Massachusetts Clean Water Trust Board of Trustees members approves $79,430,568 in new loans and grants at its May meeting. 

The Massachusetts Clean Water Trust’s (the Trust) Board of Trustees approved $79,430,568 in new low-interest loans and grants at its meeting on May 1, 2024. Below is information on the grants and loans approved at the meeting.

The Trust, in collaboration with the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP), helps communities build or replace water infrastructure that enhances ground and surface water resources, ensures the safety of drinking water, protects public health and develops resilient communities. It accomplishes these objectives by providing low-interest loans and grants to cities, towns and water utilities through the Massachusetts State Revolving Funds (SRFs). The SRF programs are partnerships between the United States Environmental Protection Agency and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. SRFs function like an environmental infrastructure bank by financing water infrastructure projects in cities and towns across the Commonwealth.

CLEAN WATER PROJECTS Borrower Loan No. Amount Project Title Interest Rate Massachusetts Water Resources Authority (MWRA) CW-22-06 $6,890,572 Nut Island Headworks Odor Control & HVAC 2% MWRA CW-22-08, CW-23-61 $43,114,486 Deer Island Treatment Plant Clarifier #2 2% MWRA CW-22-09 $1,994,942 City of Chelsea's CHE008 Regulator Pipeline Replacement Improvement 2% Total $52,000,000

DRINKING WATER PROJECTS Borrower Loan No. Amount Project Title Interest Rate MWRA DW-22-37, DW-23-142 $23,031,652 Section 23, 24, 47 Water Mains Rehab 2%

COMMUNITY SEPTIC MANAGEMENT PROGRAM Borrower Loan No. Amount Interest Rate Hanson CWT-24-04 $500,000 2%

LEAD SERVICE LINE PLANNING GRANTS Grantee Grant No. Award Boylston Water District DWL-24-16 $75,000 Brockton DWL-22-54 $640,000 Canton DWL-24-19 $385,080 Fall River DWL-22-12 $1,150,000 Hamilton DWL-22-60 $241,800 Hingham DWL-24-18 $475,036 Lowell DWL-24-06 $123,300 North Attleborough DWL-24-17 $531,000 Southwick DWL-23-64 $231,300 Wellesley DWL-24-07 $16,400 Total $3,868,916

SCHOOL WATER IMPROVEMENT GRANTS (SWIG) School District Grant No. Fixtures Award Academy Preschool SWIG-24-15 2 $6,000 Applewild School Inc. SWIG-24-16 4 $12,000 Holy Family Academy SWIG-24-17 2 $6,000 Melrose Day Care Center Inc. SWIG-24-18 1 $3,000 Suzy's School Inc. SWIG-24-19 1 $3,000 Total $30,000

For more information on our different loan programs, please visit the Programs page at https://www.mass.gov/programs and for more information on our Loan Forgiveness Program, please visit https://www.mass.gov/info-details/the-disadvantaged-community-program#loan-forgiveness-. To learn about past meetings or find project descriptions, please visit: https://www.mass.gov/info-details/board-of-trustees-meeting-information. For information on how to apply for an SRF loan, please visit MassDEP’s website at https://www.mass.gov/lists/state-revolving-fund-applications-forms

Since its establishment in 1989, the Trust has loaned nearly $8.6 billion to improve and maintain the quality of water in the Commonwealth. An estimated 97 percent of Massachusetts' residents have benefited from the financial assistance of the Trust.

