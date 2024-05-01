Gaza Conflict Leaves Tens of Thousands Displaced, Creates Food Shortages in Lebanon

May 1, 2024

Lebanon Population: 6.8 million

People in Need: 1.9 million Our Impact People Helped Last Year: 159,398

Our Team: 215 employees

Program Start: 2006

Action Against Hunger Working to Provide Emergency Relief and Reduce Food Insecurity The regional expansion of the Gaza conflict is devastating Lebanon, where thousands of families, especially in the south of the country, have left their homes to flee the violence, amid more than USD $1 billion in damage to infrastructure, including vital agricultural lands. According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), regional violence has displaced more than 92,600 people in Lebanon as of mid-April. Most of the internally displaced people (IDPs) remain in villages badly affected by a conflict that has already claimed 340 victims on Lebanese soil, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health. Among them were at least 70 civilians, eight health workers and three journalists.

Show Photo Credit Close Photo Credit Action Against Hunger has been working in Lebanon since 2006, ensuring access to clean water and sanitation services.

Attacks in border areas have significantly damaged key civilian infrastructure such as farmland, transport, telecommunications and water supplies, limiting civilian access to basic services. According to the FAO, at least 340,000 farm animals, 47,000 olive trees and nearly 2,000 acres of agricultural land were destroyed during the harvest season. White phosphorus munitions, prohibited by international law, is threatening the fertility of agricultural land, a serious risk since much of the population relies on agriculture for subsistence. These challenges have increased commodity prices, making food unaffordable for many in the south of the country, where some 185,000 people are experiencing food insecurity and risk malnutrition. “Although the escalation of hostilities has limited basic services in the area, our teams are aiding the displaced, distributing food and more than 90,000 hot meals, over 5.8 million gallons of safe drinking water, and thousands of basic items such as mattresses, blankets, pillows, portable cooking appliances or solar lamps,” explained Natalia Anguera, Head of Action Against Hunger’s Middle East programs. “We’re also engaging in nutrition activities focused on the health of young children.”

Our Work in Lebanon Nearly 2 million people in Lebanon are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance. That's why Action Against Hunger has been on the ground since 2006 ensuring that families have access to nutritious food, clean water, jobs, and sanitation services.

Lebanon has been facing an economic crisis since 2019, which was further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Beirut port explosion in 2020. At the same time, it hosts a high level of refugees per capita. Despite these challenges, humanitarian funding dedicated to Lebanon has been falling steadily, with a 50% gap between hunger-related appeals and hunger-related funding. “In these difficult times, our joint efforts with the local NGO Ajdadouna has enabled us to provide two hot meals each day for displaced people in conflict-affected areas. We are also providing children with high-energy biscuits, diapers and kits,” said Celine Haddad, one of Action Against Hunger’s staff in southern Lebanon.

Millions in Need More than half of Lebanon’s population lives below the poverty line. Families across the country have little access to water and sanitation services, electricity, fuel, and healthcare. Many people go hungry every night. Today, the conflict in Gaza is exacerbating this crisis.