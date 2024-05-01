1 Percent Lists Expands into Indiana with New Franchise Location

This launch is part of 1 Percent Lists’ commitment to make professional real estate services more accessible and affordable.

COLUMBUS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1 Percent Lists, the innovative real estate brokerage known for its 1% commission model, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest franchise, 1 Percent Lists Indiana Real Estate. This marks a significant milestone in the company’s expansion, bringing a revolutionary approach to real estate to the Hoosier State."Drew Wyant, the owner of the new Indiana location, stated, "We are excited to introduce the 1 Percent Lists model to Indiana. Our goal is to change how real estate is done in the state by offering full-service listings for just 1% commission, which can save our clients thousands of dollars."1 Percent Lists Indiana will provide the same full range of services as traditional brokerages, including listing in MLS, marketing, signage, photography, and more, all for a fraction of the typical cost. This launch is part of 1 Percent Lists’ commitment to make professional real estate services more accessible and affordable.1 Percent Lists was on the Inc 500 in 2021 for one of the fastest growing real estate brokerages in the United States. They were also on the Inc Vet 100 (for veteran owned businesses) in 2022. 1 Percent continues to grow rapidly, now having locations in 20 different states throughout the country."Grant Clayton, CEO of 1 Percent Lists, added, "Our expansion into Indiana represents a significant step forward in our mission to transform the real estate industry nationwide. We are confident that the Indiana market will benefit greatly from our innovative model."1 Percent Lists Indiana will leverage the latest technology and market strategies to offer unparalleled service to its clients. Home sellers in Indiana will now have access to a full suite of real estate services for only a 1% listing fee, significantly lower than the traditional 6%.For additional information about the grand opening or to learn more about 1 Percent Lists Indiana Real Estate ’s services, please visit https://1percentlistsindiana.com/ or call at 812-764-0170About 1 Percent Lists1 Percent Lists is a national real estate franchise offering full-service real estate brokerage for only 1% commission. The company seeks to provide cost-effective solutions for home sellers, focusing on efficiency and excellent service. 1 Percent Lists has franchises across the United States and continues to grow as more clients learn the benefits of their model.