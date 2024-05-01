L. Ron Hubbard's Writers of the Future Receives the Prestigious Dragon Award

Pat Henry presenting the Dragon Award to Emily Goodwin, VP Public Affairs Author Services, Inc, at the Writers of the Future 40th Anniversary Gala in Hollywood, CA.

Pat Henry and Emily Goodwin on stage with the Dragon Award

Honorary Dragon Award presented to Writers of the Future with inscription "Honorary Dragon Award on this 40th anniversary of L. Ron Hubbard's Writers of the Future Contest. 25 April 2024

Honorary Dragon Award for Writers of the Future

Pat Henry presents the coveted Dragon Award in honor of L. Ron Hubbard's Writers of the Future 40th Anniversary at the Taglyan Complex in Hollywood, CA.

On the 40th anniversary of Writers and Artists of the Future, I proudly present this Honorary Dragon Award to L. Ron Hubbard's Writers of the Future Contest.”
— Pat Henry, Co-founder and President of Dragon Con
HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With over 100 awards and recognitions received in honor of the L. Ron Hubbard Writers and Illustrators of the Future 40th anniversary, one presentation stands out. Pat Henry, co-founder and President of Dragon Con, presented the coveted Dragon Award with the following inscription: "Honorary Dragon Award on this 40th anniversary of L. Ron Hubbard's Writers of the Future Contest."

Dragon Con is one of the world's largest multi-media, popular culture conventions, focusing on science fiction and fantasy, gaming, comics, literature, art, music, and film, and takes place over Labor Day weekend in Atlanta, Georgia.

Henry presented the trophy to Ms. Emily Goodwin, VP of Public Affairs for Author Services, Inc., on behalf of L. Ron Hubbard's literary agency. Henry began with a comparison, "Much like L. Ron Hubbard, I am a gardener. My garden is smaller. Every year, I go to the local feed & seed to get the best seeds and plants I can find. I nurture the plants to the best of my ability. I plant food for the neighborhood."

Henry continued, "Mr. Hubbard's garden is the entire planet. Every year, the Writers and Artists of the Future program goes into the world looking for the brightest talent to bring here, to expose to the most creative minds in the world, to encourage, to publish and give them freely to the world."

Henry concluded, "The Dragon Award, emblematic of individuality, greatness, and excellence across the spectrum of science fiction and fantasy, is a tribute to those who elevate the genre. On the 40th anniversary of Writers and Artists of the Future, I proudly present this Honorary Dragon Award to L. Ron Hubbard's Writers of the Future Contest."

The Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests have a long history with Dragon Con, going back almost to the beginning of Dragon Con in 1987. Contest judges have been frequently invited as writer and artist special guests, including such legends as Anne McCaffrey, Jerry Pournelle, Larry Niven, Kevin J. Anderson, Robert J. Sawyer, Mike Resnick, David Farland, and Bob Eggleton.

The success of the Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests is measured by the success of its winning authors and illustrators.
The 559 winners and published finalists of the Writing Contest have published over 8,000 novels and short stories, and their works have sold over 60 million copies.

The 406 past winners of the Illustrating Contest have produced 518 comics, 704 books and albums with their art, and visually contributed to 131 motion pictures, gaming feature films, TV shows, and documentaries.

For more information about Writers and Illustrators of the Future, visit www.writersofthefuture.com.

Dragon Award Presentation at the Writers of the Future Gala

