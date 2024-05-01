PuLSE Institute Dean, Eminent Journalist Bankole Thompson to Keynote UN World Press Freedom Day in Benton Harbor May 3

Bankole Thompson, the nationally acclaimed Detroit journalist and standard-bearer for economic justice, will keynote UN World Press Freedom Day Celebration in the City of Benton Harbor on Friday, May 3

Elnora Gavin, a longtime racial justice advocate and the co-founder of Peace4Life, a student-centered group in the City of Benton Harbor, is leading the Michigan city's first-ever UN World Press Freedom Day celebration on Friday, May 3