SRI Management Welcomes Tennessee Assisted Living & Memory Care Property To Portfolio

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRI Management, in conjunction with Bourne Financial Group, gladly announces Trinity Hills of Knoxville, offering assisted living and memory care, as the latest senior living community to join the SRI Management portfolio.

Situated in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains in East Knoxville, Trinity Hills is within minutes of grocery stores, shopping centers, and local churches. East Knoxville is a dynamic community known for its rich history and vibrant cultural heritage. It is home to various historical landmarks, including two of the city's seven Historic House Museums.

“We are excited to welcome Trinity Hills of Knoxville into the SRI Management family of communities,” said SRI Management President Todd Filippone. “We are committed to elevating the standard of care and ensuring that Trinity Hills meets and surpasses residents' expectations while creating a supportive and comfortable environment to call home.”

With the addition to its senior living portfolio, SRI Management introduces Trinity Hills of Knoxville to Artful Dining, a research-backed culinary concept designed to keep seniors engaged in proper nutrition's social and health benefits, Zestful Activities, which provides an abundance of options to keep residents physically and socially active. At the same time, the signature Heartful Care program creates comfort and security for residents in their new homes.

For more information about Trinity Hills, visit the community website at www.trinityhillsknoxville.com.

Community Address

4611 Asheville Highway

Knoxville, Tennessee 37914

About SRI Management

SRI Management's passion is providing our residents and their families with a uniquely exclusive senior housing experience embodying our core values of character, compassion, commitment, consistency, and communication. SRI Management manages Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care communities throughout the Southeastern United States and has been doing so for nearly 25 years. More information on SRI Management can be found at www.srimgt.com.

About Bourne Financial Group

With over 50 years of owner-operator experience, Bourne Financial Group specializes in developing, acquiring, and operating senior housing communities. BFG is committed to building on its track record to innovate, create new strategies, drive growth, and serve our investors. More information on BFG can be found at www.bournefg.com.