SEACOR Marine Announces First Quarter 2024 Results

HOUSTON, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SMHI) (the “Company” or “SEACOR Marine”), a leading provider of marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide, today announced results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

SEACOR Marine’s consolidated operating revenues for the first quarter of 2024 were $62.8 million, operating loss was $10.6 million, and direct vessel profit (“DVP”)(1) was $14.7 million. This compares to consolidated operating revenues of $61.2 million, operating income of $0.2 million, and DVP of $22.7 million in the first quarter of 2023, and consolidated operating revenues of $73.1 million, operating income of $22.6 million, and DVP of $29.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Notable first quarter items include:

  • 2.6% increase in revenues from the first quarter of 2023 and a 14.1% decrease from the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Average day rates of $19,042, a 33.0% increase from the first quarter of 2023, and a 5.6% increase from the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • DVP margin of 23.4%, decreasing from 37.1% in the first quarter of 2023 and 40.8% in the fourth quarter of 2023, due in part to $8.5 million of drydocking and major repairs during the quarter, which are expensed as incurred.

For the first quarter of 2024, net loss was $23.1 million ($0.84 loss per basic and diluted share). This compares to a net loss for the first quarter of 2023 of $9.6 million ($0.36 loss per basic and diluted share). Sequentially, the first quarter 2024 results compare to a net income of $5.7 million ($0.21 earnings per basic share and $0.20 earnings per diluted share) in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Chief Executive Officer John Gellert commented:

“The first quarter results reflect both continued improvement in dayrates as well as lower seasonal utilization. We have been deliberate with our plans to conduct scheduled maintenance and reposition vessels during the winter months. These efforts incurred higher operating expenses and lowered utilization, resulting in a decline of our DVP metric as we expense drydocking and major repairs as incurred. We continue to achieve improved terms and pricing as vessels roll off contracts, and we expect significantly improved utilization as we complete vessel repositioning and enter new contracts.

Other than our U.S. segment, all of our business segments delivered positive results. In the U.S., we continue to see limited permitting for offshore activity for our customers in the oil and gas sector as well as delays in decommissioning plans. Additionally, U.S. offshore windfarm projects that we have been targeting have been delayed. However, demand for our premium liftboats remains very strong, and we have opportunities to redeploy other assets to more active markets. Internationally, we completed the hybrid battery upgrade of one of our PSVs and also repositioned two vessels, with several more vessels expected to complete their mobilizations to new markets during the second quarter.

We continue to see tight supply and growing demand worldwide. I expect that our efforts during the first quarter of 2024 will place the Company in an optimal position to utilize its assets to their full potential.”
___________________

(1 ) Direct vessel profit (defined as operating revenues less operating costs and expenses, “DVP”) is the Company’s measure of segment profitability. DVP is a critical financial measure used by the Company to analyze and compare the operating performance of its regions, without regard to financing decisions (depreciation and interest expense for owned vessels vs. lease expense for lease vessels). DVP is also useful when comparing the Company’s global fleet performance against those of our competitors who may have differing fleet financing structures. DVP has material limitations as an analytical tool in that it does not reflect all of the costs associated with the ownership and operation of our fleet, and it should not be considered in isolation or used as a substitute for our results as reported under GAAP. See page 4 for reconciliation of DVP to GAAP Operating Income (Loss), its most comparable GAAP measure.


SEACOR Marine provides global marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide. SEACOR Marine operates and manages a diverse fleet of offshore support vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection and repair; and handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms. Additionally, SEACOR Marine’s vessels provide emergency response services and accommodations for technicians and specialists.

Certain statements discussed in this release as well as in other reports, materials and oral statements that the Company releases from time to time to the public constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “target,” “forecast” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements concern management’s expectations, strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated economic performance and financial condition and other similar matters. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected by the management of the Company. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ significantly from these statements. Actual events or results are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and are described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. It should be understood that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Given these risk factors, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law. It is advisable, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K (if any). These statements constitute the Company’s cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Please visit SEACOR Marine’s website at www.seacormarine.com for additional information.
For all other requests, contact InvestorRelations@seacormarine.com

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands, except share data)

 		 
    Three Months Ended March 31,  
    2024     2023  
Operating Revenues   $ 62,770     $ 61,209  
Costs and Expenses:            
Operating     48,099       38,509  
Administrative and general     11,917       11,632  
Lease expense     481       720  
Depreciation and amortization     12,882       13,762  
      73,379       64,623  
(Losses) Gains on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net     (1 )     3,599  
Operating (Loss) Income     (10,610 )     185  
Other Income (Expense):            
Interest income     593       460  
Interest expense     (10,309 )     (8,788 )
Derivative losses, net     (543 )      
Foreign currency losses, net     (80 )     (825 )
Other, net     (95 )      
      (10,434 )     (9,153 )
Loss Before Income Tax Expense and Equity in (Losses) Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies     (21,044 )     (8,968 )
Income Tax Expense     925       1,157  
Loss Before Equity in (Losses) Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies     (21,969 )     (10,125 )
Equity in (Losses) Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies     (1,100 )     536  
Net Loss   $ (23,069 )   $ (9,589 )
             
Net Loss Per Share:            
Basic   $ (0.84 )   $ (0.36 )
Diluted   $ (0.84 )   $ (0.36 )
Weighted Average Common Stock and Warrants Outstanding:            
Basic     27,343,604       26,822,391  
Diluted     27,343,604       26,822,391  


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
 (in thousands, except statistics and per share data)

 		   
    Three Months Ended    
    Mar. 31,
2024		     Dec. 31,
2023		     Sep. 30,
2023		     Jun. 30,
2023		     Mar. 31,
2023		    
Time Charter Statistics:                                
Average Rates Per Day   $ 19,042     $ 18,031     $ 18,046     $ 15,250     $ 14,314    
Fleet Utilization     62 %     71 %     73 %     78 %     76 %  
Fleet Available Days     5,005       5,170       5,182       5,096       5,071    
Operating Revenues:                                
Time charter   $ 59,263     $ 66,498     $ 68,668     $ 60,804     $ 55,415    
Bareboat charter     364       368       368       364       360    
Other marine services     3,143       6,217       7,864       7,151       5,434    
      62,770       73,083       76,900       68,319       61,209    
Costs and Expenses:                                
Operating:                                
Personnel     21,670       22,080       19,943       19,944       19,803    
Repairs and maintenance     9,763       7,604       7,418       5,793       6,011    
Drydocking     6,706       2,561       1,768       2,256       13    
Insurance and loss reserves     1,738       2,944       1,833       2,390       2,789    
Fuel, lubes and supplies     4,523       3,683       5,047       3,638       4,819    
Other     3,699       4,397       4,133       3,709       5,074    
      48,099       43,269       40,142       37,730       38,509    
Direct Vessel Profit(1)     14,671       29,814       36,758       30,589       22,700    
Other Costs and Expenses:                                
Lease expense     481       679       651       698       720    
Administrative and general     11,917       11,547       12,300       13,704       11,632    
Depreciation and amortization     12,882       13,022       13,462       13,575       13,762    
      25,280       25,248       26,413       27,977       26,114    
(Losses) Gains on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net     (1 )     18,057       (512 )     265       3,599    
Operating (Loss) Income     (10,610 )     22,623       9,833       2,877       185    
Other Income (Expense):                                
Interest income     593       222       340       422       460    
Interest expense     (10,309 )     (10,444 )     (9,536 )     (8,736 )     (8,788 )  
Derivative (losses) gains, net     (543 )     608                      
Loss on debt extinguishment                 (2,004 )              
Foreign currency (losses) gains, net     (80 )     (1,276 )     571       (603 )     (825 )  
Other, net     (95 )                          
      (10,434 )     (10,890 )     (10,629 )     (8,917 )     (9,153 )  
(Loss) Income Before Income Tax Expense (Benefit) and Equity in (Losses) Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies     (21,044 )     11,733       (796 )     (6,040 )     (8,968 )  
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)     925       6,378       2,360       (1,096 )     1,157    
(Loss) Income Before Equity in (Losses) Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies     (21,969 )     5,355       (3,156 )     (4,944 )     (10,125 )  
Equity in (Losses) Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies     (1,100 )     374       2,273       373       536    
Net (Loss) Income   $ (23,069 )   $ 5,729     $ (883 )   $ (4,571 )   $ (9,589 )  
                                 
Net (Loss) Earnings Per Share:                                
Basic   $ (0.84 )   $ 0.21     $ (0.03 )   $ (0.17 )   $ (0.36 )  
Diluted   $ (0.84 )   $ 0.20     $ (0.03 )   $ (0.17 )   $ (0.36 )  
Weighted Average Common Stock and Warrants Outstanding:                                
Basic     27,344       27,182       27,182       27,138       26,822    
Diluted     27,344       28,401       27,182       27,138       26,822    
Common Shares and Warrants Outstanding at Period End     28,906       28,489       28,481       28,481       28,428    

______________________ 

(1) See full description of footnote above.


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY SEGMENT
(in thousands, except statistics)

 		 
    Three Months Ended  
    Mar. 31,
2024		     Dec. 31,
2023		     Sep. 30,
2023		     Jun. 30,
2023		     Mar. 31,
2023		  
United States, primarily Gulf of Mexico                              
Time Charter Statistics:                              
Average rates per day worked   $ 28,156     $ 22,584     $ 23,663     $ 16,115     $ 18,359  
Fleet utilization     27 %     50 %     57 %     35 %     35 %
Fleet available days     927       1,152       1,196       1,080       1,015  
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings     137       61       151       229       112  
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status(2)     182       254       206       173       211  
Operating Revenues:                              
Time charter   $ 6,957     $ 12,929     $ 16,236     $ 6,121     $ 6,564  
Other marine services     1,026       5,346       5,478       3,004       3,850  
      7,983       18,275       21,714       9,125       10,414  
Direct Costs and Expenses:                              
Operating:                              
Personnel     5,781       6,906       6,712       5,957       6,535  
Repairs and maintenance     1,404       819       1,560       1,573       1,194  
Drydocking     1,968       303       462       1,506       43  
Insurance and loss reserves     396       1,297       332       1,082       1,041  
Fuel, lubes and supplies     667       1,032       958       924       783  
Other     (171 )     475       375       346       231  
      10,045       10,832       10,399       11,388       9,827  
Direct Vessel Profit (Loss)(1)   $ (2,062 )   $ 7,443     $ 11,315     $ (2,263 )   $ 587  
Other Costs and Expenses:                              
Lease expense   $ 138     $ 141     $ 116     $ 143     $ 136  
Depreciation and amortization     2,750       3,479       3,810       3,861       3,535  
                               
Africa and Europe                              
Time Charter Statistics:                              
Average rates per day worked   $ 15,197     $ 15,233     $ 15,388     $ 14,982     $ 12,835  
Fleet utilization     76 %     82 %     84 %     94 %     87 %
Fleet available days     1,775       1,748       1,748       1,729       1,710  
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings     238       124       111       58       118  
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status(3)     91       92       54              
Operating Revenues:                              
Time charter   $ 20,555     $ 21,791     $ 22,528     $ 24,414     $ 18,996  
Other marine services     169       189       1,943       225       225  
      20,724       21,980       24,471       24,639       19,221  
Direct Costs and Expenses:                              
Operating:                              
Personnel     5,181       6,007       5,089       4,833       4,505  
Repairs and maintenance     3,209       2,807       2,214       2,050       2,553  
Drydocking     2,032       1,298       320       144       1,184  
Insurance and loss reserves     334       416       573       420       318  
Fuel, lubes and supplies     1,287       623       2,573       1,419       2,215  
Other     2,199       2,267       2,448       2,608       2,749  
      14,242       13,418       13,217       11,474       13,524  
Direct Vessel Profit(1)   $ 6,482     $ 8,562     $ 11,254     $ 13,165     $ 5,697  
Other Costs and Expenses:                              
Lease expense   $ 178     $ 289     $ 372     $ 408     $ 429  
Depreciation and amortization     3,915       3,747       3,821       3,853       3,925  

______________________ 
(1) See full description of footnote above.
(2) Includes one liftboat and one FSV cold-stacked in this region as of March 31, 2024.
(3) Includes one AHTS cold-stacked in this region that is classified as held for sale as of March 31, 2024.


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
 UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY SEGMENT (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)

 		 
    Three Months Ended  
    Mar. 31,
2024		     Dec. 31,
2023		     Sep. 30,
2023		     Jun. 30,
2023		     Mar. 31,
2023		  
Middle East and Asia                              
Time Charter Statistics:                              
Average rates per day worked   $ 16,934     $ 17,590     $ 16,313     $ 13,245     $ 13,562  
Fleet utilization     71 %     69 %     67 %     86 %     82 %
Fleet available days     1,365       1,461       1,472       1,456       1,440  
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings     224       360       297       58       76  
Operating Revenues:                              
Time charter   $ 16,477     $ 17,729     $ 16,087     $ 16,563     $ 16,028  
Other marine services     350       539       267       3,512       27  
      16,827       18,268       16,354       20,075       16,055  
Direct Costs and Expenses:                              
Operating:                              
Personnel     5,963       5,522       5,157       5,266       4,841  
Repairs and maintenance     2,712       2,590       2,623       1,219       677  
Drydocking     1,483       624       1,056       (684 )     (1,095 )
Insurance and loss reserves     618       1,022       711       720       1,185  
Fuel, lubes and supplies     1,198       1,242       743       425       1,142  
Other     1,000       1,133       943       389       1,496  
      12,974       12,133       11,233       7,335       8,246  
Direct Vessel Profit(1)   $ 3,853     $ 6,135     $ 5,121     $ 12,740     $ 7,809  
Other Costs and Expenses:                              
Lease expense   $ 85     $ 158     $ 59     $ 67     $ 76  
Depreciation and amortization     3,496       3,643       3,721       3,708       3,688  
                               
Latin America                              
Time Charter Statistics:                              
Average rates per day worked   $ 28,308     $ 20,745     $ 20,656     $ 18,846     $ 16,229  
Fleet utilization     58 %     84 %     87 %     88 %     94 %
Fleet available days     938       809       766       831       906  
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings                 67       79       22  
Operating Revenues:                              
Time charter   $ 15,274     $ 14,049     $ 13,817     $ 13,706     $ 13,827  
Bareboat charter     364       368       368       364       360  
Other marine services     1,598       143       176       410       1,332  
      17,236       14,560       14,361       14,480       15,519  
Direct Costs and Expenses:                              
Operating:                              
Personnel     4,745       3,645       2,985       3,888       3,922  
Repairs and maintenance     2,438       1,388       1,021       951       1,587  
Drydocking     1,223       336       (70 )     1,290       (119 )
Insurance and loss reserves     390       209       217       168       245  
Fuel, lubes and supplies     1,371       786       773       870       679  
Other     671       522       367       366       598  
      10,838       6,886       5,293       7,533       6,912  
Direct Vessel Profit(1)   $ 6,398     $ 7,674     $ 9,068     $ 6,947     $ 8,607  
Other Costs and Expenses:                              
Lease expense   $ 80     $ 91     $ 104     $ 80     $ 79  
Depreciation and amortization     2,721       2,153       2,110       2,153       2,614  

______________________
(1) See full description of footnote above.


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS
(in thousands, except statistics)

 		 
    Three Months Ended  
    Mar. 31,
2024		     Dec. 31,
2023		     Sep. 30,
2023		     Jun. 30,
2023		     Mar. 31,
2023		  
AHTS                              
Time Charter Statistics:                              
Average rates per day worked   $ 8,538     $ 8,937     $ 9,947     $ 8,916     $ 9,244  
Fleet utilization     75 %     64 %     50 %     85 %     81 %
Fleet available days     364       368       368       364       391  
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings           41       111       13       45  
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status     91       92       54             31  
Operating Revenues:                              
Time charter   $ 2,331     $ 2,102     $ 1,831     $ 2,762     $ 2,915  
Other marine services           6       930              
      2,331       2,108       2,761       2,762       2,915  
Direct Costs and Expenses:                              
Operating:                              
Personnel   $ 1,064     $ 944     $ 1,019     $ 1,069     $ 995  
Repairs and maintenance     220       612       484       186       216  
Drydocking     68       58       747       131       420  
Insurance and loss reserves     43       73       88       78       68  
Fuel, lubes and supplies     616       375       428       192       476  
Other     287       295       378       329       448  
      2,298       2,357       3,144       1,985       2,623  
Other Costs and Expenses:                              
Lease expense   $ 171     $ 253     $ 331     $ 332     $ 331  
Depreciation and amortization     175       175       249       298       298  
                               
FSV                              
Time Charter Statistics:                              
Average rates per day worked   $ 11,834     $ 11,841     $ 11,441     $ 11,314     $ 10,609  
Fleet utilization     72 %     74 %     79 %     92 %     91 %
Fleet available days     2,002       2,105       2,116       2,093       2,070  
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings     216       337       227       86       66  
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status     91       92       69       82       90  
Operating Revenues:                              
Time charter   $ 17,081     $ 18,502     $ 19,135     $ 21,747     $ 19,988  
Other marine services     126       163       652       71       190  
      17,207       18,665       19,787       21,818       20,178  
Direct Costs and Expenses:                              
Operating:                              
Personnel   $ 5,649     $ 5,320     $ 5,144     $ 5,083     $ 4,861  
Repairs and maintenance     3,093       2,691       2,787       1,134       1,867  
Drydocking     1,869       1,710       870       1,342       128  
Insurance and loss reserves     277       507       185       337       334  
Fuel, lubes and supplies     1,051       1,441       1,501       1,108       1,382  
Other     1,649       1,632       1,552       1,536       1,803  
      13,588       13,301       12,039       10,540       10,375  
Other Costs and Expenses:                              
Depreciation and amortization   $ 4,744     $ 4,879     $ 5,002     $ 4,952     $ 4,946  


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)

 		 
    Three Months Ended  
    Mar. 31,
2024		     Dec. 31,
2023		     Sep. 30,
2023		     Jun. 30,
2023		     Mar. 31,
2023		  
PSV                              
Time Charter Statistics:                              
Average rates per day worked   $ 19,133     $ 19,778     $ 19,528     $ 17,545     $ 14,827  
Fleet utilization     53 %     77 %     78 %     80 %     70 %
Fleet available days     1,911       1,902       1,870       1,820       1,800  
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings     307       109       110       92       124  
Operating Revenues:                              
Time charter   $ 19,390     $ 29,140     $ 28,580     $ 25,458     $ 18,800  
Bareboat charter     364       368       368       364       360  
Other marine services     416       595       696       584       1,203  
      20,170       30,103       29,644       26,406       20,363  
Direct Costs and Expenses:                              
Operating:                              
Personnel   $ 8,850     $ 9,017     $ 8,793     $ 8,738     $ 8,849  
Repairs and maintenance     4,393       3,520       2,504       2,998       3,475  
Drydocking     3,386       472       232       12       609  
Insurance and loss reserves     395       690       682       421       419  
Fuel, lubes and supplies     1,889       1,027       2,352       2,124       2,331  
Other     1,395       1,922       1,761       1,405       2,677  
      20,308       16,648       16,324       15,698       18,360  
Other Costs and Expenses:                              
Depreciation and amortization   $ 4,073     $ 4,073     $ 4,073     $ 4,072     $ 4,262  


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)

 		 
    Three Months Ended  
    Mar. 31,
2024		     Dec. 31,
2023		     Sep. 30,
2023		     Jun. 30,
2023		     Mar. 31,
2023		  
Liftboats                              
Time Charter Statistics:                              
Average rates per day worked   $ 53,506     $ 40,181     $ 39,419     $ 35,623     $ 33,936  
Fleet utilization     53 %     52 %     59 %     37 %     50 %
Fleet available days     728       795       828       819       810  
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings     78       60       111       233       94  
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status     91       162       137       91       90  
Operating Revenues:                              
Time charter   $ 20,461     $ 16,754     $ 19,122     $ 10,837     $ 13,712  
Other marine services     1,772       4,666       4,710       5,495       2,930  
      22,233       21,420       23,832       16,332       16,642  
Direct Costs and Expenses:                              
Operating:                              
Personnel   $ 6,140     $ 5,316     $ 4,983     $ 5,065     $ 5,068  
Repairs and maintenance     2,035       769       1,643       1,472       499  
Drydocking     1,383       321       (81 )     849       (1,141 )
Insurance and loss reserves     1,282       1,554       1,148       1,418       1,907  
Fuel, lubes and supplies     967       838       766       219       619  
Other     343       531       445       441       125  
      12,150       9,329       8,904       9,464       7,077  
Other Costs and Expenses:                              
Depreciation and amortization     3,866       3,867       4,099       4,215       4,214  
                               
Other Activity                              
Operating Revenues:                              
Other marine services   $ 829     $ 787     $ 876     $ 1,001     $ 1,111  
      829       787       876       1,001       1,111  
Direct Costs and Expenses:                              
Operating:                              
Personnel   $ (33 )   $ 1,483     $ 4     $ (11 )   $ 30  
Repairs and maintenance     22       12             3       (46 )
Drydocking                       (78 )     (3 )
Insurance and loss reserves     (259 )     120       (270 )     136       61  
Fuel, lubes and supplies           2             (5 )     11  
Other     25       17       (3 )     (2 )     21  
      (245 )     1,634       (269 )     43       74  
Other Costs and Expenses:                              
Lease expense   $ 310     $ 426     $ 320     $ 366     $ 389  
Depreciation and amortization     24       28       39       38       42  


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)

 		 
    Mar. 31,
2024		     Dec. 31,
2023		     Sep. 30,
2023		     Jun. 30,
2023		     Mar. 31,
2023		  
ASSETS                              
Current Assets:                              
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 59,593     $ 67,455     $ 55,840     $ 40,750     $ 40,570  
Restricted cash     2,566       16,676       2,796       2,796       3,082  
Receivables:                              
Trade, net of allowance for credit loss     58,272       63,728       63,246       60,022       60,114  
Other     12,210       11,049       8,662       12,032       11,650  
Note receivable                       5,000       10,000  
Tax receivable     983       983       445       445       445  
Inventories     2,516       1,609       1,738       1,653       2,207  
Prepaid expenses and other     3,425       2,686       2,957       3,112       3,233  
Assets held for sale     500       500       6,093              
Total current assets     140,065       164,686       141,777       125,810       131,301  
Property and Equipment:                              
Historical cost     919,139       918,823       936,520       966,338       969,328  
Accumulated depreciation     (337,001 )     (324,141 )     (318,549 )     (334,678 )     (324,197 )
      582,138       594,682       617,971       631,660       645,131  
Construction in progress     13,410       10,362       9,413       8,876       8,540  
Net property and equipment     595,548       605,044       627,384       640,536       653,671  
Right-of-use asset - operating leases     3,988       4,291       4,907       5,703       5,984  
Right-of-use asset - finance leases     29       37       45       6,495       6,654  
Investments, at equity, and advances to 50% or less owned companies     3,122       4,125       3,857       3,253       3,594  
Other assets     2,094       2,153       2,095       2,139       2,079  
Total assets   $ 744,846     $ 780,336     $ 780,065     $ 783,936     $ 803,283  
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY                              
Current Liabilities:                              
Current portion of operating lease liabilities   $ 1,285     $ 1,591     $ 1,856     $ 1,792     $ 1,764  
Current portion of finance lease liabilities     33       35       35       611       563  
Current portion of long-term debt     28,605       28,365       28,005       63,959       60,523  
Accounts payable     23,453       27,562       32,468       39,013       44,256  
Other current liabilities     21,067       19,533       21,340       21,027       20,185  
Total current liabilities     74,443       77,086       83,704       126,402       127,291  
Long-term operating lease liabilities     3,390       3,529       3,571       4,030       4,474  
Long-term finance lease liabilities           6       15       6,462       6,644  
Long-term debt     281,989       287,544       291,843       243,960       254,450  
Deferred income taxes     33,873       35,718       33,078       34,038       39,120  
Deferred gains and other liabilities     2,285       2,229       2,217       2,189       2,264  
Total liabilities     395,980       406,112       414,428       417,081       434,243  
Equity:                              
SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. stockholders’ equity:                              
Common stock     286       280       280       280       279  
Additional paid-in capital     474,433       472,692       471,158       469,618       467,896  
Accumulated deficit     (125,609 )     (102,425 )     (108,154 )     (107,271 )     (102,700 )
Shares held in treasury     (8,071 )     (4,221 )     (4,221 )     (4,221 )     (4,119 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax     7,506       7,577       6,253       8,128       7,363  
      348,545       373,903       365,316       366,534       368,719  
Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries     321       321       321       321       321  
Total equity     348,866       374,224       365,637       366,855       369,040  
Total liabilities and equity   $ 744,846     $ 780,336     $ 780,065     $ 783,936     $ 803,283  


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)

 		 
    Three Months Ended  
    Mar. 31,
2024		     Dec. 31,
2023		     Sep. 30,
2023		     Jun. 30,
2023		     Mar. 31,
2023		  
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:                              
Net (Loss) Income   $ (23,069 )   $ 5,729     $ (883 )   $ (4,571 )   $ (9,589 )
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:                              
Depreciation and amortization     12,882       13,022       13,462       13,575       13,762  
Deferred financing costs amortization     295       279       459       423       418  
Stock-based compensation expense     1,645       1,510       1,540       1,723       1,227  
Debt discount amortization     1,926       1,862       1,714       1,627       1,558  
Allowance for credit losses     3       266       594       2,763       (104 )
Loss (gain) from equipment sales, retirements or impairments     1       (18,057 )     512       (265 )     (3,599 )
Losses on debt extinguishment                 177              
Derivative losses (gains)     543       (608 )                  
Interest on finance lease           1       59       70       72  
Settlements on derivative transactions, net     164             197       226       154  
Currency losses (gains)     80       1,276       (571 )     603       825  
Deferred income taxes     (1,845 )     2,640       (960 )     (5,082 )     (1,659 )
Equity losses (earnings)     1,100       (374 )     (2,273 )     (373 )     (536 )
Dividends received from equity investees           166       1,031       1,044        
Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities:                              
Accounts receivables     4,291       (3,472 )     (747 )     (3,139 )     (9,857 )
Other assets     (1,290 )     733       493       1,017       45  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities     (3,895 )     (6,456 )     (7,705 )     (5,758 )     6,731  
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities     (7,169 )     (1,483 )     7,099       3,883       (552 )
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:                              
Purchases of property and equipment     (3,416 )     (3,644 )     (6,455 )     (35 )     (470 )
Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment           36,692             427       7,611  
Net investing activities in property and equipment     (3,416 )     33,048       (6,455 )     392       7,141  
Principal payments on notes due from others                 5,000       5,000       5,000  
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities     (3,416 )     33,048       (1,455 )     5,392       12,141  
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:                              
Payments on long-term debt     (7,530 )     (6,173 )     (4,901 )     (9,483 )     (8,608 )
Payments on debt extinguishment                 (104,832 )     (26,772 )      
Payments on debt extinguishment cost                 (1,827 )            
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of issue costs           87       121,207       27,181        
Payments on finance leases     (9 )     (9 )     (204 )     (204 )     (114 )
Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of issue costs           24                    
Proceeds from exercise of stock options                             6  
Tax withholdings on restricted stock vesting     (3,850 )                 (102 )     (2,266 )
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities     (11,389 )     (6,071 )     9,443       (9,380 )     (10,982 )
Effects of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents     2       1       3       (1 )      
Net Change in Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents     (21,972 )     25,495       15,090       (106 )     607  
Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period     84,131       58,636       43,546       43,652       43,045  
Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period   $ 62,159     $ 84,131     $ 58,636     $ 43,546     $ 43,652  


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED FLEET COUNTS

 		 
    Owned     Leased-in     Managed     Total  
March 31, 2024                        
AHTS     3       1             4  
FSV     22             1       23  
PSV     21                   21  
Liftboats     8                   8  
      54       1       1       56  
December 31, 2023                        
AHTS     3       1             4  
FSV     22             3       25  
PSV     21                   21  
Liftboats     8                   8  
      54       1       3       58  

