National Assembly to convene 7th extraordinary session on Monday

HÀ NỘI, VIETNAM, May 1 - The National Assembly Standing Committee has decided to convene the 7th Extraordinary Session of the 15th National Assembly on Monday to work on personnel issues within the scope of its authority, the NA General Secretary announced in a press release.
The meeting will be held according to provisions of the Constitution and law.
The meeting will take place in the afternoon at the National Assembly House in Hà Nội. VNS
