Massachusetts Clean Water Trust Board of Trustees members approves $79,430,568 in new loans and grants at its May meeting. 

The Massachusetts Clean Water Trust’s (the Trust) Board of Trustees approved $79,430,568 in new low-interest loans and grants at its meeting on May 1, 2024. Below is information on the grants and loans approved at the meeting.

The Trust, in collaboration with the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP), helps communities build or replace water infrastructure that enhances ground and surface water resources, ensures the safety of drinking water, protects public health and develops resilient communities. It accomplishes these objectives by providing low-interest loans and grants to cities, towns and water utilities through the Massachusetts State Revolving Funds (SRFs). The SRF programs are partnerships between the United States Environmental Protection Agency and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. SRFs function like an environmental infrastructure bank by financing water infrastructure projects in cities and towns across the Commonwealth.

CLEAN WATER PROJECTS

Borrower

Loan No.

Amount

Project Title

Interest Rate

 

Massachusetts Water Resources Authority (MWRA)

CW-22-06

$6,890,572

Nut Island Headworks Odor Control & HVAC

2%

 

MWRA

CW-22-08, CW-23-61

$43,114,486

Deer Island Treatment Plant Clarifier #2

2%

 

MWRA

CW-22-09

$1,994,942

City of Chelsea’s CHE008 Regulator Pipeline Replacement Improvement

2%

 

Total

$52,000,000

 

 

 

DRINKING WATER PROJECTS

Borrower

Loan No.

Amount

Project Title

Interest Rate

 

MWRA

DW-22-37, DW-23-142

$23,031,652

Section 23, 24, 47 Water Mains Rehab

2%

 

 

COMMUNITY SEPTIC MANAGEMENT PROGRAM

Borrower

Loan No.

Amount

Interest Rate

Hanson

CWT-24-04

$500,000

2%

 

LEAD SERVICE LINE PLANNING GRANTS

Grantee

Grant No.

Award

Boylston Water District

DWL-24-16

$75,000

Brockton

DWL-22-54

$640,000

Canton

DWL-24-19

$385,080

Fall River

DWL-22-12

$1,150,000

Hamilton

DWL-22-60

$241,800

Hingham

DWL-24-18

$475,036

Lowell

DWL-24-06

$123,300

North Attleborough

DWL-24-17

$531,000

Southwick

DWL-23-64

$231,300

Wellesley

DWL-24-07

$16,400

Total

$3,868,916

 

SCHOOL WATER IMPROVEMENT GRANTS (SWIG)

School District

Grant No.

Fixtures

Award

Academy Preschool

SWIG-24-15

2

$6,000

Applewild School Inc.

SWIG-24-16

4

$12,000

Holy Family Academy

SWIG-24-17

2

$6,000

Melrose Day Care Center Inc.

SWIG-24-18

1

$3,000

Suzy’s School Inc.

SWIG-24-19

1

$3,000

Total

$30,000

 

For More Information

For more information on our different loan programs, please visit the Programs page at https://www.mass.gov/programs and for more information on our Loan Forgiveness Program, please visit https://www.mass.gov/info-details/the-disadvantaged-community-program#loan-forgiveness-. To learn about past meetings or find project descriptions, please visit: https://www.mass.gov/info-details/board-of-trustees-meeting-information. For information on how to apply for an SRF loan, please visit MassDEP’s website at https://www.mass.gov/lists/state-revolving-fund-applications-forms

About the Clean Water Trust

Since its establishment in 1989, the Trust has loaned nearly $8.6 billion to improve and maintain the quality of water in the Commonwealth. An estimated 97 percent of Massachusetts' residents have benefited from the financial assistance of the Trust.

 

