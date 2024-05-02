NRI hosts Massive Stockroom Clearout Auction featuring 40,000+ Industrial Parts Valued at Over $7 M

DELTA, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NRI Industrial Sales, a leading provider of industrial surplus, is excited to announce its upcoming complete stockroom clearout auction, showcasing an extensive inventory valued at over $7 million. This exclusive event will feature more than 40,000 industrial parts and equipment sourced from multiple manufacturing facilities.

The auction will conclude on May 16th at 2:00 PM EDT, offering an opportunity for businesses, contractors, and resellers to acquire high-quality industrial assets across a wide range of brands and categories. Notable categories within the inventory include:

Automation & Control – Over 5,000 parts

Electrical – More than 1,400 components

Valves & Plumbing – Featuring 4,700+ parts

Tools & Instrumentation – Beyond 1,900 parts

“We are thrilled to bring such a comprehensive collection of industrial parts to auction. Make sure to mark your calendar and seize the opportunity to bid on our massive inventory for substantial savings!" said Ilan Levitin, Director of Sales at NRI.

NRI encourages bidders to schedule visits to their warehouses for inspections, allowing them to gain satisfaction and confidence in their bidding decisions. Interested bidders from all over the world can participate by visiting http://nriauctions.us/ and joining the online auctions.

About NRI Industrial Sales

NRI is one of the largest surplus equipment sellers in North America. NRI provides clients with sustainable solutions for highly sought-after new and used industrial equipment. NRI operates in various sectors, including Automotive, Manufacturing, Pulp and Paper, Oil and Petro-Chemical, Energy, Food Processing, and Mining.

