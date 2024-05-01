Unitil Shareholders Elect Directors at Annual Meeting

HAMPTON, N.H., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) ( unitil.com ) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders today at the corporate office in Hampton, New Hampshire. Shareholders elected Suzanne Foster, Thomas P. Meissner, Jr., and Justine Vogel to the Board of Directors each for a term of three years. Shareholders also approved the Company’s Third Amended and Restated Stock Plan, and ratified the selection of Deloitte & Touche, LLP as independent registered public accountants for 2024.



Additionally, the required shareholder advisory vote concerning executive compensation, also known as “say on pay,” was approved by 96.5% of shareholders.

Following the business of the formal meeting, Thomas P. Meissner, Jr., Unitil's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, presented highlights from 2023 as well as a strategic look at the transition to a clean energy future and creating long-term sustainable value. Mr. Meissner's presentation is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investors.unitil.com.

About Unitil Corporation

Unitil Corporation provides energy for life by safely and reliably delivering electricity and natural gas in New England. We are committed to the communities we serve and to developing people, business practices, and technologies that lead to the delivery of dependable, more efficient energy. Unitil Corporation is a public utility holding company with operations in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Together, Unitil’s operating utilities serve approximately 108,500 electric customers and 88,400 natural gas customers. For more information about our people, technologies, and community involvement please visit unitil.com .

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Certain factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the following: variations in weather; changes in the regulatory environment; customers' preferences on energy sources; general economic conditions; increased competition; fluctuations in supply, demand, transmission capacity and prices for energy commodities; and other uncertainties, all of which are difficult to predict, and many of which are beyond the control of Unitil Corporation.

For more information please contact:

Christopher Goulding – Investor Relations

Phone: 603-773-6466

Email: gouldingc@unitil.com

Alec O’Meara – External Affairs

Phone: 603-773-6404

Email: omeara@unitil.com