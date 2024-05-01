Home Downsizing Solutions Provides Solutions For Home Owners On Senior Living Waiting List
How Home Downsizing Solutions Help Seniors Move To Senior Living EasierLINCOLN, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many home owners that have been in their house for decades, and are finding that they suffer from too much house, have stairs that are difficult to navigate, or the home that was right for decades just isn’t right now, may be considering a transition to senior living.
Whether this is due to a health concern, loss of a spouse, family or friends have moved away, or other reasons, the decision to move to a senior living community can seem overwhelming. However, with the right team of downsizing specialists to assist, it doesn’t have to be.
Home Downsizing Solutions specializes in helping seniors and their families transition to senior living with as little stress and disruption to their life as possible. They understand that finding the right senior living community, selling a house, organizing and packing belongings, and packing and moving to a new home can be overwhelming, so they offer a complete solution that goes way beyond just buying houses.
Understanding the Transition to Senior Living
Moving to a new home is more than just a physical move. It can be a very emotional journey. Saying goodbye to a house that has been called home for decades, raised a family, and enjoyed neighbors can be difficult. Its important for our team members to listen to concerns, answer questions, and provide empathy and support throughout this journey.
Streamlining The Transition To Senior Living
Moving from where a person is now to where they want to go can be a nightmare, but Home Downsizing Solutions does everything possible to prevent that. Their team of downsizing specialists provide the services that make this transition easier.
Downsizing Your Stuff
Deciding what to keep, sell, give away, or discard can also be emotionally challenging. Their network of professional organizers can help sort items to make this step less stressful. They can also help create a detailed inventory of belongings to help in this process.
Packing and Moving Belongings
Packing the items to move to a new home can also be challenging. Home Downsizing Solutions can connect home owners with experienced movers who have experience with these unique transitions and who will handle items with the utmost care, providing peace of mind.
Selling A House
Moving to a senior living community often includes being on a waiting list to get into the community and living arrangement that is wanted or needed.
This usually turns into a “catch 22” of not wanting to sell the house until the move, which may mean having to worry about a vacant house until it sells, after the move. Or, selling the house, and having to move to a temporary living arrangement until a person can move to the senior living community that they want to move to.
Home Downsizing Solutions understands the unique needs that a home owner has when wanting to move to a senior living community. That’s why they offer a solution to buy the house on the seller's date of choice, but allowing the seller to stay in the house until they are able to move to the new home.
They are able to eliminate the hassle of having to do any updates or repairs to get the house into a sale ready condition, listing the house, showings and having who knows who walking through the house, whole house inspections and appraisals, and the other potential unknown challenges that come along with a traditional house sale.
More Than Just Buying A House
Home Downsizing Solutions home buying services will allow the seller to focus on getting to their new home without all of the challenges that can come with the transition.
Moving to a senior living community often requires multiple services to make a smooth, less stressful transition. They can connect the seller with professionals that can assist.
Senior Placement Agents
Senior placement agents work with seniors and their families to determine what type of care is needed and what type of senior living community is best suited for their needs. Local placement agents are typically preferred to just an online referral service, as they will know more about the local senior living communities and be able to provide better guidance for the senior and their family.
They will be able to narrow the search to a few communities and then accompany the family on tours of those potential communities.
They can facilitate introductions to key staff members, and ensure that loved ones get comfortable and “settled into” the community to ensure a less stressful transition.
Senior Move Managers
These professionals can handle everything from sorting, organizing, packing, organizing the move, and unpacking to get settled into the new home. Local move managers can be found by checking out the National Association of Senior Move Managers web site. A free copy of their Downsizing Guide can be downloaded here.
Many move managers can also assist with auctions or estate sales to make the most of the items you no longer want or need.
A Stress Free Transition Is Our Priority
Home Downsizing Solutions does everything possible to make the move to a senior living community as easy and hassle free as possible. They go way beyond just buying houses. They offer a comprehensive support system to make a stress free transition to senior living, and understand that every situation is unique so they can tailor services to fit your family’s specific needs.
If a loved one is considering a move to a senior living community, or especially if they are currently on a waiting list to move to a senior community, contact Home Downsizing Solutions today!
