Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,859 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,421 in the last 365 days.

National Fuel Reports Second Quarter Earnings

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Fuel Gas Company (“National Fuel” or the “Company”) (NYSE:NFG) today announced consolidated results for the second quarter of its 2024 fiscal year and for the six months ended March 31, 2024.

FISCAL 2024 SECOND QUARTER SUMMARY

  • GAAP net income of $166.3 million, or $1.80 per share, compared to GAAP net income of $140.9 million, or $1.53 per share, in the prior year, an increase of 18% per share.
  • Adjusted operating results of $165.3 million, or $1.79 per share, compared to $141.8 million, or $1.54 per share, in the prior year, an increase of 16% per share (see non-GAAP reconciliation on page 2).
  • Pipeline and Storage segment revenue was up $12.9 million, or 14%, from the prior year, primarily due to the resolution of the National Fuel Gas Supply Corporation (“Supply Corporation”) rate proceeding, which is expected to increase annual revenues by $56 million.
  • Exploration and Production segment produced 103 Bcf of natural gas, an increase of 10% from the prior year, driven by strong operational execution, particularly in the highly productive Eastern Development Area (“EDA”).
  • Gathering segment revenue increased $7.0 million, or 12%, from the prior year, primarily as a result of a 15% increase in throughput, driven by both Seneca Resources and third-party producers.
  • Utility segment earnings increased by $13.0 million, or 41%, from the prior year largely due to an increase in base rate delivery revenues from our 2023 Pennsylvania jurisdiction rate case settlement.
  • Company is revising its fiscal 2024 earnings guidance to a range of $4.75 to $5.05 per share, excluding items impacting comparability, while lowering capital expenditure guidance to a range of $885 to $980 million.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

David P. Bauer, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Fuel Gas Company, stated: “National Fuel had an excellent second quarter with adjusted operating results increasing 16% compared to the prior year. Leading the way was strong performance from our regulated businesses, which collectively delivered earnings growth of 36%, primarily driven by the completion of rate proceedings in our FERC-regulated Supply Corporation and the Pennsylvania jurisdiction of our Utility business.

“Operationally, we continue to execute on strategic objectives across our asset base. Of note, the ongoing transition to the EDA is exceeding expectations and was the main driver behind the double-digit growth in Seneca’s production and Gathering business throughput. While lower natural gas prices were a headwind compared to last year’s second quarter, our disciplined hedging program mitigated a majority of the commodity price impacts.

“Looking ahead, the underlying strength of each of our businesses, and our commitment to hedging through the cycles, provide confidence in our long-term outlook for the Company. This outlook supports our long-standing commitment to shareholder returns, which was further enhanced in the second quarter with the commencement of a new $200 million share buyback program. Together, our outlook for growth and commitment to returning capital to shareholders position the Company to create value in the coming years.”

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED OPERATING RESULTS

               
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  March 31,   March 31,
(in thousands except per share amounts)   2024       2023       2024       2023  
Reported GAAP Earnings $ 166,272     $ 140,880     $ 299,292     $ 310,570  
Items impacting comparability:              
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset (E&P)   (536 )     2,471       3,662       2,273  
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset   147       (677 )     (1,004 )     (623 )
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments (Corporate / All Other)   (769 )     (1,068 )     (1,818 )     (1,278 )
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments   162       224       382       268  
Adjusted Operating Results $ 165,276     $ 141,830     $ 300,514     $ 311,210  
               
Reported GAAP Earnings Per Share $ 1.80     $ 1.53     $ 3.24     $ 3.37  
Items impacting comparability:              
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset, net of tax (E&P)         0.02       0.03       0.02  
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax (Corporate / All Other)   (0.01 )     (0.01 )     (0.02 )     (0.01 )
Rounding                     (0.01 )
Adjusted Operating Results Per Share $ 1.79     $ 1.54     $ 3.25     $ 3.37  


FISCAL 2024 GUIDANCE UPDATE

National Fuel is revising its fiscal 2024 earnings guidance to reflect the results of the second quarter along with updated forecast assumptions and projections. The Company is now projecting that earnings, excluding anticipated non-cash ceiling test impairment charges and other items impacting comparability, will be within the range of $4.75 to $5.05 per share, a decrease of $0.15 per share from the midpoint of the Company’s prior guidance range. The decrease from the Company’s prior earnings guidance primarily reflects the full year impact of lower natural gas prices and price-related production curtailments at Seneca during the second quarter, partially offset by an increase in revenue in the Pipeline and Storage segment.

The Company is now assuming that NYMEX natural gas prices will average $2.00 per MMBtu for the remainder of fiscal 2024, a decrease of $0.40 per MMBtu. For guidance purposes, the Company’s updated natural gas price projections approximate the current NYMEX forward curve and consider the impact of local sales point differentials and new physical firm sales, transportation, and financial hedge contracts. Given the Company's price projections, we expect to experience a ceiling test impairment in each of the two remaining quarters of fiscal 2024.

The Exploration and Production segment’s fiscal 2024 net production is now expected to be in the range of 390 to 405 Bcf, which reflects the impacts of approximately 5 Bcf of price-related curtailments due to low in-basin pricing during the second quarter. This guidance range does not incorporate any additional price-related curtailments over the remainder of the fiscal year. Seneca currently has firm sales contracts in place for approximately 95% of its projected remaining fiscal 2024 natural gas production, significantly limiting its exposure to in-basin markets. Approximately 74% of expected remaining production is either matched by a financial hedge or was entered into at a fixed price.

The Pipeline and Storage segment’s revenues are now expected to be in the range of $400 to $420 million, a $10 million increase at the midpoint. The increase is attributable to several factors, including the settlement of the Supply Corporation rate case.

The Company’s consolidated capital expenditures are now expected to be in the range of $885 to $980 million, a $10 million decrease at the midpoint. During the first half of the fiscal year, the Company operated a two-rig program with a dedicated completion crew, while also periodically utilizing a top-hole rig. As previously planned, the Company dropped a rig at the end of the second quarter and expects to maintain a reduced activity level for the balance of the fiscal year.

The Company’s other guidance assumptions are outlined in the table on page 7.

DISCUSSION OF SECOND QUARTER RESULTS BY SEGMENT

The following earnings discussion of each operating segment for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 is summarized in a tabular form on pages 8 and 9 of this report (earnings drivers for the six months ended March 31, 2024 are summarized on pages 10 and 11). It may be helpful to refer to those tables while reviewing this discussion.

Note that management defines Adjusted Operating Results as reported GAAP earnings adjusted for items impacting comparability, and Adjusted EBITDA as reported GAAP earnings before the following items: interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, other income and deductions, impairments, and other items reflected in operating income that impact comparability.

Upstream Business

Exploration and Production Segment

The Exploration and Production segment operations are carried out by Seneca Resources Company, LLC (“Seneca”). Seneca explores for, develops and produces primarily natural gas reserves in Pennsylvania.

  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
(in thousands)   2024       2023   Variance
GAAP Earnings $ 62,065     $ 60,982   $ 1,083  
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset, net of tax   (389 )     1,794     (2,183 )
Adjusted Operating Results $ 61,676     $ 62,776   $ (1,100 )
           
Adjusted EBITDA $ 172,068     $ 154,574   $ 17,494  


Seneca’s second quarter GAAP earnings increased $1.1 million versus the prior year. Higher natural gas production, lower per unit lease operating and transportation expense (“LOE”), and lower other taxes were partially offset by lower realized natural gas prices, and increases in per unit depreciation, depletion and amortization (“DD&A”) and interest expenses.

The GAAP earnings increase also includes an unrealized gain of $0.5 million ($0.4 million after-tax) recognized during the current-year second quarter related to an increase in the fair value of contingent consideration Seneca received in connection with the June 2022 divestiture of its California assets. In the prior year's second quarter, Seneca recorded an unrealized loss of $2.5 million ($1.8 million after-tax) on that contingent consideration. Excluding these unrealized gains and losses, Seneca's adjusted operating results decreased $1.1 million.

During the second quarter, Seneca produced 102.9 Bcf of natural gas, an increase of 9.6 Bcf, or 10%, from the prior year, despite the impact of approximately 5 Bcf of price-related curtailments due to low in-basin pricing. The increase in production was largely due to production from new Marcellus and Utica wells in Seneca's EDA.

Seneca’s average realized natural gas price, after the impact of hedging and transportation costs, was $2.56 per Mcf, a decrease of $0.02 per Mcf from the prior year. Pre-hedging realized natural gas prices decreased 29% from the prior year; however, Seneca’s hedging portfolio, which experienced a gain of $0.58 per Mcf during the quarter, mitigated a significant portion of this impact.

On a per unit basis, LOE was $0.68 per Mcf, a decrease of $0.03 per Mcf from the prior year. On an absolute basis, LOE increased $3.9 million primarily due to higher transportation and gathering costs as a result of increased production, partially offset by a decrease in water management costs. LOE included $58.1 million for gathering and compression services from the Company's Gathering segment to connect Seneca’s production to sales points along interstate pipelines.

DD&A expense was $0.71 per Mcf, an increase of $0.08 per Mcf from the prior year. Absolute DD&A expense increased $14.8 million due to higher natural gas production and a higher per unit DD&A rate. The higher per unit rate was driven by an increase in Seneca's full cost pool due to a combination of higher capitalized costs and an increase in estimated future development costs related to proved undeveloped wells.

Other taxes decreased $1.6 million largely as a result of lower Impact Fees in Pennsylvania due to the decline in NYMEX natural gas prices.

Interest expense increased $2.9 million primarily due to a higher average amount of net borrowings combined with higher average interest rates.

Midstream Businesses

Pipeline and Storage Segment

The Pipeline and Storage segment’s operations are carried out by Supply Corporation and Empire Pipeline, Inc. (“Empire”). The Pipeline and Storage segment provides natural gas transportation and storage services to affiliated and non-affiliated companies through an integrated system of pipelines and underground natural gas storage fields in western New York and Pennsylvania.

  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
(in thousands)   2024     2023   Variance
GAAP Earnings $ 30,737   $ 23,858   $ 6,879
           
Adjusted EBITDA $ 70,033   $ 58,926   $ 11,107


The Pipeline and Storage segment’s second quarter GAAP earnings increased $6.9 million versus the prior year primarily due to higher operating revenues, partly offset by higher operation and maintenance (“O&M”) and DD&A expenses.

The increase in operating revenues of $12.9 million was primarily attributable to an increase in Supply Corporation’s transportation and storage rates effective February 1, 2024, in accordance with the approved interim rates in connection with its rate case settlement, which is pending final Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approval. In addition, Supply Corporation recorded a final true-up adjustment to a surcharge for pipeline safety and greenhouse gas costs that concluded with the effective date of its rate increase, reflective of investments made in those areas.

O&M expense increased $1.8 million primarily due to an increase in personnel costs and compressor maintenance costs. The increase in DD&A expense of $1.8 million was attributable to higher average depreciable plant in service compared to the prior year.

Gathering Segment

The Gathering segment’s operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Midstream Company, LLC’s limited liability companies. The Gathering segment constructs, owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines and compression facilities in the Appalachian region, which delivers Seneca and other non-affiliated Appalachian production to the interstate pipeline system.

  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
(in thousands)   2024     2023   Variance
GAAP Earnings $ 28,706   $ 24,334   $ 4,372
           
Adjusted EBITDA $ 53,103   $ 46,263   $ 6,840


The Gathering segment’s second quarter GAAP earnings increased $4.4 million versus the prior year primarily due to higher operating revenues, partly offset by higher DD&A expense. Operating revenues increased $7.0 million, or 12%, which was the result of a $4.8 million increase in revenue from Seneca and a $2.2 million increase in revenue from non-affiliated parties. DD&A expense increased $0.7 million primarily due to higher average depreciable plant in service compared to the prior year.

Downstream Business

Utility Segment

The Utility segment operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation (“Distribution”), which sells or transports natural gas to customers located in western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania.

  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
(in thousands)   2024     2023   Variance
GAAP Earnings $ 44,739   $ 31,720   $ 13,019
           
Adjusted EBITDA $ 78,326   $ 65,820   $ 12,506


The Utility segment’s second quarter GAAP earnings increased $13.0 million versus the prior year due to higher customer margins (operating revenues less purchased gas sold), lower interest expense and a lower effective income tax rate, partially offset by an increase in O&M expense.

The $14.4 million increase in customer margin for the quarter was primarily due to the impact of the base rate increase in Distribution's Pennsylvania jurisdiction. Last year, the Company received approval for a $23 million annual rate increase that went into effect in August 2023 and the ability to implement a weather normalization adjustment (“WNA”), which serves to help mitigate the impact of temperature fluctuations on usage and margin revenues (subject to a 3% deadband). Despite lower usage due to warmer weather, the Company recovered approximately $4.6 million from the Pennsylvania WNA mechanism in the current quarter. Distribution continues to benefit from a WNA mechanism in its New York jurisdiction, which helped to mitigate the impact of warmer weather on margins in the current and prior year quarters. Higher revenues from the Company’s system modernization tracking mechanisms in its New York service territory also contributed to the increase.

O&M expense increased by $2.9 million, primarily driven by higher personnel costs. These increases were partially offset by a decline in the accrual for uncollectible accounts due to a decrease in the natural gas commodity component of customer bills.

Interest expense declined $1.2 million primarily due to lower average amount of net borrowings, partially offset by higher average interest rates.

The reduction in the Utility segment's effective income tax rate was primarily driven by an increase in tax deductions related to certain repairs and maintenance expenditures as a result of updated IRS guidance published in 2023.

Corporate and All Other

The Company’s operations that are included in Corporate and All Other generated combined earnings of less than $0.1 million in the current-year second quarter, which was essentially flat compared to a combined net loss of less than $0.1 million in the prior-year second quarter.

EARNINGS TELECONFERENCE

The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss this announcement. To pre-register for the call (recommended), please visit https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=08edd3c2&confId=63859. After registering, you will receive your access details via email. To join by telephone on the day of the call, dial U.S. toll free 1-833–470–1428 and provide Participant Access Code 450696. The teleconference will also be simultaneously webcast online and can be accessed on the NFG Investor Relations website at investor.nationalfuelgas.com. A telephone replay of the teleconference call will be available through the end of the day on Thursday, May 9, 2024. To access the replay, dial U.S. toll free 1-866-813-9403 and provide Replay Access Code 407920.

National Fuel is an integrated energy company reporting financial results for four operating segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuelgas.com.

     
Analyst Contact: Natalie M. Fischer 716-857-7315
Media Contact: Karen L. Merkel 716-857-7654
 

Certain statements contained herein, including statements identified by the use of the words “anticipates,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “believes,” “seeks,” “will,” “may” and similar expressions, and statements which are other than statements of historical facts, are “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. The Company’s expectations, beliefs and projections contained herein are expressed in good faith and are believed to have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that such expectations, beliefs or projections will result or be achieved or accomplished. In addition to other factors, the following are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements: impairments under the SEC’s full cost ceiling test for natural gas reserves; changes in the price of natural gas; changes in laws, regulations or judicial interpretations to which the Company is subject, including those involving derivatives, taxes, safety, employment, climate change, other environmental matters, real property, and exploration and production activities such as hydraulic fracturing; governmental/regulatory actions, initiatives and proceedings, including those involving rate cases (which address, among other things, target rates of return, rate design, retained natural gas and system modernization), environmental/safety requirements, affiliate relationships, industry structure, and franchise renewal; the Company’s ability to estimate accurately the time and resources necessary to meet emissions targets; governmental/regulatory actions and/or market pressures to reduce or eliminate reliance on natural gas; changes in economic conditions, including inflationary pressures, supply chain issues, liquidity challenges, and global, national or regional recessions, and their effect on the demand for, and customers’ ability to pay for, the Company’s products and services; the creditworthiness or performance of the Company’s key suppliers, customers and counterparties; financial and economic conditions, including the availability of credit, and occurrences affecting the Company’s ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms for working capital, capital expenditures and other investments, including any downgrades in the Company’s credit ratings and changes in interest rates and other capital market conditions; increased costs or delays or changes in plans with respect to Company projects or related projects of other companies, as well as difficulties or delays in obtaining necessary governmental approvals, permits or orders or in obtaining the cooperation of interconnecting facility operators; changes in price differentials between similar quantities of natural gas sold at different geographic locations, and the effect of such changes on commodity production, revenues and demand for pipeline transportation capacity to or from such locations; the impact of information technology disruptions, cybersecurity or data security breaches; factors affecting the Company’s ability to successfully identify, drill for and produce economically viable natural gas reserves, including among others geology, lease availability and costs, title disputes, weather conditions, water availability and disposal or recycling opportunities of used water, shortages, delays or unavailability of equipment and services required in drilling operations, insufficient gathering, processing and transportation capacity, the need to obtain governmental approvals and permits, and compliance with environmental laws and regulations; the Company’s ability to complete strategic transactions; increasing health care costs and the resulting effect on health insurance premiums and on the obligation to provide other post-retirement benefits; other changes in price differentials between similar quantities of natural gas having different quality, heating value, hydrocarbon mix or delivery date; the cost and effects of legal and administrative claims against the Company or activist shareholder campaigns to effect changes at the Company; negotiations with the collective bargaining units representing the Company's workforce, including potential work stoppages during negotiations; uncertainty of natural gas reserve estimates; significant differences between the Company’s projected and actual production levels for natural gas; changes in demographic patterns and weather conditions (including those related to climate change); changes in the availability, price or accounting treatment of derivative financial instruments; changes in laws, actuarial assumptions, the interest rate environment and the return on plan/trust assets related to the Company’s pension and other post-retirement benefits, which can affect future funding obligations and costs and plan liabilities; economic disruptions or uninsured losses resulting from major accidents, fires, severe weather, natural disasters, terrorist activities or acts of war, as well as economic and operational disruptions due to third-party outages; significant differences between the Company’s projected and actual capital expenditures and operating expenses; or increasing costs of insurance, changes in coverage and the ability to obtain insurance. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof.

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES

GUIDANCE SUMMARY

As discussed on page 2, the Company is revising its earnings guidance for fiscal 2024. Additional details on the Company's forecast assumptions and business segment guidance are outlined in the table below.

The revised earnings guidance range does not include the impact of certain items that impacted the comparability of earnings during the six months ended March 31, 2024, including: (1) after-tax unrealized losses on a derivative asset, which reduced earnings by $0.03 per share; and (2) after-tax unrealized gains on other investments, which increased earnings by $0.02 per share. While the Company expects to record certain adjustments to unrealized gain or loss on a derivative asset and unrealized gain or loss on investments during the six months ending September 30, 2024, the amounts of these and other potential adjustments and charges, including ceiling test impairments, are not reasonably determinable at this time. As such, the Company is unable to provide earnings guidance other than on a non-GAAP basis.

  Previous FY 2024 Guidance   Updated FY 2024 Guidance
Adjusted Consolidated Earnings per Share, excluding items impacting comparability $4.90 to $5.20   $4.75 to $5.05
Consolidated Effective Tax Rate ~ 25 - 25.5%   ~ 25%
       
Capital Expenditures (Millions)      
Exploration and Production $525 - $575   $525 - $555
Pipeline and Storage $120 - $140   $120 - $140
Gathering $90 - $110   $90 - $110
Utility $150 - $175   $150 - $175
Consolidated Capital Expenditures $885 - $1,000   $885 - $980
       
Exploration and Production Segment Guidance*      
       
Commodity Price Assumptions      
NYMEX natural gas price $2.40 /MMBtu   $2.00 /MMBtu
Appalachian basin spot price $1.70 /MMBtu   $1.60 /MMBtu
       
Production (Bcf) 395 to 410   390 to 405
       
E&P Operating Costs ($/Mcf)      
LOE $0.69 - $0.70   $0.69 - $0.70
G&A $0.17 - $0.19   $0.17 - $0.19
DD&A $0.69 - $0.74   $0.69 - $0.74
       
Other Business Segment Guidance (Millions)      
Gathering Segment Revenues $245 - $260   $240 - $255
Pipeline and Storage Segment Revenues $380 - $420   $400 - $420

* Commodity price assumptions are for the remaining 6 months of the fiscal year.

 
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS
QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2024
(Unaudited)
                       
  Upstream   Midstream   Downstream        
                       
  Exploration &   Pipeline &           Corporate /    
(Thousands of Dollars) Production   Storage   Gathering   Utility   All Other   Consolidated*
                       
Second quarter 2023 GAAP earnings $ 60,982     $ 23,858     $ 24,334     $ 31,720     $ (14 )   $ 140,880  
Items impacting comparability:                      
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset   2,471                       2,471  
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset   (677 )                     (677 )
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments                   (1,068 )     (1,068 )
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments                   224       224  
Second quarter 2023 adjusted operating results   62,776       23,858       24,334       31,720       (858 )     141,830  
Drivers of adjusted operating results**                      
Upstream Revenues                      
Higher (lower) natural gas production   19,687                       19,687  
Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging   (2,006 )                     (2,006 )
Higher (lower) other operating revenues   (1,830 )                     (1,830 )
Midstream Revenues                      
Higher (lower) operating revenues       10,204       5,539               15,743  
Downstream Margins***                      
Impact of usage and weather               4,452           4,452  
Impact of new rates in Pennsylvania               8,530           8,530  
System modernization and improvement tracker revenues               1,764           1,764  
Regulatory revenue adjustments               (1,554 )         (1,554 )
Higher (lower) other operating revenues               (987 )         (987 )
Operating Expenses                      
Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses   (3,064 )                     (3,064 )
Lower (higher) operating expenses       (1,412 )         (2,320 )     (676 )     (4,408 )
Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes   1,261                       1,261  
Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion   (11,726 )     (1,392 )     (547 )             (13,665 )
Other Income (Expense)                      
Higher (lower) other income       941                   941  
(Higher) lower interest expense   (2,308 )     (981 )         730       900       (1,659 )
Income Taxes                      
Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate   (521 )     (463 )     (498 )     2,429       178       1,125  
All other / rounding   (593 )     (18 )     (122 )     (25 )     (126 )     (884 )
Second quarter 2024 adjusted operating results   61,676       30,737       28,706       44,739       (582 )     165,276  
Items impacting comparability:                      
Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset   536                       536  
Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset   (147 )                     (147 )
Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments                   769       769  
Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on other investments                   (162 )     (162 )
Second quarter 2024 GAAP earnings $ 62,065     $ 30,737     $ 28,706     $ 44,739     $ 25     $ 166,272  
                       
* Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations.
** Drivers of adjusted operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate.
*** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.
 


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE
QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2024
(Unaudited)
                       
  Upstream   Midstream   Downstream        
                       
  Exploration &   Pipeline &           Corporate /    
  Production   Storage   Gathering   Utility   All Other   Consolidated*
                       
Second quarter 2023 GAAP earnings per share $ 0.66     $ 0.26     $ 0.26     $ 0.35     $     $ 1.53  
Items impacting comparability:                      
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset, net of tax   0.02                       0.02  
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax                   (0.01 )     (0.01 )
Second quarter 2023 adjusted operating results per share   0.68       0.26       0.26       0.35       (0.01 )     1.54  
Drivers of adjusted operating results**                      
Upstream Revenues                      
Higher (lower) natural gas production   0.21                       0.21  
Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging   (0.02 )                     (0.02 )
Higher (lower) other operating revenues   (0.02 )                     (0.02 )
Midstream Revenues                      
Higher (lower) operating revenues       0.11       0.06               0.17  
Downstream Margins***                      
Impact of usage and weather               0.05           0.05  
Impact of new rates in Pennsylvania               0.09           0.09  
System modernization and improvement tracker revenues               0.02           0.02  
Regulatory revenue adjustments               (0.02 )         (0.02 )
Higher (lower) other operating revenues               (0.01 )         (0.01 )
Operating Expenses                      
Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses   (0.03 )                     (0.03 )
Lower (higher) operating expenses       (0.02 )         (0.03 )     (0.01 )     (0.06 )
Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes   0.01                       0.01  
Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion   (0.13 )     (0.02 )     (0.01 )             (0.16 )
Other Income (Expense)                      
Higher (lower) other income       0.01                   0.01  
(Higher) lower interest expense   (0.02 )     (0.01 )         0.01       0.01       (0.01 )
Income Taxes                      
Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate   (0.01 )     (0.01 )     (0.01 )     0.03              
All other / rounding         0.01       0.01       (0.01 )     0.01       0.02  
Second quarter 2024 adjusted operating results per share   0.67       0.33       0.31       0.48             1.79  
Items impacting comparability:                      
Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset, net of tax                          
Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments, net of tax                   0.01       0.01  
Second quarter 2024 GAAP earnings per share $ 0.67     $ 0.33     $ 0.31     $ 0.48     $ 0.01     $ 1.80  
                       
* Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations.
** Drivers of adjusted operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate.
*** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.
 


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS
SIX MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024
(Unaudited)
                       
  Upstream   Midstream   Downstream        
                       
  Exploration &   Pipeline &           Corporate /    
(Thousands of Dollars) Production   Storage   Gathering   Utility   All Other   Consolidated*
Six months ended March 31, 2023 GAAP earnings $ 152,174     $ 53,335     $ 49,072     $ 55,537     $ 452     $ 310,570  
Items impacting comparability:                      
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset   2,273                       2,273  
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset   (623 )                     (623 )
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments                   (1,278 )     (1,278 )
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments                   268       268  
Six months ended March 31, 2023 adjusted operating results   153,824       53,335       49,072       55,537       (558 )     311,210  
Drivers of adjusted operating results**                      
Upstream Revenues                      
Higher (lower) natural gas production   43,811                       43,811  
Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging   (42,547 )                     (42,547 )
Higher (lower) other operating revenues   (3,593 )                     (3,593 )
Midstream Revenues                      
Higher (lower) operating revenues       7,642       10,418               18,060  
Downstream Margins***                      
Impact of usage and weather               1,694           1,694  
Impact of new rates in Pennsylvania               15,378           15,378  
System modernization and improvement tracker revenues               2,682           2,682  
Regulatory revenue adjustments               (1,950 )         (1,950 )
Higher (lower) other operating revenues               (1,488 )         (1,488 )
Operating Expenses                      
Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses   (7,432 )                     (7,432 )
Lower (higher) operating expenses   (4,346 )     (2,938 )         (5,014 )     (1,144 )     (13,442 )
Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes   3,898                       3,898  
Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion   (24,687 )     (2,024 )     (1,139 )     (1,483 )         (29,333 )
Other Income (Expense)                      
Higher (lower) other income       890           1,089       (1,170 )     809  
(Higher) lower interest expense   (3,916 )     (1,591 )     404           2,180       (2,923 )
Income Taxes                      
Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate   1,482       (336 )     (981 )     4,245       207       4,617  
All other / rounding   712       (186 )     (243 )     599       181       1,063  
Six months ended March 31, 2024 adjusted operating results   117,206       54,792       57,531       71,289       (304 )     300,514  
Items impacting comparability:                      
Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset   (3,662 )                     (3,662 )
Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset   1,004                       1,004  
Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments                   1,818       1,818  
Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on other investments                   (382 )     (382 )
Six months ended March 31, 2024 GAAP earnings $ 114,548     $ 54,792     $ 57,531     $ 71,289     $ 1,132     $ 299,292  
                       
* Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations.
** Drivers of adjusted operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate.
*** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE
SIX MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024
(Unaudited)
                       
  Upstream   Midstream   Downstream        
                       
  Exploration &   Pipeline &           Corporate /    
  Production   Storage   Gathering   Utility   All Other   Consolidated*
Six months ended March 31, 2023 GAAP earnings per share $ 1.65     $ 0.58     $ 0.53     $ 0.60     $ 0.01     $ 3.37  
Items impacting comparability:                      
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset, net of tax   0.02                       0.02  
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax                   (0.01 )     (0.01 )
Rounding                   (0.01 )     (0.01 )
Six months ended March 31, 2023 adjusted operating results per share   1.67       0.58       0.53       0.60       (0.01 )     3.37  
Drivers of adjusted operating results**                      
Upstream Revenues                      
Higher (lower) natural gas production   0.47                       0.47  
Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging   (0.46 )                     (0.46 )
Higher (lower) other operating revenues   (0.04 )                     (0.04 )
Midstream Revenues                      
Higher (lower) operating revenues       0.08       0.11               0.19  
Downstream Margins***                      
Impact of usage and weather               0.02           0.02  
Impact of new rates in Pennsylvania               0.17           0.17  
System modernization and improvement tracker revenues               0.03           0.03  
Regulatory revenue adjustments               (0.02 )         (0.02 )
Higher (lower) other operating revenues               (0.02 )         (0.02 )
Operating Expenses                      
Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses   (0.08 )                     (0.08 )
Lower (higher) operating expenses   (0.05 )     (0.03 )         (0.05 )     (0.01 )     (0.14 )
Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes   0.04                       0.04  
Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion   (0.27 )     (0.02 )     (0.01 )     (0.02 )         (0.32 )
Other Income (Expense)                      
Higher (lower) other income       0.01           0.01       (0.01 )     0.01  
(Higher) lower interest expense   (0.04 )     (0.02 )               0.02       (0.04 )
Income Taxes                      
Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate   0.02             (0.01 )     0.05             0.06  
All other / rounding   0.01       (0.01 )                 0.01       0.01  
Six months ended March 31, 2024 adjusted operating results per share   1.27       0.59       0.62       0.77             3.25  
Items impacting comparability:                      
Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset, net of tax   (0.03 )                     (0.03 )
Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments, net of tax                   0.02       0.02  
Six months ended March 31, 2024 GAAP earnings per share $ 1.24     $ 0.59     $ 0.62     $ 0.77     $ 0.02     $ 3.24  
                       
* Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations.
** Drivers of adjusted operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate.
*** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.


               
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
               
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts)
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  March 31,   March 31,
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS   2024       2023       2024       2023  
Operating Revenues:              
Utility Revenues $ 290,198     $ 406,758     $ 492,119     $ 718,376  
Exploration and Production and Other Revenues   264,614       244,552       518,633       521,525  
Pipeline and Storage and Gathering Revenues   75,127       65,951       144,549       136,218  
    629,939       717,261       1,155,301       1,376,119  
Operating Expenses:              
Purchased Gas   105,940       243,839       162,491       415,035  
Operation and Maintenance:              
Utility   59,288       56,453       112,993       106,805  
Exploration and Production and Other   32,794       31,782       67,620       58,655  
Pipeline and Storage and Gathering   39,340       37,479       74,303       70,740  
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes   23,019       25,367       45,434       51,572  
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization   118,935       100,964       234,725       197,564  
    379,316       495,884       697,566       900,371  
               
Operating Income   250,623       221,377       457,735       475,748  
               
Other Income (Expense):              
Other Income (Deductions)   6,070       2,884       9,801       9,203  
Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt   (28,453 )     (27,583 )     (56,915 )     (57,188 )
Other Interest Expense   (6,636 )     (5,861 )     (12,910 )     (9,704 )
               
Income Before Income Taxes   221,604       190,817       397,711       418,059  
               
Income Tax Expense   55,332       49,937       98,419       107,489  
               
Net Income Available for Common Stock $ 166,272     $ 140,880     $ 299,292     $ 310,570  
               
Earnings Per Common Share              
Basic $ 1.81     $ 1.53     $ 3.25     $ 3.39  
Diluted $ 1.80     $ 1.53     $ 3.24     $ 3.37  
               
Weighted Average Common Shares:              
Used in Basic Calculation   92,114,415       91,794,765       92,011,772       91,686,110  
Used in Diluted Calculation   92,512,447       92,256,348       92,478,604       92,264,717  


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
   
  March 31,   September 30,
(Thousands of Dollars)   2024     2023  
ASSETS      
Property, Plant and Equipment $ 14,056,169   $ 13,635,303  
Less - Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization   6,548,662     6,335,441  
Net Property, Plant and Equipment   7,507,507     7,299,862  
Current Assets:      
Cash and Temporary Cash Investments   50,769     55,447  
Receivables - Net   180,717     160,601  
Unbilled Revenue   46,571     16,622  
Gas Stored Underground   8,565     32,509  
Materials and Supplies - at average cost   47,258     48,989  
Other Current Assets   85,123     100,260  
Total Current Assets   419,003     414,428  
Other Assets:      
Recoverable Future Taxes   77,416     69,045  
Unamortized Debt Expense   6,418     7,240  
Other Regulatory Assets   69,609     72,138  
Deferred Charges   89,004     82,416  
Other Investments   78,744     73,976  
Goodwill   5,476     5,476  
Prepaid Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs   222,834     200,301  
Fair Value of Derivative Financial Instruments   196,291     50,487  
Other   4,723     4,891  
Total Other Assets   750,515     565,970  
Total Assets $ 8,677,025   $ 8,280,260  
CAPITALIZATION AND LIABILITIES      
Capitalization:      
Comprehensive Shareholders' Equity      
Common Stock, $1 Par Value Authorized - 200,000,000 Shares; Issued and      
Outstanding - 92,031,724 Shares and 91,819,405 Shares, Respectively $ 92,032   $ 91,819  
Paid in Capital   1,045,929     1,040,761  
Earnings Reinvested in the Business   2,090,172     1,885,856  
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)   75,340     (55,060 )
Total Comprehensive Shareholders' Equity   3,303,473     2,963,376  
Long-Term Debt, Net of Current Portion and Unamortized Discount and Debt Issuance Costs   2,386,574     2,384,485  
Total Capitalization   5,690,047     5,347,861  
Current and Accrued Liabilities:      
Notes Payable to Banks and Commercial Paper   278,900     287,500  
Accounts Payable   93,996     152,193  
Amounts Payable to Customers   72,346     59,019  
Dividends Payable   45,563     45,451  
Interest Payable on Long-Term Debt   22,553     20,399  
Customer Advances       21,003  
Customer Security Deposits   30,600     28,764  
Other Accruals and Current Liabilities   183,966     160,974  
Fair Value of Derivative Financial Instruments       31,009  
Total Current and Accrued Liabilities   727,924     806,312  
Other Liabilities:      
Deferred Income Taxes   1,199,909     1,124,170  
Taxes Refundable to Customers   316,455     268,562  
Cost of Removal Regulatory Liability   288,819     277,694  
Other Regulatory Liabilities   165,023     165,441  
Other Post-Retirement Liabilities   2,803     2,915  
Asset Retirement Obligations   161,027     165,492  
Other Liabilities   125,018     121,813  
Total Other Liabilities   2,259,054     2,126,087  
Commitments and Contingencies        
Total Capitalization and Liabilities $ 8,677,025   $ 8,280,260  


       
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
  Six Months Ended
  March 31,
(Thousands of Dollars)   2024       2023  
       
Operating Activities:      
Net Income Available for Common Stock $ 299,292     $ 310,570  
Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:
      
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization   234,725       197,564  
Deferred Income Taxes   65,187       80,745  
Stock-Based Compensation   10,477       11,286  
Other   11,874       10,758  
Change in:      
Receivables and Unbilled Revenue   (50,123 )     71,760  
Gas Stored Underground and Materials and Supplies   25,675       21,243  
Unrecovered Purchased Gas Costs         72,491  
Other Current Assets   15,201       (15,864 )
Accounts Payable   (15,641 )     (29,169 )
Amounts Payable to Customers   13,327       2,411  
Customer Advances   (21,003 )     (26,108 )
Customer Security Deposits   1,836       10,099  
Other Accruals and Current Liabilities   26,927       28,741  
Other Assets   (22,165 )     (26,901 )
Other Liabilities   (9,328 )     (8,417 )
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 586,261     $ 711,209  
       
Investing Activities:      
Capital Expenditures $ (481,958 )   $ (496,362 )
Deposit Paid for Upstream Assets         (12,700 )
Sale of Fixed Income Mutual Fund Shares in Grantor Trust         10,000  
Other   (1,189 )     14,413  
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities $ (483,147 )   $ (484,649 )
       
Financing Activities:      
Proceeds from Issuance of Short-Term Note Payable to Bank $     $ 250,000  
Net Change in Other Short-Term Notes Payable to Banks and Commercial Paper   (8,600 )     100,000  
Shares Repurchased Under Repurchase Plan   (4,230 )      
Reduction of Long-Term Debt         (549,000 )
Dividends Paid on Common Stock   (91,048 )     (87,051 )
Net Repurchases of Common Stock Under Stock and Benefit Plans   (3,914 )     (6,694 )
Net Cash Used in Financing Activities $ (107,792 )   $ (292,745 )
       
Net Decrease in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash   (4,678 )     (66,185 )
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period   55,447       137,718  
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at March 31 $ 50,769     $ 71,533  


                   
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
                   
SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS
(UNAUDITED)
                   
UPSTREAM BUSINESS
                   
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) March 31,   March 31,
EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION SEGMENT   2024       2023     Variance     2024     2023   Variance
Total Operating Revenues $ 264,614     $ 244,552     $ 20,062     $ 518,633   $ 521,525   $ (2,892 )
Operating Expenses:                  
Operation and Maintenance:                  
General and Administrative Expense   17,165       17,435       (270 )     34,958     33,033     1,925  
Lease Operating and Transportation Expense   69,662       65,783       3,879       136,736     127,328     9,408  
All Other Operation and Maintenance Expense   2,644       2,089       555       8,188     4,612     3,576  
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes   3,075       4,671       (1,596 )     6,713     11,647     (4,934 )
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization   73,448       58,605       14,843       145,413     114,164     31,249  
    165,994       148,583       17,411       332,008     290,784     41,224  
                   
Operating Income   98,620       95,969       2,651       186,625     230,741     (44,116 )
                   
Other Income (Expense):                  
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Credit   100       347       (247 )     201     694     (493 )
Interest and Other Income (Deductions)   1,170       (1,623 )     2,793       (342 )   (292 )   (50 )
Interest Expense   (15,108 )     (12,186 )     (2,922 )     (30,377 )   (25,420 )   (4,957 )
Income Before Income Taxes   84,782       82,507       2,275       156,107     205,723     (49,616 )
Income Tax Expense   22,717       21,525       1,192       41,559     53,549     (11,990 )
Net Income $ 62,065     $ 60,982     $ 1,083     $ 114,548   $ 152,174   $ (37,626 )
Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.67     $ 0.66     $ 0.01     $ 1.24   $ 1.65   $ (0.41 )
                   


                   
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
                   
SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS
(UNAUDITED)
                   
MIDSTREAM BUSINESSES
                   
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) March 31,   March 31,
PIPELINE AND STORAGE SEGMENT   2024       2023     Variance     2024     2023   Variance
Revenues from External Customers $ 71,210     $ 64,223     $ 6,987     $ 136,036   $ 131,844   $ 4,192  
Intersegment Revenues   36,810       30,880       5,930       66,397     60,915     5,482  
Total Operating Revenues   108,020       95,103       12,917       202,433     192,759     9,674  
Operating Expenses:                  
Purchased Gas   325       462       (137 )     926     887     39  
Operation and Maintenance   29,062       27,275       1,787       55,013     51,294     3,719  
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes   8,600       8,440       160       17,320     17,123     197  
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization   19,490       17,728       1,762       37,704     35,142     2,562  
    57,477       53,905       3,572       110,963     104,446     6,517  
                   
Operating Income   50,543       41,198       9,345       91,470     88,313     3,157  
                   
Other Income (Expense):                  
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Credit   1,257       1,330       (73 )     2,515     2,660     (145 )
Interest and Other Income   2,046       958       1,088       3,978     2,822     1,156  
Interest Expense   (12,119 )     (10,877 )     (1,242 )     (23,843 )   (21,829 )   (2,014 )
Income Before Income Taxes   41,727       32,609       9,118       74,120     71,966     2,154  
Income Tax Expense   10,990       8,751       2,239       19,328     18,631     697  
Net Income $ 30,737     $ 23,858     $ 6,879     $ 54,792   $ 53,335   $ 1,457  
Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.33     $ 0.26     $ 0.07     $ 0.59   $ 0.58   $ 0.01  
                   
                   
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  March 31,   March 31,
GATHERING SEGMENT   2024       2023     Variance     2024     2023   Variance
Revenues from External Customers $ 3,917     $ 1,728     $ 2,189     $ 8,513   $ 4,374   $ 4,139  
Intersegment Revenues   60,076       55,253       4,823       118,068     109,020     9,048  
Total Operating Revenues   63,993       56,981       7,012       126,581     113,394     13,187  
Operating Expenses:                  
Operation and Maintenance   10,796       10,715       81       20,300     20,403     (103 )
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes   94       3       91       117     14     103  
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization   9,611       8,918       693       19,068     17,626     1,442  
    20,501       19,636       865       39,485     38,043     1,442  
                   
Operating Income   43,492       37,345       6,147       87,096     75,351     11,745  
                   
Other Income (Expense):                  
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Credit   9       37       (28 )     19     75     (56 )
Interest and Other Income   72       225       (153 )     143     395     (252 )
Interest Expense   (3,701 )     (3,900 )     199       (7,431 )   (7,943 )   512  
Income Before Income Taxes   39,872       33,707       6,165       79,827     67,878     11,949  
Income Tax Expense   11,166       9,373       1,793       22,296     18,806     3,490  
Net Income $ 28,706     $ 24,334     $ 4,372     $ 57,531   $ 49,072   $ 8,459  
Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.31     $ 0.26     $ 0.05     $ 0.62   $ 0.53   $ 0.09  
                   


                   
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
                   
SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS
(UNAUDITED)
                   
DOWNSTREAM BUSINESS
                   
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) March 31,   March 31,
UTILITY SEGMENT   2024       2023     Variance     2024     2023   Variance
Revenues from External Customers $ 290,198     $ 406,758     $ (116,560 )   $ 492,119   $ 718,376   $ (226,257 )
Intersegment Revenues   306       358       (52 )     393     420     (27 )
Total Operating Revenues   290,504       407,116       (116,612 )     492,512     718,796     (226,284 )
Operating Expenses:                  
Purchased Gas   140,836       271,881       (131,045 )     224,886     470,301     (245,415 )
Operation and Maintenance   60,229       57,292       2,937       114,913     108,568     6,345  
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes   11,113       12,123       (1,010 )     21,019     22,531     (1,512 )
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization   16,268       15,553       715       32,305     30,428     1,877  
    228,446       356,849       (128,403 )     393,123     631,828     (238,705 )
                   
Operating Income   62,058       50,267       11,791       99,389     86,968     12,421  
                   
Other Income (Expense):                  
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Credit (Costs)   857       (5 )     862       1,327     (13 )   1,340  
Interest and Other Income   1,340       1,769       (429 )     3,250     3,211     39  
Interest Expense   (8,528 )     (9,709 )     1,181       (16,986 )   (17,752 )   766  
Income Before Income Taxes   55,727       42,322       13,405       86,980     72,414     14,566  
Income Tax Expense   10,988       10,602       386       15,691     16,877     (1,186 )
Net Income $ 44,739     $ 31,720     $ 13,019     $ 71,289   $ 55,537   $ 15,752  
Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.48     $ 0.35     $ 0.13     $ 0.77   $ 0.60   $ 0.17  
                   


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
                   
SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS
(UNAUDITED)
                   
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) March 31,   March 31,
ALL OTHER   2024       2023     Variance     2024     2023   Variance
Total Operating Revenues $     $     $     $   $   $  
Operating Expenses:                  
Operation and Maintenance                         21     (21 )
                          21     (21 )
                   
Operating Loss                         (21 )   21  
Other Income (Expense):                  
Interest and Other Income (Deductions)   (41 )     (62 )     21       (119 )   (387 )   268  
Interest Expense   (84 )     (28 )     (56 )     (165 )   (49 )   (116 )
Loss before Income Taxes   (125 )     (90 )     (35 )     (284 )   (457 )   173  
Income Tax Benefit   (29 )     (21 )     (8 )     (67 )   (107 )   40  
Net Loss $ (96 )   $ (69 )   $ (27 )   $ (217 ) $ (350 ) $ 133  
Net Loss Per Share (Diluted) $     $     $     $   $   $  
           
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  March 31,   March 31,
CORPORATE   2024       2023     Variance     2024     2023   Variance
Revenues from External Customers $     $     $     $   $   $  
Intersegment Revenues   1,286       1,153       133       2,571     2,304     267  
Total Operating Revenues   1,286       1,153       133       2,571     2,304     267  
Operating Expenses:                  
Operation and Maintenance   5,121       4,265       856       8,916     7,447     1,469  
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes   137       130       7       265     257     8  
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization   118       160       (42 )     235     204     31  
    5,376       4,555       821       9,416     7,908     1,508  
                   
Operating Loss   (4,090 )     (3,402 )     (688 )     (6,845 )   (5,604 )   (1,241 )
Other Income (Expense):                  
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs   (387 )     (354 )     (33 )     (774 )   (709 )   (65 )
Interest and Other Income   40,234       37,409       2,825       81,262     75,286     5,976  
Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt   (28,453 )     (27,583 )     (870 )     (56,915 )   (57,188 )   273  
Other Interest Expense   (7,683 )     (6,308 )     (1,375 )     (15,767 )   (11,250 )   (4,517 )
Income (Loss) before Income Taxes   (379 )     (238 )     (141 )     961     535     426  
Income Tax Benefit   (500 )     (293 )     (207 )     (388 )   (267 )   (121 )
Net Income $ 121     $ 55     $ 66     $ 1,349   $ 802   $ 547  
Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.01     $     $ 0.01     $ 0.02   $ 0.01   $ 0.01  
                   
                   
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  March 31,   March 31,
INTERSEGMENT ELIMINATIONS   2024       2023     Variance     2024     2023   Variance
Intersegment Revenues $ (98,478 )   $ (87,644 )   $ (10,834 )   $ (187,429 ) $ (172,659 ) $ (14,770 )
Operating Expenses:                  
Purchased Gas   (35,221 )     (28,504 )     (6,717 )     (63,321 )   (56,153 )   (7,168 )
Operation and Maintenance   (63,257 )     (59,140 )     (4,117 )     (124,108 )   (116,506 )   (7,602 )
    (98,478 )     (87,644 )     (10,834 )     (187,429 )   (172,659 )   (14,770 )
Operating Income                              
Other Income (Expense):                  
Interest and Other Deductions   (40,587 )     (37,147 )     (3,440 )     (81,659 )   (74,539 )   (7,120 )
Interest Expense   40,587       37,147       3,440       81,659     74,539     7,120  
Net Income $     $     $     $   $   $  
Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $     $     $     $   $   $  


                       
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
                       
SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued)
(Thousands of Dollars)
                       
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  March 31,   March 31,
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
          Increase           Increase
    2024     2023   (Decrease)     2024     2023   (Decrease)
                       
Capital Expenditures:                      
Exploration and Production $ 124,184 (1) $ 155,112 (3) $ (30,928 )   $ 285,141 (1)(2) $ 323,617 (3)(4) $ (38,476 )
Pipeline and Storage   18,025 (1)   16,838 (3)   1,187       42,579 (1)(2)   33,265 (3)(4)   9,314  
Gathering   19,949 (1)   20,788 (3)   (839 )     39,518 (1)(2)   34,081 (3)(4)   5,437  
Utility   37,741 (1)   23,942 (3)   13,799       68,251 (1)(2)   49,230 (3)(4)   19,021  
Total Reportable Segments   199,899     216,680     (16,781 )     435,489     440,193     (4,704 )
All Other                          
Corporate   121     391     (270 )     182     403     (221 )
Total Capital Expenditures $ 200,020   $ 217,071   $ (17,051 )   $ 435,671   $ 440,596   $ (4,925 )


(1) Capital expenditures for the quarter and six months ended March 31, 2024, include accounts payable and accrued liabilities related to capital expenditures of $44.4 million, $5.0 million, $5.5 million, and $8.0 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts have been excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at March 31, 2024, since they represent non-cash investing activities at that date.
(2) Capital expenditures for the six months ended March 31, 2024, exclude capital expenditures of $43.2 million, $31.8 million, $20.6 million and $13.6 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts were in accounts payable and accrued liabilities at September 30, 2023 and paid during the six months ended March 31, 2024. These amounts were excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at September 30, 2023, since they represented non-cash investing activities at that date. These amounts have been included in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at March 31, 2024.
(3) Capital expenditures for the quarter and six months ended March 31, 2023, include accounts payable and accrued liabilities related to capital expenditures of $56.1 million, $2.2 million, $2.0 million, and $4.2 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts were excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at March 31, 2023, since they represented non-cash investing activities at that date.
(4) Capital expenditures for the six months ended March 31, 2023, exclude capital expenditures of $83.0 million, $15.2 million, $10.7 million and $11.4 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts were in accounts payable and accrued liabilities at September 30, 2022 and paid during the six months ended March 31, 2023. These amounts were excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at September 30, 2022, since they represented non-cash investing activities at that date. These amounts have been included in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at March 31, 2023.


                   
DEGREE DAYS                  
              Percent Colder
              (Warmer) Than:
Three Months Ended March 31, Normal   2024   2023   Normal (1)   Last Year (1)
Buffalo, NY 3,326   2,705   2,820   (18.7 )   (4.1 )
Erie, PA(2) 3,057   2,576   2,645   (15.7 )   (2.6 )
                   
Six Months Ended March 31,                  
Buffalo, NY 5,579   4,563   4,868   (18.2 )   (6.3 )
Erie, PA(2) 4,951   4,240   4,632   (14.4 )   (8.5 )


(1) Percents compare actual 2024 degree days to normal degree days and actual 2024 degree days to actual 2023 degree days.
(2) Normal degree days changed from NOAA 30-year degree days to NOAA 15-year degree days with the implementation of new base rates in Pennsylvania in August 2023.


                       
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
                       
EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION INFORMATION
                       
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  March 31,   March 31,
          Increase           Increase
    2024     2023   (Decrease)     2024     2023   (Decrease)
                       
Gas Production/Prices:                      
Production (MMcf)                      
Appalachia   102,883     93,241     9,642       203,640     183,815     19,825  
                       
Average Prices (Per Mcf)                      
Weighted Average $ 1.98   $ 2.79   $ (0.81 )     2.14     3.77     (1.63 )
Weighted Average after Hedging   2.56     2.58     (0.02 )     2.53     2.80     (0.27 )
                       
Selected Operating Performance Statistics:                      
General and Administrative Expense per Mcf (1) $ 0.17   $ 0.19   $ (0.02 )   $ 0.17   $ 0.18   $ (0.01 )
Lease Operating and Transportation Expense per Mcf (1)(2) $ 0.68   $ 0.71   $ (0.03 )   $ 0.67   $ 0.69   $ (0.02 )
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization per Mcf (1) $ 0.71   $ 0.63   $ 0.08     $ 0.71   $ 0.62   $ 0.09  


(1) Refer to page 15 for the General and Administrative Expense, Lease Operating and Transportation Expense and Depreciation, Depletion, and Amortization Expense for the Exploration and Production segment.
(2) Amounts include transportation expense of $0.57 and $0.58 per Mcf for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, respectively. Amounts include transportation expense of $0.57 and $0.58 per Mcf for the six months ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, respectively.


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
             
EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION INFORMATION
 
Hedging Summary for Remaining Six Months of Fiscal 2024   Volume     Average Hedge Price
Gas Swaps            
NYMEX   77,340,000 MMBTU   $ 3.35 / MMBTU
No Cost Collars   28,800,000 MMBTU   $ 3.22 / MMBTU (Floor) / $3.79 / MMBTU (Ceiling)
Fixed Price Physical Sales   40,856,860 MMBTU   $ 2.34 / MMBTU
Total   146,996,860 MMBTU      
             
Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2025   Volume     Average Hedge Price
Gas Swaps            
NYMEX   101,080,000 MMBTU   $ 3.50 / MMBTU
No Cost Collars   43,960,000 MMBTU   $ 3.49 / MMBTU (Floor) / $4.65 / MMBTU (Ceiling)
Fixed Price Physical Sales   76,440,261 MMBTU   $ 2.47 / MMBTU
Total   221,480,261 MMBTU      
             
Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2026   Volume     Average Hedge Price
Gas Swaps            
NYMEX   40,060,000 MMBTU   $ 3.96 / MMBTU
No Cost Collars   42,720,000 MMBTU   $ 3.53 / MMBTU (Floor) / $4.76 / MMBTU (Ceiling)
Fixed Price Physical Sales   71,623,404 MMBTU   $ 2.42 / MMBTU
Total   154,403,404 MMBTU      
             
Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2027   Volume     Average Hedge Price
Gas Swaps            
NYMEX   21,750,000 MMBTU   $ 4.16 / MMBTU
No Cost Collars   3,560,000 MMBTU   $ 3.53 / MMBTU (Floor) / $4.76 / MMBTU (Ceiling)
Fixed Price Physical Sales   53,921,121 MMBTU   $ 2.46 / MMBTU
Total   79,231,121 MMBTU      
             
Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2028   Volume     Average Hedge Price
Gas Swaps            
NYMEX   1,750,000 MMBTU   $ 4.16 / MMBTU
Fixed Price Physical Sales   17,189,881 MMBTU   $ 2.61 / MMBTU
Total   18,939,881 MMBTU      
             
Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2029   Volume     Average Hedge Price
Fixed Price Physical Sales   3,891,892 MMBTU   $ 2.85 / MMBTU
             
Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2030   Volume     Average Hedge Price
Fixed Price Physical Sales   131,856 MMBTU   $ 2.93 / MMBTU


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
                       
Pipeline and Storage Throughput - (millions of cubic feet - MMcf)
                       
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  March 31,   March 31,
          Increase           Increase
  2024   2023   (Decrease)   2024   2023   (Decrease)
Firm Transportation - Affiliated 42,561   48,147   (5,586 )   74,056   86,616   (12,560 )
Firm Transportation - Non-Affiliated 179,697   182,934   (3,237 )   348,303   369,089   (20,786 )
Interruptible Transportation 1,271   619   652     1,389   1,927   (538 )
  223,529   231,700   (8,171 )   423,748   457,632   (33,884 )
                       
Gathering Volume - (MMcf)                      
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  March 31,   March 31,
          Increase           Increase
  2024   2023   (Decrease)   2024   2023   (Decrease)
Gathered Volume 125,565   109,344   16,221     249,388   217,371   32,017  
                       
                       
Utility Throughput - (MMcf)                      
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  March 31,   March 31,
          Increase           Increase
  2024   2023   (Decrease)   2024   2023   (Decrease)
Retail Sales:                      
Residential Sales 27,063   27,884   (821 )   45,045   48,037   (2,992 )
Commercial Sales 4,293   4,384   (91 )   7,093   7,378   (285 )
Industrial Sales 190   267   (77 )   327   418   (91 )
  31,546   32,535   (989 )   52,465   55,833   (3,368 )
Transportation 22,637   22,788   (151 )   40,166   41,098   (932 )
  54,183   55,323   (1,140 )   92,631   96,931   (4,300 )
                       

  

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to financial measures calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release contains information regarding Adjusted Operating Results and Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they provide an alternative method for assessing the Company's ongoing operating results or liquidity and for comparing the Company’s financial performance to other companies. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for the same purpose, and for planning and forecasting purposes. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be a substitute for financial measures in accordance with GAAP.

Management defines Adjusted Operating Results as reported GAAP earnings before items impacting comparability. The following table reconciles National Fuel's reported GAAP earnings to Adjusted Operating Results for the three and six months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023:

  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  March 31,   March 31,
(in thousands except per share amounts)   2024       2023       2024       2023  
Reported GAAP Earnings $ 166,272     $ 140,880     $ 299,292     $ 310,570  
Items impacting comparability:              
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset (E&P)   (536 )     2,471       3,662       2,273  
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset   147       (677 )     (1,004 )     (623 )
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments (Corporate / All Other)   (769 )     (1,068 )     (1,818 )     (1,278 )
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments   162       224       382       268  
Adjusted Operating Results $ 165,276     $ 141,830     $ 300,514     $ 311,210  
               
Reported GAAP Earnings Per Share $ 1.80     $ 1.53     $ 3.24     $ 3.37  
Items impacting comparability:              
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset, net of tax (E&P)         0.02       0.03       0.02  
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax (Corporate / All Other)  