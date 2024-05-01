State Law Enforcement Makes 500+ Arrests, Removes Nearly 700 Pounds of Fentanyl as Part of San Francisco Operation

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Marking one year since Governor Newsom deployed California Highway Patrol and California National Guard personnel to a multiagency special operation in San Francisco, the Governor today announced over 500 arrests made and nearly 700 pounds of fentanyl seized as part of this effort.

SAN FRANCISCO — Governor Gavin Newsom today announced multiagency operations lead to the seizure of nearly 700 pounds of fentanyl since the state’s joint public safety partnership with San Francisco leaders began one year ago in May 2023. As part of its operations, the CHP issued 6,200+ citations for illegal activity, made 500+ arrests, and recovered 115+ stolen vehicles.

WHAT GOVERNOR NEWSOM SAID: “Over the last year, we have made significant, measurable progress for safety in San Francisco. While there is more to do to improve public safety, crime rates are significantly down as we work with our local partners to continue to reverse the tide.”

“Our coordinated work to shut down drug markets in San Francisco is making a difference, but we have more work to do,” said San Francisco Mayor London Breed. “I’m grateful for the dedicated and sustained support of Governor Newsom to deliver the California Highway Patrol and the California National Guard to work with our local and federal law enforcement officers. Together we are sending a message at all levels of government that anyone selling fentanyl in this city will be arrested and prosecuted.”

Building on the Newsom Administration’s efforts to improve public safety throughout California, including Oakland and Bakersfield, the state continues to address crime and improve safety in the area.

Violent crime and property crime are significantly down year-over-year in San Francisco. This reduction reflects the work of local law enforcement and state and federal efforts. Law enforcement agencies continue to work collaboratively to improve public safety in San Francisco, including the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD), the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office, the CHP, the California National Guard (CalGuard), the California Department of Justice, the Drug Enforcement Agency, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, among others.

“I am grateful to Governor Newsom for his leadership and continued partnership,” said San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. “The resources that Governor Newsom provided San Francisco to ramp up our efforts to disrupt and dismantle open-air drug markets has been invaluable on the street and in the courtroom as we seek to hold dangerous drug dealers accountable. Working together we are making a difference in the Tenderloin and making it clear to brazen drug traffickers that all levels of government are aligned and the days of plying death on our streets with impunity are over.”

“The California Highway Patrol has been a valuable partner in our work dismantling the drug markets in the Tenderloin and South of Market neighborhoods,” said San Francisco Police Department Chief Bill Scott. “The SFPD and CHP have taken an unprecedented amount of fentanyl off our streets in the last year. We’ve seen progress, but we’re not going to let up in this effort. I want to thank Gov. Gavin Newsom and the members of the California Highway Patrol, San Francisco Area for his assistance in this ongoing work.”

“Through collaborative efforts with our partners on both the local and state level, we have made significant strides in San Francisco. These partnerships are proof that when we work together, we can effectively combat crime and enhance public safety in the community,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee.

“For the past year, your California National Guard has been committed to combating the rise of fentanyl in the streets of San Francisco,” said California National Guard Major General Matthew Beevers. “These extraordinary seizure statistics are a direct reflection of the tireless efforts of the highly trained service members from our California communities who directly support law enforcement agencies in this fight.”

In addition, CHP and Cal Guard are partners in San Francisco’s Drug Market Agency Coordination Center (DMACC), which coordinates with local, state and federal law enforcement and agencies across the City to dismantle the illegal drug markets in the Tenderloin and South of Market neighborhoods.

HOW WE GOT HERE:

California has invested $1.1 billion since 2019 to fight crime, help local governments hire more police, and improve public safety. The Governor’s San Francisco operation is complemented by his Master Plan for Tackling the Fentanyl and Opioid Crisis, which includes aggressive steps to support overdose prevention efforts, hold the opioid pharmaceutical industry accountable, crack down on drug trafficking, and raise awareness about the dangers of opioids, including fentanyl.

Last year, as part of California’s Real Public Safety Plan, the Governor announced the largest-ever investment to combat organized retail crime in state history, an annual 310% increase in proactive operations targeting organized retail crime, and special operations across the state to fight crime and improve public safety.

Last week, Governor Newsom announced a similar public safety enforcement effort in Bakersfield that has so far resulted in 211 arrests and recovered 127 stolen vehicles in the area in recent weeks.