obligations 161,027 165,492 Other Liabilities 125,018 121,813 Total Other Liabilities 2,259,054 2,126,087 Commitments and Contingencies — — Total Capitalization and Liabilities $ 8,677,025 $ 8,280,260





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Six Months Ended March 31, (Thousands of Dollars) 2024 2023 Operating Activities: Net Income Available for Common Stock $ 299,292 $ 310,570 Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 234,725 197,564 Deferred Income Taxes 65,187 80,745 Stock-Based Compensation 10,477 11,286 Other 11,874 10,758 Change in: Receivables and Unbilled Revenue (50,123 ) 71,760 Gas Stored Underground and Materials and Supplies 25,675 21,243 Unrecovered Purchased Gas Costs — 72,491 Other Current Assets 15,201 (15,864 ) Accounts Payable (15,641 ) (29,169 ) Amounts Payable to Customers 13,327 2,411 Customer Advances (21,003 ) (26,108 ) Customer Security Deposits 1,836 10,099 Other Accruals and Current Liabilities 26,927 28,741 Other Assets (22,165 ) (26,901 ) Other Liabilities (9,328 ) (8,417 ) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 586,261 $ 711,209 Investing Activities: Capital Expenditures $ (481,958 ) $ (496,362 ) Deposit Paid for Upstream Assets — (12,700 ) Sale of Fixed Income Mutual Fund Shares in Grantor Trust — 10,000 Other (1,189 ) 14,413 Net Cash Used in Investing Activities $ (483,147 ) $ (484,649 ) Financing Activities: Proceeds from Issuance of Short-Term Note Payable to Bank $ — $ 250,000 Net Change in Other Short-Term Notes Payable to Banks and Commercial Paper (8,600 ) 100,000 Shares Repurchased Under Repurchase Plan (4,230 ) — Reduction of Long-Term Debt — (549,000 ) Dividends Paid on Common Stock (91,048 ) (87,051 ) Net Repurchases of Common Stock Under Stock and Benefit Plans (3,914 ) (6,694 ) Net Cash Used in Financing Activities $ (107,792 ) $ (292,745 ) Net Decrease in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash (4,678 ) (66,185 ) Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period 55,447 137,718 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at March 31 $ 50,769 $ 71,533





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS (UNAUDITED) UPSTREAM BUSINESS Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) March 31, March 31, EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION SEGMENT 2024 2023 Variance 2024 2023 Variance Total Operating Revenues $ 264,614 $ 244,552 $ 20,062 $ 518,633 $ 521,525 $ (2,892 ) Operating Expenses: Operation and Maintenance: General and Administrative Expense 17,165 17,435 (270 ) 34,958 33,033 1,925 Lease Operating and Transportation Expense 69,662 65,783 3,879 136,736 127,328 9,408 All Other Operation and Maintenance Expense 2,644 2,089 555 8,188 4,612 3,576 Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 3,075 4,671 (1,596 ) 6,713 11,647 (4,934 ) Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 73,448 58,605 14,843 145,413 114,164 31,249 165,994 148,583 17,411 332,008 290,784 41,224 Operating Income 98,620 95,969 2,651 186,625 230,741 (44,116 ) Other Income (Expense): Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Credit 100 347 (247 ) 201 694 (493 ) Interest and Other Income (Deductions) 1,170 (1,623 ) 2,793 (342 ) (292 ) (50 ) Interest Expense (15,108 ) (12,186 ) (2,922 ) (30,377 ) (25,420 ) (4,957 ) Income Before Income Taxes 84,782 82,507 2,275 156,107 205,723 (49,616 ) Income Tax Expense 22,717 21,525 1,192 41,559 53,549 (11,990 ) Net Income $ 62,065 $ 60,982 $ 1,083 $ 114,548 $ 152,174 $ (37,626 ) Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.67 $ 0.66 $ 0.01 $ 1.24 $ 1.65 $ (0.41 )





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS (UNAUDITED) MIDSTREAM BUSINESSES Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) March 31, March 31, PIPELINE AND STORAGE SEGMENT 2024 2023 Variance 2024 2023 Variance Revenues from External Customers $ 71,210 $ 64,223 $ 6,987 $ 136,036 $ 131,844 $ 4,192 Intersegment Revenues 36,810 30,880 5,930 66,397 60,915 5,482 Total Operating Revenues 108,020 95,103 12,917 202,433 192,759 9,674 Operating Expenses: Purchased Gas 325 462 (137 ) 926 887 39 Operation and Maintenance 29,062 27,275 1,787 55,013 51,294 3,719 Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 8,600 8,440 160 17,320 17,123 197 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 19,490 17,728 1,762 37,704 35,142 2,562 57,477 53,905 3,572 110,963 104,446 6,517 Operating Income 50,543 41,198 9,345 91,470 88,313 3,157 Other Income (Expense): Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Credit 1,257 1,330 (73 ) 2,515 2,660 (145 ) Interest and Other Income 2,046 958 1,088 3,978 2,822 1,156 Interest Expense (12,119 ) (10,877 ) (1,242 ) (23,843 ) (21,829 ) (2,014 ) Income Before Income Taxes 41,727 32,609 9,118 74,120 71,966 2,154 Income Tax Expense 10,990 8,751 2,239 19,328 18,631 697 Net Income $ 30,737 $ 23,858 $ 6,879 $ 54,792 $ 53,335 $ 1,457 Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.33 $ 0.26 $ 0.07 $ 0.59 $ 0.58 $ 0.01 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, GATHERING SEGMENT 2024 2023 Variance 2024 2023 Variance Revenues from External Customers $ 3,917 $ 1,728 $ 2,189 $ 8,513 $ 4,374 $ 4,139 Intersegment Revenues 60,076 55,253 4,823 118,068 109,020 9,048 Total Operating Revenues 63,993 56,981 7,012 126,581 113,394 13,187 Operating Expenses: Operation and Maintenance 10,796 10,715 81 20,300 20,403 (103 ) Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 94 3 91 117 14 103 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 9,611 8,918 693 19,068 17,626 1,442 20,501 19,636 865 39,485 38,043 1,442 Operating Income 43,492 37,345 6,147 87,096 75,351 11,745 Other Income (Expense): Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Credit 9 37 (28 ) 19 75 (56 ) Interest and Other Income 72 225 (153 ) 143 395 (252 ) Interest Expense (3,701 ) (3,900 ) 199 (7,431 ) (7,943 ) 512 Income Before Income Taxes 39,872 33,707 6,165 79,827 67,878 11,949 Income Tax Expense 11,166 9,373 1,793 22,296 18,806 3,490 Net Income $ 28,706 $ 24,334 $ 4,372 $ 57,531 $ 49,072 $ 8,459 Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.31 $ 0.26 $ 0.05 $ 0.62 $ 0.53 $ 0.09





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS (UNAUDITED) DOWNSTREAM BUSINESS Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) March 31, March 31, UTILITY SEGMENT 2024 2023 Variance 2024 2023 Variance Revenues from External Customers $ 290,198 $ 406,758 $ (116,560 ) $ 492,119 $ 718,376 $ (226,257 ) Intersegment Revenues 306 358 (52 ) 393 420 (27 ) Total Operating Revenues 290,504 407,116 (116,612 ) 492,512 718,796 (226,284 ) Operating Expenses: Purchased Gas 140,836 271,881 (131,045 ) 224,886 470,301 (245,415 ) Operation and Maintenance 60,229 57,292 2,937 114,913 108,568 6,345 Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 11,113 12,123 (1,010 ) 21,019 22,531 (1,512 ) Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 16,268 15,553 715 32,305 30,428 1,877 228,446 356,849 (128,403 ) 393,123 631,828 (238,705 ) Operating Income 62,058 50,267 11,791 99,389 86,968 12,421 Other Income (Expense): Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Credit (Costs) 857 (5 ) 862 1,327 (13 ) 1,340 Interest and Other Income 1,340 1,769 (429 ) 3,250 3,211 39 Interest Expense (8,528 ) (9,709 ) 1,181 (16,986 ) (17,752 ) 766 Income Before Income Taxes 55,727 42,322 13,405 86,980 72,414 14,566 Income Tax Expense 10,988 10,602 386 15,691 16,877 (1,186 ) Net Income $ 44,739 $ 31,720 $ 13,019 $ 71,289 $ 55,537 $ 15,752 Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.48 $ 0.35 $ 0.13 $ 0.77 $ 0.60 $ 0.17





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) March 31, March 31, ALL OTHER 2024 2023 Variance 2024 2023 Variance Total Operating Revenues $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Operating Expenses: Operation and Maintenance — — — — 21 (21 ) — — — — 21 (21 ) Operating Loss — — — — (21 ) 21 Other Income (Expense): Interest and Other Income (Deductions) (41 ) (62 ) 21 (119 ) (387 ) 268 Interest Expense (84 ) (28 ) (56 ) (165 ) (49 ) (116 ) Loss before Income Taxes (125 ) (90 ) (35 ) (284 ) (457 ) 173 Income Tax Benefit (29 ) (21 ) (8 ) (67 ) (107 ) 40 Net Loss $ (96 ) $ (69 ) $ (27 ) $ (217 ) $ (350 ) $ 133 Net Loss Per Share (Diluted) $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, CORPORATE 2024 2023 Variance 2024 2023 Variance Revenues from External Customers $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Intersegment Revenues 1,286 1,153 133 2,571 2,304 267 Total Operating Revenues 1,286 1,153 133 2,571 2,304 267 Operating Expenses: Operation and Maintenance 5,121 4,265 856 8,916 7,447 1,469 Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 137 130 7 265 257 8 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 118 160 (42 ) 235 204 31 5,376 4,555 821 9,416 7,908 1,508 Operating Loss (4,090 ) (3,402 ) (688 ) (6,845 ) (5,604 ) (1,241 ) Other Income (Expense): Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs (387 ) (354 ) (33 ) (774 ) (709 ) (65 ) Interest and Other Income 40,234 37,409 2,825 81,262 75,286 5,976 Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt (28,453 ) (27,583 ) (870 ) (56,915 ) (57,188 ) 273 Other Interest Expense (7,683 ) (6,308 ) (1,375 ) (15,767 ) (11,250 ) (4,517 ) Income (Loss) before Income Taxes (379 ) (238 ) (141 ) 961 535 426 Income Tax Benefit (500 ) (293 ) (207 ) (388 ) (267 ) (121 ) Net Income $ 121 $ 55 $ 66 $ 1,349 $ 802 $ 547 Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.01 $ — $ 0.01 $ 0.02 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, INTERSEGMENT ELIMINATIONS 2024 2023 Variance 2024 2023 Variance Intersegment Revenues $ (98,478 ) $ (87,644 ) $ (10,834 ) $ (187,429 ) $ (172,659 ) $ (14,770 ) Operating Expenses: Purchased Gas (35,221 ) (28,504 ) (6,717 ) (63,321 ) (56,153 ) (7,168 ) Operation and Maintenance (63,257 ) (59,140 ) (4,117 ) (124,108 ) (116,506 ) (7,602 ) (98,478 ) (87,644 ) (10,834 ) (187,429 ) (172,659 ) (14,770 ) Operating Income — — — — — — Other Income (Expense): Interest and Other Deductions (40,587 ) (37,147 ) (3,440 ) (81,659 ) (74,539 ) (7,120 ) Interest Expense 40,587 37,147 3,440 81,659 74,539 7,120 Net Income $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ —





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued) (Thousands of Dollars) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Increase Increase 2024 2023 (Decrease) 2024 2023 (Decrease) Capital Expenditures: Exploration and Production $ 124,184 (1) $ 155,112 (3) $ (30,928 ) $ 285,141 (1)(2) $ 323,617 (3)(4) $ (38,476 ) Pipeline and Storage 18,025 (1) 16,838 (3) 1,187 42,579 (1)(2) 33,265 (3)(4) 9,314 Gathering 19,949 (1) 20,788 (3) (839 ) 39,518 (1)(2) 34,081 (3)(4) 5,437 Utility 37,741 (1) 23,942 (3) 13,799 68,251 (1)(2) 49,230 (3)(4) 19,021 Total Reportable Segments 199,899 216,680 (16,781 ) 435,489 440,193 (4,704 ) All Other — — — — — — Corporate 121 391 (270 ) 182 403 (221 ) Total Capital Expenditures $ 200,020 $ 217,071 $ (17,051 ) $ 435,671 $ 440,596 $ (4,925 )





(1) Capital expenditures for the quarter and six months ended March 31, 2024, include accounts payable and accrued liabilities related to capital expenditures of $44.4 million, $5.0 million, $5.5 million, and $8.0 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts have been excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at March 31, 2024, since they represent non-cash investing activities at that date. (2) Capital expenditures for the six months ended March 31, 2024, exclude capital expenditures of $43.2 million, $31.8 million, $20.6 million and $13.6 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts were in accounts payable and accrued liabilities at September 30, 2023 and paid during the six months ended March 31, 2024. These amounts were excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at September 30, 2023, since they represented non-cash investing activities at that date. These amounts have been included in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at March 31, 2024. (3) Capital expenditures for the quarter and six months ended March 31, 2023, include accounts payable and accrued liabilities related to capital expenditures of $56.1 million, $2.2 million, $2.0 million, and $4.2 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts were excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at March 31, 2023, since they represented non-cash investing activities at that date. (4) Capital expenditures for the six months ended March 31, 2023, exclude capital expenditures of $83.0 million, $15.2 million, $10.7 million and $11.4 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts were in accounts payable and accrued liabilities at September 30, 2022 and paid during the six months ended March 31, 2023. These amounts were excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at September 30, 2022, since they represented non-cash investing activities at that date. These amounts have been included in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at March 31, 2023.





DEGREE DAYS Percent Colder (Warmer) Than: Three Months Ended March 31, Normal 2024 2023 Normal (1) Last Year (1) Buffalo, NY 3,326 2,705 2,820 (18.7 ) (4.1 ) Erie, PA(2) 3,057 2,576 2,645 (15.7 ) (2.6 ) Six Months Ended March 31, Buffalo, NY 5,579 4,563 4,868 (18.2 ) (6.3 ) Erie, PA(2) 4,951 4,240 4,632 (14.4 ) (8.5 )





(1) Percents compare actual 2024 degree days to normal degree days and actual 2024 degree days to actual 2023 degree days. (2) Normal degree days changed from NOAA 30-year degree days to NOAA 15-year degree days with the implementation of new base rates in Pennsylvania in August 2023.





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION INFORMATION Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, Increase Increase 2024 2023 (Decrease) 2024 2023 (Decrease) Gas Production/Prices: Production (MMcf) Appalachia 102,883 93,241 9,642 203,640 183,815 19,825 Average Prices (Per Mcf) Weighted Average $ 1.98 $ 2.79 $ (0.81 ) 2.14 3.77 (1.63 ) Weighted Average after Hedging 2.56 2.58 (0.02 ) 2.53 2.80 (0.27 ) Selected Operating Performance Statistics: General and Administrative Expense per Mcf (1) $ 0.17 $ 0.19 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.17 $ 0.18 $ (0.01 ) Lease Operating and Transportation Expense per Mcf (1)(2) $ 0.68 $ 0.71 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.67 $ 0.69 $ (0.02 ) Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization per Mcf (1) $ 0.71 $ 0.63 $ 0.08 $ 0.71 $ 0.62 $ 0.09





(1) Refer to page 15 for the General and Administrative Expense, Lease Operating and Transportation Expense and Depreciation, Depletion, and Amortization Expense for the Exploration and Production segment. (2) Amounts include transportation expense of $0.57 and $0.58 per Mcf for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, respectively. Amounts include transportation expense of $0.57 and $0.58 per Mcf for the six months ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, respectively.





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION INFORMATION Hedging Summary for Remaining Six Months of Fiscal 2024 Volume Average Hedge Price Gas Swaps NYMEX 77,340,000 MMBTU $ 3.35 / MMBTU No Cost Collars 28,800,000 MMBTU $ 3.22 / MMBTU (Floor) / $3.79 / MMBTU (Ceiling) Fixed Price Physical Sales 40,856,860 MMBTU $ 2.34 / MMBTU Total 146,996,860 MMBTU Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2025 Volume Average Hedge Price Gas Swaps NYMEX 101,080,000 MMBTU $ 3.50 / MMBTU No Cost Collars 43,960,000 MMBTU $ 3.49 / MMBTU (Floor) / $4.65 / MMBTU (Ceiling) Fixed Price Physical Sales 76,440,261 MMBTU $ 2.47 / MMBTU Total 221,480,261 MMBTU Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2026 Volume Average Hedge Price Gas Swaps NYMEX 40,060,000 MMBTU $ 3.96 / MMBTU No Cost Collars 42,720,000 MMBTU $ 3.53 / MMBTU (Floor) / $4.76 / MMBTU (Ceiling) Fixed Price Physical Sales 71,623,404 MMBTU $ 2.42 / MMBTU Total 154,403,404 MMBTU Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2027 Volume Average Hedge Price Gas Swaps NYMEX 21,750,000 MMBTU $ 4.16 / MMBTU No Cost Collars 3,560,000 MMBTU $ 3.53 / MMBTU (Floor) / $4.76 / MMBTU (Ceiling) Fixed Price Physical Sales 53,921,121 MMBTU $ 2.46 / MMBTU Total 79,231,121 MMBTU Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2028 Volume Average Hedge Price Gas Swaps NYMEX 1,750,000 MMBTU $ 4.16 / MMBTU Fixed Price Physical Sales 17,189,881 MMBTU $ 2.61 / MMBTU Total 18,939,881 MMBTU Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2029 Volume Average Hedge Price Fixed Price Physical Sales 3,891,892 MMBTU $ 2.85 / MMBTU Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2030 Volume Average Hedge Price Fixed Price Physical Sales 131,856 MMBTU $ 2.93 / MMBTU





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES Pipeline and Storage Throughput - (millions of cubic feet - MMcf) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, Increase Increase 2024 2023 (Decrease) 2024 2023 (Decrease) Firm Transportation - Affiliated 42,561 48,147 (5,586 ) 74,056 86,616 (12,560 ) Firm Transportation - Non-Affiliated 179,697 182,934 (3,237 ) 348,303 369,089 (20,786 ) Interruptible Transportation 1,271 619 652 1,389 1,927 (538 ) 223,529 231,700 (8,171 ) 423,748 457,632 (33,884 ) Gathering Volume - (MMcf) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, Increase Increase 2024 2023 (Decrease) 2024 2023 (Decrease) Gathered Volume 125,565 109,344 16,221 249,388 217,371 32,017 Utility Throughput - (MMcf) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, Increase Increase 2024 2023 (Decrease) 2024 2023 (Decrease) Retail Sales: Residential Sales 27,063 27,884 (821 ) 45,045 48,037 (2,992 ) Commercial Sales 4,293 4,384 (91 ) 7,093 7,378 (285 ) Industrial Sales 190 267 (77 ) 327 418 (91 ) 31,546 32,535 (989 ) 52,465 55,833 (3,368 ) Transportation 22,637 22,788 (151 ) 40,166 41,098 (932 ) 54,183 55,323 (1,140 ) 92,631 96,931 (4,300 )

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY

AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to financial measures calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release contains information regarding Adjusted Operating Results and Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they provide an alternative method for assessing the Company's ongoing operating results or liquidity and for comparing the Company’s financial performance to other companies. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for the same purpose, and for planning and forecasting purposes. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be a substitute for financial measures in accordance with GAAP.

Management defines Adjusted Operating Results as reported GAAP earnings before items impacting comparability. The following table reconciles National Fuel's reported GAAP earnings to Adjusted Operating Results for the three and six months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023: