Tabnine and Atlassian Announce New AI Platform Integrations at Team ’24

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabnine , the originators of the AI coding assistant category, today announced an expanded partnership and integration within the Atlassian platform to build and maintain applications faster and with higher quality through AI.

Unveiled at the Atlassian Team ’24 conference, the collaboration company is making it easier than ever to integrate AI-enabled software development tools directly with Atlassian’s suite of products. Atlassian software partners will be able to leverage Atlassian Rovo and the company’s Teamwork Graph to extend and enhance their AI agents. Once available, these new integrations will allow Tabnine’s customers to leverage the complete body of information — the data and code that represents deep institutional knowledge — that’s captured across Atlassian Jira, Confluence, and BitBucket. Additionally, Tabnine’s first-to-market AI coding assistant will be embedded as an agent within the Atlassian product suite to provide the company’s full scope of generative AI features anywhere an engineering team does their work. These new capabilities are expected to be available in Atlassian’s products later this year.

“Our extended partnership with Atlassian is a natural step forward in supporting engineering teams anywhere and any how they do their work, empowering them with cutting-edge AI capabilities within the Atlassian ecosystem,” said Dror Weiss, CEO at Tabnine. “Our focus is on providing engineering teams with flexibility and control, ensuring that they can adopt AI within how they develop software without having to change the other tools they use to see the full benefit."

Tabnine is an Atlassian Ventures-backed company and a long-time Atlassian customer, with significant integrations already available. Atlassian customers can already benefit from the partnership with Tabnine, including:

Tabnine is integrated with Atlassian Bitbucket through the developers IDE to provide critical context to personalize the behavior of the AI coding assistant and ensure that code generated by Tabnine is an ideal fit for each engineering team. Personalized AI recommendations based on awareness of a developer's code are accepted 40% more often than AI recommendations generated without these integrations.



Tabnine is further integrated with Atlassian Bitbucket to even more explicitly guide recommendations and to leverage a company's committed codebases as a "north star" for the AI coding assistant to optimize recommendations towards. Tabnine administrators can connect Tabnine to their organization's Bitbucket repositories (alongside any other Git-based tools, including GitHub and GitLab) to deliver more personalized, higher quality results when generating code, explaining code, creating tests, writing documentation, and more. In addition, this connection allows a developer to use plain language queries to better understand an existing codebase, to find code that serves specific functions or leverages specific APIs, and to identify code that can be reused on their project. This capability is currently in Private Preview for Tabnine Enterprise customers.



Tabnine can use a customer's code base stored in Bitbucket to fine tune Tabnine's custom-trained software development AI model. Leveraging a company's codebase to extend Tabnine's existing models results in higher performance in common software development tasks and can dramatically improve the quality of code generated for companies working in less common programming languages or frameworks.



Highlighting the future of AI coding tools at Atlassian Team ’24, Tabnine also demonstrated its alpha build of a Tabnine AI agent using natural language generation to transform simple specifications stored in Jira into fully functional applications. Read more about the current state of complete Issue-to-Application code generation in Tabnine’s technical blog here .

In April, Tabnine added real-time switchable models , giving users the ability to select the underlying LLM that powers its software development chat tool, Tabnine Chat. This is part of Tabnine’s ongoing commitment to provide engineering teams with the greatest levels of flexibility and customization, including complete control over where and how they deploy Tabnine, the models they use, and the development tools they integrate with.

To learn more about the new integrations, read the Tabnine blog here .

About Tabnine

Tabnine helps development teams of every size use AI to accelerate and improve the software development life cycle. As the original AI coding assistant, Tabnine has been used by millions of developers around the world to boost code quality and developer happiness using generative AI. Unlike other coding assistants, Tabnine is the AI that you control; it is private and secure (easily running in your controlled environments), personalized to your team yet never stores or shares your company’s code, and offers models trained exclusively on open-source code with permissive licenses to eliminate IP risks. Learn more at tabnine.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

