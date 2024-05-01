Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,833 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,358 in the last 365 days.

Việt Nam fulfils chairmanship of Asia Pacific Group at UN for April: ambassador

VIETNAM, May 1 - NEW YORK — Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Việt Nam's Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), as Chair of the Asia Pacific Group (APG) at the UN for April,  presided over a meeting summarising the activities of the group last month.

Attending the meeting were representatives of delegations from more than 50 APG member countries.

In the summary report, the Vietnamese diplomat reviewed the large amount of work the Vietnamese delegation handled in April when assuming the APG Chairmanship, especially in coordinating and collecting proposals and information related to nominations of APG member countries as well as promoting consensus on the group's candidacies for positions at UN agencies.

Assuming the APG Chairmanship, Việt Nam also drafted and presented a number of joint statements on behalf of the group, including the first joint statement of the group on issues relating to indigenous people at the high-level event commemorating the 10th anniversary of the World Conference on the topic, he said.

Speaking at the meeting, representatives of many member countries thanked Việt Nam and appreciated its management and coordination as APG Chair in April.

At the end of the meeting, Giang officially handed over the APG Chairmanship to the representative of the Vanuatu Permanent Mission to the UN. — VNA/VNS

You just read:

Việt Nam fulfils chairmanship of Asia Pacific Group at UN for April: ambassador

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more