FormFactor, Inc. Reports 2024 First Quarter Results

Reports Q1 Revenue Near the Top-End of the Outlook Range, Sees Significant Step-Up in Demand in Q2’24

LIVERMORE, Calif., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORM) today announced its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 ended March 30, 2024. Quarterly revenues were $168.7 million, an increase of 0.3% compared to $168.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, and an increase of 0.8% from $167.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.



Revenue near the top-end of the outlook range; non-GAAP gross margins below the outlook range, due to weaker product mix in both segments and higher warranty costs; and non-GAAP EPS slightly below the midpoint of the outlook range, due to the lower-than-expected gross margins.

Robust DRAM demand, with strong growth in High-Bandwidth-Memory on top of steady DDR5 new-design activity.

Re-aligned the Company’s organizational structure to consolidate its global operations, recruited two executives to lead its operations and commercial functions, and appointed a director with significant operational experience.



“DRAM probe card demand continues to be robust, and as expected, first quarter DRAM revenue reached the peak levels we last experienced in 2021,” said Mike Slessor, CEO of FormFactor, Inc. “Our recently completed organizational and talent changes position the Company for its next phase of growth driven by industry adoption of advanced packaging.”

First Quarter Highlights

On a GAAP basis, net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 was $21.8 million, or $0.28 per fully-diluted share, compared to net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 of $75.8 million, or $0.97 per fully-diluted share, and net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 of $1.3 million, or $0.02 per fully-diluted share. Gross margin for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 was 37.2%, compared with 40.4% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, and 36.5% in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 was $14.3 million, or $0.18 per fully-diluted share, compared to net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 of $15.7 million, or $0.20 per fully-diluted share, and net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 of $12.5 million, or $0.16 per fully-diluted share. On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 was 38.7%, compared with 42.1% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, and 38.4% in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

GAAP net cash provided by operating activities for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 was $33.0 million, compared to $9.3 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, and $12.3 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure, for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 was $19.7 million, compared to free cash flow for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 of negative $0.3 million, and free cash flow for the first quarter of 2023 of negative $7.3 million.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures is provided in the schedules included below.

Outlook

Dr. Slessor added, “We are experiencing a significant sequential step-up in demand, with an expected corresponding increase in gross margin and non-GAAP EPS, which we expect will continue through the second quarter. This is driven primarily by strength in both DRAM and Foundry & Logic probe cards, as industry adoption of advanced packaging accelerates.”

For the second quarter ending June 29, 2024, FormFactor is providing the following outlook*:

GAAP Reconciling Items** Non-GAAP Revenue $195 million +/- $5 million — $195 million +/- $5 million Gross Margin 44% +/- 1.5% $2 million 45% +/- 1.5% Net income per diluted share $0.19 +/- $0.04 $0.12 $0.31 +/- $0.04

*This outlook assumes consistent foreign currency rates.

**Reconciling items are stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, divestiture related expenses, adjustments to the gain on sale of business, and amortization of intangible assets and fixed asset fair value adjustments due to acquisitions, net of applicable income tax impacts.

We posted our revenue breakdown by geographic region, by market segment and with customers with greater than 10% of total revenue on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.formfactor.com. We will conduct a conference call at 1:25 p.m. PT, or 4:25 p.m. ET, today.

The public is invited to listen to a live webcast of FormFactor’s conference call on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.formfactor.com. A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call. The replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of our website, www.formfactor.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information :

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial results prepared under generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, we disclose certain non-GAAP measures of non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses non-GAAP operating income and free cash flow, that are adjusted from the nearest GAAP financial measure to exclude certain costs, expenses, gains and losses. Reconciliations of the adjustments to GAAP results for the three months ended March 30, 2024, and for outlook provided before, as well as for the comparable periods of fiscal 2023, are provided below, and on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.formfactor.com. Information regarding the ways in which management uses non-GAAP financial information to evaluate its business, management's reasons for using this non-GAAP financial information, and limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial information, is included under “About our Non-GAAP Financial Measures” following the tables below.

About FormFactor :

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full semiconductor product life cycle - from characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor’s products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.formfactor.com.

Forward-looking Statements :

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the federal securities laws, including with respect to the Company’s future financial and operating results, and the Company’s plans, strategies and objectives for future operations. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs as of the date of this release, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future financial and operating results, including under the heading "Outlook" above, customer demand, conditions in the semiconductor industry, and other statements regarding the Company’s business. Forward-looking statements may contain words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” and “continue,” the negative or plural of these words and similar expressions, and include the assumptions that underlie such statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in demand for the Company’s products; customer-specific demand; market opportunity; anticipated industry trends; the availability, benefits, and speed of customer acceptance or implementation of new products and technologies; manufacturing, processing, and design capacity, goals, expansion, volumes, and progress; difficulties or delays in research and development; industry seasonality; risks to the Company’s realization of benefits from acquisitions, investments in capacity and investments in new electronic data systems and information technology; reliance on customers or third parties (including suppliers); changes in macro-economic environments; events affecting global and regional economic and market conditions and stability such as military conflicts, political volatility, infectious diseases and pandemics, and similar factors, operating separately or in combination; and other factors, including those set forth in the Company’s most current annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other filings by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, there are varying barriers to international trade, including restrictive trade and export regulations such as the US-China restrictions, dynamic tariffs, trade disputes between the U.S. and other countries, and national security developments or tensions, that may substantially restrict or condition our sales to or in certain countries, increase the cost of doing business internationally, and disrupt our supply chain. No assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements within this press release will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what impact they will have on the results of operations or financial condition of the Company. Unless required by law, the Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or revise its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.





FORMFACTOR, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 30,

2024 December 30,

2023 April 1,

2023 Revenues $ 168,725 $ 168,163 $ 167,448 Cost of revenues 105,987 100,229 106,370 Gross profit 62,738 67,934 61,078 Operating expenses: Research and development 28,627 28,166 28,245 Selling, general and administrative 33,079 31,451 32,742 Total operating expenses 61,706 59,617 60,987 Gain on sale of business 20,271 72,953 — Operating income 21,303 81,270 91 Interest income, net 3,156 2,376 1,276 Other income (expense), net 520 (1,546 ) 23 Income before income taxes 24,979 82,100 1,390 Provision for income taxes 3,198 6,254 48 Net income $ 21,781 $ 75,846 $ 1,342 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.28 $ 0.98 $ 0.02 Diluted $ 0.28 $ 0.97 $ 0.02 Weighted-average number of shares used in per share calculations: Basic 77,452 77,684 77,066 Diluted 78,490 78,410 77,255





FORMFACTOR, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 30,

2024 December 30,

2023 April 1,

2023 GAAP Gross Profit $ 62,738 $ 67,934 $ 61,078 Adjustments: Amortization of intangibles, inventory and fixed asset fair value adjustments due to acquisitions, and other 630 756 1,356 Stock-based compensation 1,928 2,053 1,910 Restructuring charges — — 25 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 65,296 $ 70,743 $ 64,369 GAAP Gross Margin 37.2 % 40.4 % 36.5 % Adjustments: Amortization of intangibles, inventory and fixed asset fair value adjustments due to acquisitions and other 0.4 % 0.5 % 0.8 % Stock-based compensation 1.1 % 1.2 % 1.1 % Restructuring charges — % — % — % Non-GAAP Gross Margin 38.7 % 42.1 % 38.4 % GAAP operating expenses $ 61,706 $ 59,617 $ 60,987 Adjustments: Amortization of intangibles and other (240 ) (518 ) (1,547 ) Stock-based compensation (8,477 ) (7,230 ) (7,380 ) Restructuring charges — — (897 ) Costs related to sale of business (646 ) (268 ) — Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 52,343 $ 51,601 $ 51,163 GAAP operating income $ 21,303 $ 81,270 $ 91 Adjustments: Amortization of intangibles, inventory and fixed asset fair value adjustments due to acquisitions and other 870 1,274 2,903 Stock-based compensation 10,405 9,283 9,290 Restructuring charges — — 922 Gain on sale of business and related costs (19,625 ) (72,685 ) — Non-GAAP operating income $ 12,953 $ 19,142 $ 13,206





FORMFACTOR, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 30,

2024 December 30,

2023 April 1,

2023 GAAP net income $ 21,781 $ 75,846 $ 1,342 Adjustments: Amortization of intangibles, inventory and fixed asset fair value adjustments due to acquisitions and other 870 1,274 2,903 Stock-based compensation 10,405 9,283 9,290 Restructuring charges — — 922 Gain on sale of business and related costs (19,625 ) (72,685 ) — Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 913 2,026 (1,965 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 14,344 $ 15,744 $ 12,492 GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 0.28 $ 0.98 $ 0.02 Diluted $ 0.28 $ 0.97 $ 0.02 Non-GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 0.19 $ 0.20 $ 0.16 Diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.20 $ 0.16





FORMFACTOR, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 30,

2024 April 1,

2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 21,781 $ 1,342 Selected adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 7,193 7,576 Amortization 640 2,378 Stock-based compensation expense 10,405 9,290 Provision for excess and obsolete inventories 3,146 4,973 Gain on sale of business (20,271 ) — Other activity impacting operating cash flows 10,118 (13,250 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 33,012 12,309 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (13,436 ) (19,701 ) Proceeds from sale of business 21,275 — Purchases of marketable securities, net (11,659 ) 6,162 Net cash used in investing activities (3,820 ) (13,539 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Purchase of common stock through stock repurchase program (17,334 ) — Proceeds from issuances of common stock 4,948 5,024 Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of equity awards (1,840 ) (387 ) Payments on term loan (266 ) (259 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (14,492 ) 4,378 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,592 ) (276 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 13,108 2,872 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 181,273 112,982 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 194,381 $ 115,854





FORMFACTOR, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO

NON-GAAP FREE CASH FLOW

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 30,

2024 December 30,

2023 April 1,

2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 33,012 $ 9,250 $ 12,309 Adjustments: Cash paid for interest 100 105 106 Sale of business related payments in working capital 47 268 — Capital expenditures (13,436 ) (9,933 ) (19,701 ) Free cash flow $ 19,723 $ (310 ) $ (7,286 )

FORMFACTOR, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) March 30,

2024 December 30,

2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 186,296 $ 177,812 Marketable securities 162,863 150,507 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 96,407 102,957 Inventories, net 108,774 111,685 Restricted cash 5,865 1,152 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 28,291 29,667 Total current assets 588,496 573,780 Restricted cash 2,220 2,309 Operating lease, right-of-use-assets 28,543 30,519 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 205,772 204,399 Goodwill 199,653 201,090 Intangibles, net 12,297 12,938 Deferred tax assets 80,007 78,964 Other assets 2,810 2,795 Total assets $ 1,119,798 $ 1,106,794 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 65,995 $ 63,857 Accrued liabilities 37,716 41,037 Current portion of term loan, net of unamortized issuance costs 1,083 1,075 Deferred revenue 17,519 16,704 Operating lease liabilities 8,245 8,422 Total current liabilities 130,558 131,095 Term loan, less current portion, net of unamortized issuance costs 13,041 13,314 Long-term operating lease liabilities 23,432 25,334 Deferred grant 18,000 18,000 Other liabilities 11,017 10,247 Total liabilities 196,048 197,990 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 77 77 Additional paid-in capital 857,326 861,448 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,765 ) (4,052 ) Accumulated income 73,112 51,331 Total stockholders’ equity 923,750 908,804 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,119,798 $ 1,106,794



About our Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

We believe that the presentation of non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income and free cash flow provides supplemental information that is important to understanding financial and business trends and other factors relating to our financial condition and results of operations. Non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, and non-GAAP operating income are among the primary indicators used by management as a basis for planning and forecasting future periods, and by management and our board of directors to determine whether our operating performance has met certain targets and thresholds. Management uses non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, and non-GAAP operating income when evaluating operating performance because it believes that the exclusion of the items indicated herein, for which the amounts or timing may vary significantly depending upon our activities and other factors, facilitates comparability of our operating performance from period to period. We use free cash flow to conduct and evaluate our business as an additional way of viewing our liquidity that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our cash flows. Many investors also prefer to track free cash flow, as opposed to only GAAP earnings. Free cash flow has limitations due to the fact that it does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures, and therefore it is important to view free cash flow as a complement to our entire consolidated statements of cash flows. We have chosen to provide this non-GAAP information to investors so they can analyze our operating results closer to the way that management does, and use this information in their assessment of our business and the valuation of our Company. We compute non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, and non-GAAP operating income, by adjusting GAAP net income, GAAP net income per basic and diluted share, GAAP gross profit, GAAP gross margin, GAAP operating expenses, and GAAP operating income (loss) to remove the impact of certain items and the tax effect, if applicable, of those adjustments. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, GAAP, and may be materially different from other non-GAAP measures, including similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, net income, net income per basic and diluted share, gross profit, gross margin, operating expenses, or operating income (loss) in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. We may expect to continue to incur expenses of a nature similar to the non-GAAP adjustments described above, and exclusion of these items from our non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, and non-GAAP operating income should not be construed as an inference that these costs are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring. For more information on the non-GAAP adjustments, please see the table captioned “Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations” and “Reconciliation of Cash Provided by Operating Activities to non-GAAP Free Cash Flow” included in this press release.

