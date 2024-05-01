Mayor Bowser to Celebrate Spring Neighborhood Beautification Initiatives During Back to Basics Season

(Washington, DC) – On Wednesday, May 1 at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser, the District Department of Transportation (DDOT), the District Department of Public Works (DPW), and community members will celebrate Back to Basics season by showcasing two key programs: the Take a STEP DC (Sidewalk Transformation Enhancement Program) and the Great Streets Corridor Clean Up. The event will take place near Eastern High School, where DDOT is beginning sidewalk repair based on data and community concerns.

Mayor Bowser’s FY25 budget continues significant investments to support transportation infrastructure, street and sidewalk safety, and public works, including:

$37.9 million over a six-year period for major safety infrastructure improvements around schools;

$6 million for additional safety infrastructure around schools;

$193 million for paving and maintenance of local streets to maintain a state of good repair;

$115 million for maintenance of the existing sidewalk network and construction of new sidewalks in areas with gaps, with an additional $18 million in federal match funding over six years;

$98 million for rehabilitation of alleys through the District;

$3 million to continue the District’s curbside composting program, providing at-home organic waste pickup for 9,000 households;

$217 million in additional funding for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) to support Metrorail and Metrobus service levels;

$47 million for the 11th Street Bridge Park, a transformative pedestrian bridge and park that will connect the Anacostia and Fairlawn neighborhoods with Capitol Hill and Navy Yard; and

$32 million to expand the District’s network of protected bike lanes and make pedestrian safety improvements.

WHEN:

Wednesday, May 1 at 11 am



WHO:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Keith Anderson, Deputy Mayor for Operations and Infrastructure

Sharon Kershbaum, Director, DDOT

Timothy Spriggs, Director, DPW

Kimberly Martin, Commissioner, ANC for SMD 7C08

Steven Miller, Principal, Eastern High School



WHERE:

1835 East Capitol Street SE

*Closest Metro Station: Stadium-Amory*

*Closest Bikeshare: 19th & East Capitol St SE*



