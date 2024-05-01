Submit Release
Hudson Technologies Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, Hudson reported revenues of $65.3 million, a decrease of 15% compared to revenues of $77.2 million in the comparable 2023 period. The decrease is primarily related to decreased selling prices for certain refrigerants as well as lower revenue from the Company’s DLA contract in the quarter compared to the first quarter of 2023. Gross margin in the first quarter of 2024 was 33%, compared to 39% in the first quarter of 2023. Hudson reported operating income of $12.8 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to operating income of $22.7 million in the prior year period. The Company recorded net income of $9.6 million or $0.21 per basic and $0.20 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2024, compared to net income of $15.5 million or $0.34 per basic and $0.33 per diluted share in the same period of 2023.

Brian F. Coleman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hudson Technologies commented, “Our 2024 selling season has kicked off largely as we expected, with our first quarter revenues reflecting a difficult comparison to the first quarter of 2023, which reflected higher sale prices for certain refrigerants as well as higher volume from our DLA contract. During the first quarter of 2024, the industry saw pricing for certain refrigerants decline by approximately 20% as compared to pricing levels in the first quarter of 2023.

“In the event that current pricing levels continue for the balance of the 2024 selling season, we would anticipate full year revenue in the range of $250 to $265 million, with gross margin below our targeted 35%. Given the ongoing stepdown in virgin HFC production, as supply tightens, we would expect to see an increase in the sales price for certain refrigerants and the achievement of our long-range gross margin target of 35%, but the timing is difficult to predict. In the meantime, the current lower pricing dynamic provides us the opportunity to replenish our inventory with lower cost refrigerants as we move through the 2024 cooling season. To the extent that the current pricing dynamic that we have seen in the first quarter of 2024 continues through the sales season, then we would not expect to meet our previously stated 2025 revenue and gross margin targets.”

Mr. Coleman concluded, “As we have often mentioned, our selling season comprises nine months, and we believe the 2024 season will provide us with enhanced visibility around the ongoing HFC phasedown and corresponding supply/demand dynamics as we navigate the 40% stepdown in virgin HFC production and consumption. Additionally, the EPA’s proposed Refrigerant Management rule is expected to be finalized in late summer and includes proposed language mandating the use of reclaimed refrigerants for certain applications and equipment.    While 2024 may not unfold as favorably as previously expected, it is important to reiterate our confidence that the phasedown of HFC will ultimately move pricing higher, accelerate reclamation adoption and drive enhanced profitability in our business. With our industry leading reclamation technology and established customer network, we believe Hudson is well positioned to benefit from the continued implementation of the AIM Act as virgin HFC refrigerant production and consumption is reduced and the industry begins to rely more meaningfully on reclaimed refrigerants to service the existing installed base of cooling and refrigeration equipment.”  

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the first quarter results today, May 1, 2024 at 5:00 P.M. Eastern Time.

To access the live webcast, log onto the Hudson Technologies website at www.hudsontech.com, and click on “Events”.

To participate in the call by phone, dial (888) 506-0062 approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. International callers please dial (973) 528-0011. Callers should use entry code: 758914.

A replay of the teleconference will be available until May 31, 2024 and may be accessed by dialing (877) 481-4010. International callers may dial (919) 882-2331. Callers should use conference ID: 50388.

About Hudson Technologies         

Hudson Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative and sustainable refrigerant products and services to the Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning and Refrigeration industry. For nearly three decades, we have demonstrated our commitment to our customers and the environment by becoming one of the first in the United States and largest refrigerant reclaimers through multimillion dollar investments in the plants and advanced separation technology required to recover a wide variety of refrigerants and restoring them to Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute standard for reuse as certified EMERALD Refrigerants™.   The Company's products and services are primarily used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, and include refrigerant and industrial gas sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants and RefrigerantSide® Services performed at a customer's site, consisting of system decontamination to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants. The Company’s SmartEnergy OPS® service is a web-based real time continuous monitoring service applicable to a facility’s refrigeration systems and other energy systems. The Company’s Chiller Chemistry® and Chill Smart® services are also predictive and diagnostic service offerings. As a component of the Company’s products and services, the Company also generates carbon offset projects.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements contained herein which are not historical facts constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  Such factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the laws and regulations affecting the industry, changes in the demand and price for refrigerants (including unfavorable market conditions adversely affecting the demand for, and the price of, refrigerants), the Company's ability to source refrigerants, regulatory and economic factors, seasonality, competition, litigation, the nature of supplier or customer arrangements that become available to the Company in the future, adverse weather conditions, possible technological obsolescence of existing products and services, possible reduction in the carrying value of long-lived assets, estimates of the useful life of its assets, potential environmental liability, customer concentration, the ability to obtain financing, the ability to meet financial covenants under its existing credit facility, any delays or interruptions in bringing products and services to market, the timely availability of any requisite permits and authorizations from governmental entities and third parties as well as factors relating to doing business outside the United States, including changes in the laws, regulations, policies, and political, financial and economic conditions, including inflation, interest and currency exchange rates, of countries in which the Company may seek to conduct business, the Company’s ability to successfully integrate any assets it acquires from third parties into its operations, and other risks detailed in the Company's 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "may", "plan", "should" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.  Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made.

 
Investor Relations Contact:
John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau
IMS Investor Relations
(203) 972-9200
jnesbett@institutionalms.com
Company Contact:
Brian F. Coleman, President & CEO
Hudson Technologies, Inc.
(845) 735-6000
bcoleman@hudsontech.com


 
Hudson Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in thousands, except for share and par value amounts)
 
       March 31,       December 31, 
    2024   2023
    (unaudited)      
Assets            
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 10,551   $ 12,446
Trade accounts receivable – net     35,936     25,169
Inventories     147,759     154,450
Income tax receivable     1,687     5,438
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     7,551     7,492
Total current assets     203,484     204,995
             
Property, plant and equipment, less accumulated depreciation     19,467     19,375
Goodwill     47,803     47,803
Intangible assets, less accumulated amortization     14,072     14,771
Right of use asset     6,176     6,591
Other assets     3,161     3,137
Total Assets   $ 294,163   $ 296,672
             
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity            
Current liabilities:            
Trade accounts payable   $ 13,741   $ 23,399
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities     31,428     31,537
Accrued payroll     2,189     3,615
Total current liabilities     47,358     58,551
Deferred tax liability     3,705     4,558
Long-term lease liabilities     4,489     4,790
Total Liabilities     55,552     67,899
             
Commitments and contingencies            
             
Stockholders’ equity:            
Preferred stock, shares authorized 5,000,000: Series A Convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value ($100 liquidation preference value); shares authorized 150,000; none issued or outstanding        
Common stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized 100,000,000; issued and outstanding: 45,510,925 and 45,502,380, respectively     455     455
Additional paid-in capital     118,367     118,091
Retained earnings     119,789     110,227
Total Stockholders’ Equity     238,611     228,773
             
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity   $ 294,163   $ 296,672


 
Hudson Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
(unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share amounts)
 
       Three-months period
    ended March 31, 
       2024        2023  
Revenues   $ 65,250     $ 77,199  
Cost of sales     43,829       46,869  
Gross profit     21,421       30,330  
             
Operating expenses:            
Selling, general and administrative     7,947       6,977  
Amortization     698       698  
Total operating expenses     8,645       7,675  
             
Operating income     12,776       22,655  
             
Interest expense     (214 )     (1,849 )
             
Income before income taxes     12,562       20,806  
             
Income tax expense     3,000       5,275  
             
Net income   $ 9,562     $ 15,531  
             
Net income per common share – Basic   $ 0.21     $ 0.34  
Net income per common share – Diluted   $ 0.20     $ 0.33  
Weighted average number of shares outstanding – Basic     45,509,423       45,298,514  
Weighted average number of shares outstanding – Diluted     47,468,520       47,311,027  


 
Hudson Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)
 
       Three-months period
    ended March 31, 
       2024        2023  
Cash flows from operating activities:            
Net income   $ 9,562     $ 15,531  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash (used in) provided by operating activities:            
Depreciation     744       751  
Amortization of intangible assets     698       698  
Amortization of lease right of use asset, net     (1 )     1  
Lower of cost or net realizable value inventory adjustment     397       322  
Allowance for doubtful accounts     163       509  
Share based compensation     279       1,057  
Amortization of deferred finance costs     57       268  
Deferred tax expense     (853 )     1,357  
Changes in assets and liabilities:            
Trade accounts receivable     (10,930 )     (18,401 )
Inventories     6,294       8,047  
Prepaid and other assets     (140 )     (1,493 )
Income taxes receivable     3,751       3,777  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses     (10,954 )     (1,758 )
Cash (used in) provided by operating activities     (933 )     10,666  
             
Cash flows from investing activities:            
Additions to property, plant, and equipment     (960 )     (412 )
Cash used in investing activities     (960 )     (412 )
             
Cash flows from financing activities:            
Proceeds from issuance of common stock     1       38  
Excess tax benefits from exercise of stock options     (3 )     (2 )
Repayment of long-term debt           (3,263 )
Cash used in financing activities     (2 )     (3,227 )
             
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents     (1,895 )     7,027  
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period     12,446       5,295  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period   $ 10,551     $ 12,322  
             
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:            
Cash paid for interest   $ 105     $ 1,369  
             
Cash paid for income taxes – net   $ 102     $ 142  


