New byko-visc CP Cone & Plate Viscometers

The byko-visc CP Cone and Plate Viscometer is perfect for any R&D Lab seeking to determine the rheological behavior of their samples. byko-visc CP Lite Cone and Plate Viscometer is a simpler, streamlined version with pre-defined speeds according to international standards. Robust tungsten carbide plate with built-in temperature control. Easily lower and lift the cone with the electronic cone lift. Intuitive bayonet coupling ensures simple and reliable switching of cones. No need for recalibration!

Accurate, Repeatable, and Technologically Advanced Line of Precision Viscometers powered by Direct Drive Technology

BYK-Instruments, being no stranger to innovation, now manufactures their own byko-visc CP Cone and Plate Viscometers, after twenty years of being a trusted provider of privately labeled OEM versions.” — Sebastian Wagner, Ph.D., PTE Product Manager, BYK-Gardner GmbH

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- BYK-Gardner USA, a worldwide partner of the automotive, paint, and plastics industries for quality control of color, appearance, and physical properties, announces their own product line of cone and plate viscometers, marking a significant stride in its commitment to quality and precision.These new models, designed and manufactured by BYK-Instruments , will include both high-temperature and low-temperature units, each backed by Lite firmware options. They feature a robust direct drive motor as well as an electronic cone lift, ensuring precise and consistent results every time. The byko-visc CP Cone and Plate viscometers require only small sample volumes and can apply high shear rates in a defined measurement geometry, providing absolute viscosity values for comparable and reproducible results.The new product line includes byko-visc CP L (5-75°C), byko-visc CP H (50-235°C), and fixed speed models byko-visc CP Lite L, byko-visc CP Lite H, and additional Cones. They will boast the same intuitive, easy-to-use interface that users have come to love from BYK-Instruments.Features● Fixed cone geometries allow for absolute viscosity determination● Built-in temperature control - No additional thermal systems needed● Small (<2 mL) sample sizes save both material and time required to clean instrument● Precise shear rates from a robust direct drive motor design make it ideal for non-Newtonian samples● Measure high and low shear applications with one instrument● Switch cones without the need for recalibration● Bayonet coupling for easy cone attachmentWhat sets these new byko-visc CP Cone & Plate Viscometers apart? The BYK-Instruments' quality, design, engineering, and manufacturing go into every unit. The technologically advanced instruments are accurate, repeatable, intuitive, and easy to use."Choosing BYK-Instruments means you're not just buying a product; you're investing in reliable support , unparalleled service, and ongoing knowledge support," Dr. Wagner adds. "We make things easy for our customers, saving them time and reducing mistakes. It's the best value for the money on the market."About BYKBYK is a leading global supplier of specialty chemicals. The company’s innovative additives and differentiated solutions optimize product and material properties as well as production and application processes. BYK additives improve, among other things, the scratch resistance and gloss of surfaces, the mechanical strength or the flow behavior of materials, as well as properties such as lightfastness and flame retardancy. As part of quality assurance, BYK's measuring and testing instruments are used to effectively assess the appearance and physical properties.The company’s customers include manufacturers of coatings and printing inks, plastics, adhesives and sealants, as well as cleaners, floor coatings, and lubricants. BYK additives are also successfully used in the construction chemistry, oil and gas, and foundry industries.BYK has a global network of subsidiaries and operates production sites in Germany (Wesel, Kempen, Moosburg, Schkopau, Geretsried), the Netherlands (Deventer, Denekamp, Nijverdal), and the UK (Widnes), in the USA (Wallingford, Chester, Gonzales, Louisville, Earth City, Pompano Beach), and in China (Shanghai, Tongling).The company is part of the ALTANA Group and employs more than 2,500 people worldwide.# # #

