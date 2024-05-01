Climb Global Solutions Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

Q1 2024 Net Sales Up 9% YoY to $92.4 Million, with Adjusted Gross Billings Up 16% to $355.3 Million

EATONTOWN, N.J., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) (“Climb”, the “Company”, “we”, or “our”), a value-added global IT channel company providing unique sales and distribution solutions for innovative technology vendors, is reporting results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.



First Quarter 2024 Summary vs. Same Year-Ago Quarter

Net sales increased 9% to $92.4 million.

Adjusted gross billings (a non-GAAP financial measure defined below) increased 16% to $355.3 million.

Net income was $2.7 million or $0.60 per diluted share compared to $3.3 million or $0.74 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure defined below) was $5.5 million compared to $5.7 million.

Management Commentary

“We made progress on our core initiatives in the first quarter as we generated double-digit organic growth in North America, benefited from the addition of DataSolutions in EMEA, and strengthened our line card by deepening existing partnerships and signing marquee vendors in both regions,” said CEO Dale Foster. “However, during the quarter we experienced softer volumes across select key vendors, primarily related to the timing of their respective sales cycles. This includes a key vendor from our acquisition of DataSolutions in October 2023. Although this adversely affected our bottom line in Q1, we expect to return to growth with these vendors in the back half of the year.

“We have a solid foundation in place to continue driving organic growth with current vendors while adding new, cutting-edge technologies to our line card. We expect to uncover additional cost synergies and cross-selling opportunities as we further integrate DataSolutions into our operating platform. Our ERP implementation is on track to go live this summer, which will enable us to drive operating efficiencies throughout our global operations. We plan to remain active with M&A as we evaluate accretive targets that can enhance our offerings, as well as expand our presence in both North America and overseas. We believe these initiatives will enable us to grow adjusted EBITDA at a rate that exceeds our increase in adjusted gross billings.”

Dividend

Subsequent to quarter end, on April 29, 2024, Climb’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share of its common stock payable on May 17, 2024, to shareholders of record on May 13, 2024.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Net sales in the first quarter of 2024 increased 9% to $92.4 million compared to $85.0 million for the same period in 2023. This reflects organic growth from new and existing vendors, as well as contribution from the Company’s acquisition of DataSolutions Holdings Limited (“DataSolutions”) in October 2023. In addition, adjusted gross billings in the first quarter of 2024 increased 16% to $355.3 million compared to $306.7 million in the year-ago period.

Gross profit in the first quarter of 2024 increased 12% to $17.0 million compared to $15.2 million for the same period in 2023. The increase was driven by organic growth from new and existing vendors in both North America and Europe, as well as contribution from DataSolutions.

Selling, general, and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses in the first quarter of 2024 were $12.5 million compared to $10.2 million in the year-ago period. DataSolutions represented $1.1M of the increase. SG&A as a percentage of adjusted gross billings was 3.5% for the first quarter of 2024 compared to 3.3% in the year-ago period.

Net income in the first quarter of 2024 was $2.7 million or $0.60 per diluted share, compared to $3.3 million or $0.74 per diluted share for the same period in 2023. The Company’s earnings per diluted share in the first quarter of 2024 was negatively impacted by $0.01 in FX and $0.04 in acquisition fees.

Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2024 was $5.5 million compared to $5.7 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease was primarily driven by increased SG&A expenses related to DataSolutions and key vendor sales cycles. Effective margin, which is defined as adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of gross profit, was 32.5% compared to 37.4% for the same period in 2023.

On March 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were $43.6 million compared to $36.3 million on December 31, 2023, while working capital remained flat during this period. The increase in cash was primarily attributed to the timing of receivable collections and payables. Climb had $1.2 million of outstanding debt on March 31, 2024, with no borrowings outstanding under its $50 million revolving credit facility.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release, please see the section titled, “Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” and the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this press release.

About Climb Global Solutions

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) is a value-added global IT distribution and solutions company specializing in emerging and innovative technologies. Climb operates across the US, Canada and Europe through multiple business units, including Climb Channel Solutions, Grey Matter and Climb Global Services. The Company provides IT distribution and solutions for companies in the Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud, and Software & ALM industries.

Additional information can be found by visiting www.climbglobalsolutions.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Climb Global Solutions uses non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted gross billings, adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA, as supplemental measures of the performance of the Company’s business. Use of these financial measures has limitations, and you should not consider them in isolation or use them as substitutes for analysis of Climb’s financial results under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). The attached tables provide definitions of these measures and a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most nearly comparable measure under U.S. GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and are intended to come within the safe harbor protection provided by those sections. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. In this press release, many of the forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as ”look forward,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “will,” “confident,” “may,” “can,” “potential,” “possible,” “proposed,” “in process,” “under construction,” “in development,” “opportunity,” “target,” “outlook,” “maintain,” “continue,” “goal,” “aim,” “commit,” or similar expressions, or when we discuss our priorities, strategy, goals, vision, mission, opportunities, projections, intentions or expectations. Factors, among others, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of DataSolutions, the continued acceptance of the Company’s distribution channel by vendors and customers, the timely availability and acceptance of new products, product mix, market conditions, competitive pricing pressures, the successful integration of acquisitions, contribution of key vendor relationships and support programs, inflation, as well as factors that affect the software industry in general. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” contained in Item 1A. of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CLIMB GLOBAL SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 43,572 $ 36,295 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $744 and $709, respectively 180,587 222,269 Inventory, net 1,865 3,741 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,619 6,755 Total current assets 232,643 269,060 Equipment and leasehold improvements, net 9,890 8,850 Goodwill 26,906 27,182 Other intangibles, net 25,920 26,930 Right-of-use assets, net 848 878 Accounts receivable long-term, net 752 797 Other assets 974 1,077 Deferred income tax assets 389 324 Total assets $ 298,322 $ 335,098 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 213,221 $ 249,648 Lease liability, current portion 495 450 Term loan, current portion 545 540 Total current liabilities 214,261 250,638 Lease liability, net of current portion 771 879 Deferred income tax liabilities 5,492 5,554 Term loan, net of current portion 614 752 Non-current liabilities 735 2,505 Total liabilities 221,873 260,328 Stockholders' equity Common stock, $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 5,284,500 shares issued, and 4,585,131 and 4,573,448 shares outstanding , respectively 53 53 Additional paid-in capital 35,170 34,647 Treasury stock, at cost, 699,369 and 711,052 shares, respectively (12,724 ) (12,623 ) Retained earnings 55,190 53,215 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,240 ) (522 ) Total stockholders' equity 76,449 74,770 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 298,322 $ 335,098







