CNH is changing its NYSE ticker symbol to “CNH” on May 20

Basildon, May 1, 2024



CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI) announces that the Company’s common shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) will begin trading under the symbol “CNH” effective Monday, May 20, 2024.

This will replace the Company’s current ticker symbol, “CNHI”, marking a return to both our original ticker symbol “CNH” – used until 2013 – and our identity as a leading pureplay provider of equipment, technology and services for agriculture and construction. CNH Industrial N.V. will remain the name of the legal entity.

The ticker symbol for the Company’s 3.850% Notes due 2027 will also change from “CNHI 27” to “CNH 27” at the same time.

No action is required by the Company's shareholders or bondholders with respect to the ticker symbol changes, as the Company’s common stock and notes will continue to be listed on the NYSE and their CUSIP numbers will remain unchanged.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Hemisphere, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-precision satellite-based positioning, and heading technologies; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH’s 40,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

