Sterling Named HR Tech Award Winner for Fourth Consecutive Year

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the fourth consecutive year, Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ: STER) (“Sterling”), a leading provider of background screening and identity services, has been recognized at the top of the industry for its outstanding tools and technologies used by employers to streamline hiring and build strong company cultures. This year marks five years for The HR Tech Awards and for four of those years, Sterling has been among an elite group of technology solutions. The winners were announced today via a livestream event on LinkedIn.



Sterling stands out in the field, awarded two distinctions:

Talent Acquisition : sourcing, matching, candidate experience, assessments, onboarding, and other relevant technologies.

: sourcing, matching, candidate experience, assessments, onboarding, and other relevant technologies. Best Comprehensive Solution: solution that solves the core challenges of businesses in the enterprise market. This is Sterling’s fourth year in a row receiving this recognition.

This year, the winning organizations represent the top 1-2% of HR tech providers in the market.

“For many companies, the term ‘background screening’ means long wait times, low visibility, and high frustration, especially when trying to bring on highly qualified candidates,” said Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer, Lighthouse Research & Advisory. “Sterling breaks that stereotype, closing approximately 90% of its searches within 24 hours, offering transparency and scale for even the largest hiring volumes. It's a win for candidates and for employers.”

The HR Tech Awards are powered by Lighthouse Research & Advisory, one of the HR technology industry’s most innovative research firms that provides peer-reviewed feedback and inputs on technologies purpose-built to serve employers and the workforce. Each year, judges within the HR technology space look at some of the world's best and brightest companies across HR, talent acquisition, people analytics, and more.

“Sterling’s consistent recognition as an HR Tech award-winning company for the fourth year in a row is a testament to our ongoing client-focused commitment in innovation and delivery. Our dedication to providing targeted services and demonstrating clear paths to success for our clients is unwavering,” stated Meg Wilson, Chief Product Officer at Sterling. “In a rapidly evolving employment landscape, we recognize the need for flexible and compliant screening methods and acknowledge that the speed of hiring is crucial for employers. Sterling is at the forefront, continually innovating to streamline processes, offering straightforward and user-friendly experiences for job seekers and employers alike.”

To learn more about Sterling, visit SterlingCheck.com . Information about the awards program is available at HRTechAwards.org .

About Sterling

Sterling (NASDAQ: STER) is a leading global provider of background and identity services, helping over 50,000 clients create people-first cultures built on a foundation of trust and safety. Sterling’s tech-enabled services help organizations across all industries and regions establish great environments for their workers, partners, and customers. With operations in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Sterling conducted more than 103 million searches in the twelve months ending December 31, 2023. Visit us at https://www.sterlingcheck.com/.

Contacts

Katelyn Brower | PR@Sterlingcheck.com



