Condolences to Cambodia over ammunition base explosion

VIETNAM, May 1 -

HÀ NỘI – Acting President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân on April 30 sent a message of condolences to Cambodian King Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni over heavy losses of lives and assets from an ammunition base explosion in Kampong Speu Province, Cambodia.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính also cabled a similar message to his Cambodian counterpart Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet.

The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn extended his sympathy to Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sok Chenda Sophea.

The April 27 explosion killed at least 20 soldiers and wounded several others, according to local media. VNA/VNS