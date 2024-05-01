Massachusetts Clean Water Trust Board of Trustees members approves $79,430,568 in new loans and grants at its May meeting.
The Massachusetts Clean Water Trust’s (the Trust) Board of Trustees approved $79,430,568 in new low-interest loans and grants at its meeting on May 1, 2024. Below is information on the grants and loans approved at the meeting.
The Trust, in collaboration with the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP), helps communities build or replace water infrastructure that enhances ground and surface water resources, ensures the safety of drinking water, protects public health and develops resilient communities. It accomplishes these objectives by providing low-interest loans and grants to cities, towns and water utilities through the Massachusetts State Revolving Funds (SRFs). The SRF programs are partnerships between the United States Environmental Protection Agency and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. SRFs function like an environmental infrastructure bank by financing water infrastructure projects in cities and towns across the Commonwealth.
CLEAN WATER PROJECTS
Borrower
Loan No.
Amount
Project Title
Interest Rate
Massachusetts Water Resources Authority (MWRA)
CW-22-06
$6,890,572
Nut Island Headworks Odor Control & HVAC
2%
MWRA
CW-22-08, CW-23-61
$43,114,486
Deer Island Treatment Plant Clarifier #2
2%
MWRA
CW-22-09
$1,994,942
City of Chelsea’s CHE008 Regulator Pipeline Replacement Improvement
2%
Total
$52,000,000
DRINKING WATER PROJECTS
Borrower
Loan No.
Amount
Project Title
Interest Rate
MWRA
DW-22-37, DW-23-142
$23,031,652
Section 23, 24, 47 Water Mains Rehab
2%
COMMUNITY SEPTIC MANAGEMENT PROGRAM
Borrower
Loan No.
Amount
Interest Rate
Hanson
CWT-24-04
$500,000
2%
LEAD SERVICE LINE PLANNING GRANTS
Grantee
Grant No.
Award
Boylston Water District
DWL-24-16
$75,000
Brockton
DWL-22-54
$640,000
Canton
DWL-24-19
$385,080
Fall River
DWL-22-12
$1,150,000
Hamilton
DWL-22-60
$241,800
Hingham
DWL-24-18
$475,036
Lowell
DWL-24-06
$123,300
North Attleborough
DWL-24-17
$531,000
Southwick
DWL-23-64
$231,300
Wellesley
DWL-24-07
$16,400
Total
$3,868,916
SCHOOL WATER IMPROVEMENT GRANTS (SWIG)
School District
Grant No.
Fixtures
Award
Academy Preschool
SWIG-24-15
2
$6,000
Applewild School Inc.
SWIG-24-16
4
$12,000
Holy Family Academy
SWIG-24-17
2
$6,000
Melrose Day Care Center Inc.
SWIG-24-18
1
$3,000
Suzy’s School Inc.
SWIG-24-19
1
$3,000
Total
$30,000
For More Information
For more information on our different loan programs, please visit the Programs page at https://www.mass.gov/programs and for more information on our Loan Forgiveness Program, please visit https://www.mass.gov/info-details/the-disadvantaged-community-program#loan-forgiveness-. To learn about past meetings or find project descriptions, please visit: https://www.mass.gov/info-details/board-of-trustees-meeting-information. For information on how to apply for an SRF loan, please visit MassDEP’s website at https://www.mass.gov/lists/state-revolving-fund-applications-forms
About the Clean Water Trust
Since its establishment in 1989, the Trust has loaned nearly $8.6 billion to improve and maintain the quality of water in the Commonwealth. An estimated 97 percent of Massachusetts' residents have benefited from the financial assistance of the Trust.
