Jing He of California Partners with FranCoach to Become a Perspire Sauna Studio Owner
Jing He, an entrepreneur from San Diego, is set to open three Perspire Sauna Studio locations. She found her perfect franchise match with help from FranCoach.SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jing He, an entrepreneur from the San Diego area, is set to open three locations of Perspire Sauna Studio. While Jing’s journey to become a franchise owner was not without some bumps in the road, her grit and determination as well as support from Lisa Rios at FranCoach helped bring her entrepreneurship dreams to life.
Jing's passion for health and wellness perfectly aligns with the values of the Perspire brand and its unique concept of infrared sauna studios. However, the process of becoming a franchise owner can be complex and overwhelming, especially for first-time entrepreneurs. Jing went through the franchise Discovery Process with a couple of brands prior to Perspire, even going so far as to attend an in-person Meet the Team Day with one health and wellness brand.
Ultimately, that brand was not a good mutual fit. While Jing was frustrated, she refused to quit, knowing that her enthusiasm for the industry, her strong business background, and her drive to succeed would help her find the perfect franchise.
Fortunately, Jing had the support of FranCoach, a leading franchise consulting firm, to guide her through the entire process. The expertise and personalized approach of FranCoach’s Lisa Rios helped Jing overcome obstacles and make informed decisions to ensure the success of her franchise ownership journey. Jing is grateful for the partnership and is excited to bring the Perspire brand to her local community.
And the best part? The feeling is mutual. Jackie Mendes, VP of Franchise Development at Perspire, shared that the company is thrilled to have Jing on board:
“Jing’s background in finance and accounting, combined with her passion for helping others reduce stress and live healthier lives makes Jing a big win for the Perspire Sauna Studio brand. Her highly perceptive questions impressed our leadership team and simply reinforced our confidence in this partnership!”
Jing He's work with FranCoach and her commitment to open three Perspire Sauna Studio locations is a testament to the power of determination and support in achieving entrepreneurial success. This news is not only exciting for Jing and her family but also for the local communities who will now have access to this innovative wellness concept. For more information on becoming a franchise owner with the help of FranCoach, head over to www.francoach.net.
To read Jing’s full story, go to: https://www.francoach.net/new-sauna-franchise-owner-in-california/
Tim Parmeter
FranCoach
+1 6029208401
quinn@francoach.net
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube